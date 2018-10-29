This 5.4%-Yielding Industrial REIT Is Still Not A Buy

Shares are still too expensive and do not have an attractive risk-reward just yet.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is not a "Buy" just yet. Though the REIT's FFO-multiple has come down in October as investors sold stocks into the weakness, STAG Industrial's dividend stream is still quite expensive at today's valuation point. While STAG Industrial has decent portfolio and dividend coverage stats, I think income investors are overpaying for the REIT's cyclical earnings profile. An investment in STAG Industrial at today's price point implies a dividend yield of 5.4 percent.

STAG Industrial - Portfolio Snapshot

STAG Industrial acquires and operates single-tenant, industrial properties in the United States. At the end of Q2-2018, STAG Industrial's real estate portfolio included 370 commercial properties (warehouses and light manufacturing facilities), reflecting 72.5 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: STAG Industrial Q2-2018 Supplemental

STAG Industrial regularly acquires new properties as a means to scale its increasingly national real estate platform, and grow funds from operations.

In the second quarter alone, STAG Industrial acquired 15 properties representing 2.7 million square feet for $185.3 million.

Here's an acquisition breakdown.

Source: STAG Industrial

Portfolio Stats

STAG Industrial has a solidly leased real estate portfolio. The industrial REIT's occupancy rate regularly clocked in above 94 percent, indicating a high-quality, in-demand property portfolio.

Source: Achilles Research

As far as STAG Industrial's diversification stats are concerned, the company is well diversified in terms of geography, tenants, and industry. For instance, STAG Industrial's largest tenant is the General Services Administration, which accounts for just 2.4 percent of annualized base rent.

Here is an overview over STAG Industrial's portfolio diversity.

Source: STAG Industrial

Balance Sheet And Debt Maturities

STAG Industrial has a stable balance sheet with a moderate amount of debt and an investment-grade credit rating from Fitch (BBB). The real estate investment trust further has plenty of cash at hand, facilitating acquisitions, and has plenty of room with respect to its covenants.

Source: STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial has no significant near-term debt maturities. The majority of the REIT's debt matures only after 2021.

Source: STAG Industrial

Dividend Coverage

STAG Industrial's dividend has a moderate degree of safety, that's the good news.

The real estate investment trust pulled in a quarterly average of $0.41/share in core FFO in the last three years, which compares favorably against a dividend rate of ~$0.35/share.

Here are STAG Industrial's dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

STAG Industrial's shares currently change hands for $26.37. Since the REIT pulled in $0.45/share in core funds from operations in the second quarter, STAG Industrial's dividend stream costs income investors ~14.7x Q2-2018 run-rate core FFO, which is quite a lot for a cyclical industrial REIT, in my opinion.

And here's how STAG Industrial stacks up against other industrial REITs in terms of price-to-book-value.

STAG Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

STAG Industrial is a cyclical industrial REIT, which means earnings and cash flow are at greater risk of contracting during an economic downturn relatively to residential REITs. The short duration of STAG Industrial's lease portfolio (weighted-average lease term: 4.8 years) can cause problems for the REIT in an environment of slowing economic activity. I don't see the dividend at risk over the short haul, at least for the time being, but STAG has considerable downside risk in case a U.S. recession manifests itself.

Your Takeaway

STAG Industrial is a decent industrial REIT income play, but only at the right price. Though I like the real estate investment trust's portfolio and dividend coverage stats, I don't think the REIT currently has an attractive risk-reward, especially because of its still rather elevated valuation. Shares sell for ~15x Q2-2018 run-rate funds from operations, which is a rich multiple to pay for a cyclical industrial REIT. I continue to wait on the sidelines, but will be ready to scoop up shares in the low $20 price range.

