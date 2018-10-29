Electronic Arts: I'm Still Long, But The Stock May Decline In The Short Term

We could see the stock fall to the $80-90 range before we see a revival.

While a significant reason behind this is currency-related, the stock still remains expensive on an earnings basis.

Growth in net bookings has been moderating, which could be concerning going forward.

Electronic Arts (EA) has seen a plunge in share price, down to $96 at the time of writing.

Up until recently, Electronic Arts (EA) has been the best-performing stock in my portfolio.

Back in July, I cautioned that growth in this stock may have run its course on a free cash flow basis. However, I did not foresee the subsequent plunge in price to $96.22 at the time of writing:

On a free cash flow basis, we see that the stock is now a lot cheaper on this metric, down from 30x to just under 20x at the time of writing:

However, in spite of the price drop, EA is still relatively expensive on an earnings basis compared to levels at the beginning of this year:

There are several reasons why the stock could be seeing a decline. With the S&P 500 index having seen a fall of over 5% in the past month, Electronic Arts could well be a casualty of a declining market more generally. However, the company has also been plagued by the delay of Battlefield 5, with the ‘Firestorm’ Battle Royale Mode not being set to launch until March of 2019.

By this time, it will have been a year since Epic Games’ Fortnite Battle Royale will have been released, and chances are that Firestorm may not be as competitive as it might have been if the release was on schedule. Moreover, the Jacksonville shooting in August led to Electronic Arts canceling three tournaments of the Madden NFL 19 football game. While this is understandable given the need to ensure security at these events, it is yet to be seen whether sales of the Madden NFL title will suffer in upcoming earnings as a result.

With this being said, is the plunge in the stock price justified, or could it serve as an ideal entry point for investors looking to get in on this stock at a more reasonable price?

When we look at digital net bookings by platform, we see that growth in net bookings largely leveled off in Q1 FY19, compared to growth in the previous year. However, a significant reason behind this was a strengthening U.S. dollar, which meant lower net booking revenue from other major markets such as Europe and Asia.

Moreover, based on the Q2 FY19 guidance, if the USD strengthens by 10% against the EUR and GBP, we can expect net bookings to decline by 2.1% with hedging.

We see that the USD/EUR and USD/GBP is up by over 5% this year, and therefore it is possible that we could see a forex-related decline in net bookings for Q2.

However, the fact that the growth in net bookings has been moderating is concerning. As mentioned, a significant amount of this is due to foreign exchange. That said, a delay in Firestorm is unlikely to be of help in upcoming earnings, and we could see net booking numbers see little growth for this quarter.

Coming back to the PE ratio for Electronic Arts, EA is still relatively expensive compared in the context of a 2-year period. A PE ratio of 30x would bring EA back to levels seen at the beginning of the year, and this would mark a more reasonable entry point in my view.

That said, I continue to remain long Electronic Arts. The company still remains a leader in the video game industry, and in a long-term context has seen much success. Moreover, if we see price continue to decline, then this is an indication that the market may be overreacting to the issues that the company has been facing. While delays have been negatively received by the market along with FX affecting net bookings, there is nothing to suggest anything inherently wrong with EA's business in its own right.

Moreover, the growth that this company has seen in live services cannot be discounted. For instance, in the past 12 months, we see that while growth for mobile and full game downloads has moderated, live services are still up by 27%:

This is an important metric as live services are a recurring revenue stream, which will ultimately mean lower revenue fluctuation and increased customer lifetime value. In spite of a moderation in net booking growth overall, live services have continued to grow and this will ultimately be a big driver of revenue and earnings in the long-term given the shift we are seeing in the gaming industry to live services overall.

Ultimately, I remain optimistic on this company. However, the stock is expensive at this point and a slowdown in net booking growth has been leading the stock lower. The stock could see a fall to the $80-90 range before we see a pickup in price, at which point I anticipate the stock would be trading at a significant bargain.

