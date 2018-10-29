Zscaler Inc.: Switch To Calls

Since going public earlier in the year, shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) are up about 2%. I think shareholders would be wise to sell at these levels, as the shares are massively overpriced in my view. I’ll go through my reasons for making this claim by focusing in on the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself.

While I think the shares are overpriced, I must acknowledge that the crowd can be a bit manic and that the shares may rise in price from here. For that reason, I will recommend a specific call series for those who insist on remaining long. By using calls, it’s possible to still ride the wave of mania with this stock, but in a much safer fashion because much less capital is employed.

Background

Zscaler was incorporated in 2007 with a vision that the Internet would become the new corporate network. The company recognized the opportunities and challenges associated with that approach. It recognized quite early on that traditional perimeter security approaches would prove to be inadequate, so it pioneered a new approach to cloud security.

The company generates revenue through subscriptions to access its cloud platform, along with some support services. At the moment the company has about 3,250 customers in 185 countries.

Significantly, the company expects to incur losses for the foreseeable future, as they continue to invest in their sales and marketing organization and research and development efforts to enhance the functionality of their cloud platform.

Financial Snapshot

The company’s service is obviously popular as evidenced by the fact that revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 37% over the past four years. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends from a financial point of view. In order to achieve this rapid sales growth, the company has spent massively on sales and marketing (up at a CAGR of 38%), R&D (up at a CAGR of 27%), and the catch all “G&A” (up at a CAGR of 62%). I ran a correlation analysis on revenue and net income and found a fairly strong (r=-.7) relationship between revenue and net income. It seems that the more the company sells, the larger are the losses. The company acknowledges that the losses will continue, as investments will continue to be made. This prompts the question: if growing sales won’t generate positive net income, what on Earth will? I suspect that the company is on a sort of spinning wheel, and that in order to sell more, they need to invest more. If they cease the pace of investment in sales, R&D and the like, they will lose a competitive edge. The company’s own comments about the expectation of future losses exacerbates this fear of a perpetual money loser.

Source: Company filings

The Stock: A Troubled Company Can be a Great Investment at the Right Price

I think it’s fairly obvious that stocks are sometimes poor proxies for the health of the underlying company. The stock goes up and down in price much more rapidly than the fortunes of the company changes. This disconnect between the price of the stock and the value of the uncderlying business is the source of returns in my view. If we can buy the shares of a business, even a troubled business, at below intrinsic value, we’ll do well. For that reason, I must spend some time writing about the stock itself. While I believe the company is flawed, it’s obviously worth something, and I’ll still buy if I can acquire it at a price below value. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. Although the shares have come down in price, investors are still being asked to pay ~490 times free cash flow for a share of stock.

Source: Gurufocus

In my view, paying just under 490 times free cash flow almost guarantees a loss because I believe that the more you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your return.

Calls to the Rescue

I have to acknowledge that my stodgy approach to investing is neither popular nor relevant to a certain cross section of investors. Some investors consider price action alone to be the basis of whether an investment is successful or not. Some investors are willing to ignore losses because of the promise of some future where the company will generate massive profits. This approach has certainly been successful, as evidenced by the massive run up in share price of the likes of Netflix over the past decade. With that in mind, I’d like to offer people who insist on speculating on this name a safer alternative.

At the moment, the May 2019 call with a strike price of $37 is being asked at $5.80. I think investors who insist on participating in the future price growth of this stock would be wise to switch from shares to these calls as a way to minimize the risk of the investment. Specifically, for 17.25% of the capital that is employed in the shares, the investor gains access to significantly all of the potential upside on these shares over the next seven months. They enjoy most of this upside while being able to pull 82.75% of the capital off the table. In my view, this is an excellent trade from a risk-reward perspective. This is especially the case given that there’s no opportunity cost associated with a lost dividend here.

Conclusion

In my view, there’s very little reason to remain invested in Zscaler. The company has generated ever greater losses as it has grown, and the company itself states that these losses will continue for the foreseeable future. At the same time, the shares themselves are priced very richly, obviously. I think this is troublesome because in my view, the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be the subsequent returns. With that in mind, I think shareholders who insist on remaining long here would do well to shift from stocks to calls. At least with call options, there is less capital at risk, and therefore the losses will be lower when the inevitable happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.