Stock Manipulation Under The Law Protection

You can bet with a probability greater than 80% what will happen during days of interest rate decisions.

Is the ECB pumping stocks up during its meetings? It certainly looks like it.

Last Thursday (10/25/2018), despite the disappointment out of the European Central Bank ("ECB") monthly meeting, the world's leading indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VEA, EFA, IEFA, VWO) rose sharply.

Here's how the past ugly week looked like:

DIA Price data by YCharts

The next day (Friday, 10/26/2018) they gave back almost everything they've gained the previous day, but that's another story for another time.

Why are we focusing - and writing - about Thursday? Because the statistics of the latest interest rate announcements in Europe (always taking place on a Thursday, with 6-week intervals between two consecutive meetings) proves that last Thursday's rally should be neither taken as a surprise nor being treated as a coincidence.

Photo (featuring Mario Draghi, ECB president): Getty images

In its last meeting, the ECB announced that it leaves interest rates unchanged. Investors were disappointed when they learned that, despite clear indications of a slowdown in the European economy, ECB officials haven't discussed the option of backing off from their current plan cease purchasing bonds in the open markets, at the end of 2018.

Yet, in spite of the disappointment, the world indices posted sharp gains on the day, with the German (EWG) DAX rising about 1%, and US indices ending up 3%.

In a world where central banks are the most dominant players, any meeting of a major central bank becomes not only an important event (always been the case), but also - and perhaps more importantly - an opportunity for the central bank's chairs/presidents to "fine tuning" the markets, as they wish to.

Interest rate decisions and future monetary plans/directions have always caught investors' investors and been market drivers. Nonetheless, over recent years, the monetary policy shifts have become less important, and opinions about the markets valuations and risks are taking the center stage.

Central bank(er)s, particularly the ECB, have recognized this and are more keen than ever before to pump or dump, as needed.

A close examination of the ECB's last 15 interest rate decisions clearly proves that there's a very high correlation between these dates/meetings and market directions.

The DAX index tends to rise during these days (especially in recent interest rate decisions), while the Euro (FXE) tends to fall sharply against the US Dollar (UUP).

Get this: Over the last 15 interest rate decisions, the German index fell in only two occasions (13.33%), and the EURUSD went up in only three occasions (20%).

Source: Author data

In the below chart, you can see the Nasdaq Index (QQQ) future contracts along the last Thursday (GMT time). As soon as Mario Draghi concludes the press conference (where the arrow is) - futures start to rise.

The above "random" fluctuations/directions characterized any recent interest rate decision (mostly) in Europe, as well as in the US.

Are we looking at a coincidence or at a stock manipulation that is orchestrated by the ECB? I'll let you answer this yourself.

