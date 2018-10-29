Covering Short Position On Dave & Buster's

However, the stock's recent swoon in sympathy with the overall market and the prospect of a positive Q3 earnings surprise cause me to switch from a short position to a long position into Q3.

I have covered my short position in Dave & Buster's (PLAY) for three reasons: (1) an analysis of the company's Texas stores indicate same-store sales may have turned positive in the third quarter, (2) consensus estimated EPS of $2.82 for 2018 appear beatable as a result and (3) after reaching a year-to-date high in September, Dave & Buster's share price has declined in sympathy with the recent market swoon providing an opportunity to cover opportunistically. As I articulated in an article in June, I still have concerns that new stores may not be performing as well as older stores and continue to be skeptical that the company's VR initiative is responsible for a sales turnaround.

Analyzing Texas Stores for Clues about Chainwide Performance

One of the channel checks I perform on Dave & Buster's (and I know some other analysts do as well) is to pore over monthly Texas state tax records. Texas provides a store-by-store report on mixed beverage (liquor and alcohol) sales each month which are taxed by the state. Same-store mixed beverage sales in the Dave & Buster's Texas stores (11 of the 86 company-wide same-store base) have trended up the past five months, increasing from a decrease of 7.8% in May to an increase of 7.0% in September.

Source: State of Texas

These are against easy comparisons due to the disappointing 2017 results, but even the two-year stacked same-store alcohol sales in Texas have improved from -10.7% in May to +2.0% in September. When we wrote our short sales thesis in late June, Texas alcohol sales trends (through May) had been worsening, not improving. One may ask whether the Texas mixed beverage data is indicative of chainwide same-store sales, and there is not a statistically significant dataset to say for sure. Visually, the correlation appears high.

Source: State of Texas and Company quarterly earnings releases

The one quarter that does not fit the trend is 4Q-17 where Texas same-store mixed beverage sales were down only 0.3%, while reported chainwide same-store sales were down 7.8%. Excluding that quarter, the correlation between Dave & Buster's Texas same-store sales and the overall chain is very high (r-squared is 92%) but, again, the sample size is really too small to draw anything but a reaction of horror from anyone well-versed in statistics, so draw your own conclusions with caution.

A couple of things to note about the company's Texas stores are that they were impacted in August 2017 by Hurricane Harvey (which made for easy August comparisons this year), and they may be benefiting from the impact of rising oil prices on the Texas oil patch economy. Interestingly, Dave & Buster's same-store alcohol sales in Texas were in decline well before Hurricane Harvey last year, and thus, August 2017's decline of -6.3% wasn't much worse than July's -5.0%. The rise in oil prices this year has probably had a positive impact on Dave & Buster's Texas store performance that may not be shared by stores in other regions.

One final comment on my analysis of the Texas store's alcohol sales trends is that the company's last five Texas openings appear to be performing markedly below the older, more established stores with store mixed beverage volumes 35% below the average of the earliest five Texas stores each of which have been open for more than ten years. Furthermore, the most recent Texas store opening in McAllen is seeing volume declines of 46% in its second year to date which is much worse than the company's commentary in its investor slide presentation about an expected 10-20% second year decline in sales following the "grand opening" effect in the first year. This bears watching as it could support my earlier thesis that Dave & Buster's is either saturating its markets and/or selecting inferior sites in its quest to meet store opening targets.

Jurassic World VR Game Ready to be Fossilized?

I was wrong about Dave & Buster's same-store sales trends in the second quarter (-2.4% was an improvement from -4.9% in Q1-18), and while the share price dipped initially after my article it increased painfully following the better-than-expected Q2 earnings of $0.84 versus consensus of $0.67 and then increased again when a private-equity firm, Roark Capital, paid 16x EBITDA for Sonic Corp. (SONC), which suggested valuation sensitivity may not have taken hold in the restaurant sector despite a rising interest rate environment.

I don't think I was wrong about the limited impact Dave & Buster's virtual reality experience, Jurassic World VR Expedition, would have on results as a September visit to a store shows the game unmanned and unused for the full hour I visited. The bartender's comment was that the Jurassic World experience was worth trying once for $5, but that was about it. As the company noted on its conference call, it hopes to bring a new VR game to stores in its fourth fiscal quarter, which is more interactive and competitive compared to the relatively passive Jurassic World VR Expedition, suggesting this first VR game may not have generated repeat use the way the company had hoped. (On its Q2 conference call, the company indicated the VR game had seen strong initial demand, but management failed to provide any specifics.) In our store visit, we did note that the new Halo game (which is not VR) was getting a fair amount of gameplay. Here is the Jurassic World VR Expedition game unattended and unused during my visit.

Source: Lord Baltimore

One thing that surprised me was that gaming gross margins did not compress much in Q2 due to what I expected to be higher licensing costs related to the VR game. Management even indicated the VR game had no cost of sales, which is surprising. Amusement cost of sales was only 11.4% versus 11.1% in Q2-17, just a 30 bps increase, despite negative same-store sales. It will be interesting to see if game margins compress further in Q3-17 when reported in early December.

Earnings Estimates Appear Beatable

As a rule of thumb, companies that can beat earnings estimates and generate a positive narrative tend to be poor short sale candidates, even if in long-term decline. I believe that is the case for Dave & Buster's, at least for now. Thus, I have covered my short position, taking advantage of the share's recent decline in price in sympathy with the overall market down draft. I am maintaining a small call option position which I put in place as a hedge following the Sonic buyout announcement giving me long exposure to Dave & Buster's currently into Q3 earnings. If the Texas bar sales trends are any indication of chainwide trends, Dave & Buster's has a good chance of beating a consensus Q3 EPS estimate of $0.23 per share. If same-store sales are up 2-3% in Q3 and EBITDA margins are down 130 bps to 20.4%, per company guidance, I estimate the company could generate more than $0.40 in EPS per share compared to current consensus of $0.23. How Q3 estimates are as low as $0.23 is a testament to Dave & Buster's management team's well-earned reputation for sand-bagging investor expectations. The company did indicate that due to a calendar shift it loses a high-volume summer week this quarter as well as incurs the low volume Halloween week this year, which could negatively impact sales by $5.5 million and EBITDA by $4.1 million. If same-store sales are up, however, I find it hard to believe gross margins would compress as much as management's guidance. If I am directionally correct, a near doubling of EPS compared to estimates would be a pretty compelling positive earnings surprise, and one a short-seller would not want to stomach on a short-term basis even if long-term concerns about the Dave & Buster's concept remain. Dave & Buster's valuation multiples of 9x 2018 consensus EBITDA and 20x 2018 consensus estimated earnings, while full by company historical standards, are well below the 16x EBITDA and 27x EPS multiples Inspire Brands (Roark Capital) paid for Sonic, which had been experiencing some fatigue in its drive-in concept as reflected in declining same-store sales (with a recent turn positive). While there is no evidence to suggest Dave & Buster's is a likely candidate for a similar going private transaction, if same-store sales stabilize as it appears they may have, it could embolden the company to increase its share buyback authorization more aggressively which was one of the risks I highlighted in my note in June.

As always, I encourage readers to share their thoughts. Please do your own research and think for yourself before investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.