CAD/USD: Moderation Ahead?

While the CAD/USD has had a good run upwards, there is a chance of moderation in growth going forward.

The loonie has been the best performer among major currencies in the past few months.

When we take a look at all of the major currency pairs, we see that the CAD/USD has seen the highest return over the past few months:

Source: investing.com

However, what is interesting is that the CAD/USD is still trading at levels significantly below that seen in 2017:

Source: investing.com

Earlier this month, I argued that we are likely to see the loonie continue rising from here. My reasons for this argument were based on a renewed NAFTA deal leading to a stronger export market for Canada, as well as the possibility that interest rate hikes would be accelerated on the back of stronger growth from Canada.

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada increased interest rates up to 1.75% from the current level of 1.5%. With that said, are there any particular risks to Canada’s economy - and in turn its currency given a trajectory of further rate hikes expected?

For instance, it is reported that one-third of Canadians are fearful of the possibility of bankruptcy, stemming in part from the hike, which along with rising debt levels would make it harder for Canadians to meet their payment obligations. There is always the risk that rates in an economy can rise too quickly, which would not allow for growth to keep up.

In this particular instance, Canada is somewhat forced to raise rates given that we have seen a trajectory of interest rate hikes in the United States. Were Canada not to do so, then the loonie would simply become too weak for exports to remain profitable.

For instance, while Canadian GDP expanded by 0.7% in Q2 of this year, this was still well below the 4.2% expansion seen by the United States in the same quarter.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Therefore, should we see the interest rate differential between the two countries start to narrow (interest rates in the US currently stand at 2.25%), then Canada may find itself in a situation where rate rises outpace growth in the economy.

Moreover, with oil prices in Canada having been discounted significantly down to $20 due to significant delays on major pipeline projects, this could act as a further constraint on economic growth due to lower exports, and this in turn would place a restriction on further upside in the loonie.

I previously stated that the loonie could be set to breach the 0.80 level against the greenback. Should we see growth continue upwards given the rate hike and the various constraints outlined, then I still see a breach of this level as being possible. That said, Canada’s economy is somewhat more fragile than the United States at this point in time, and the run-up we have been seeing in the CAD/USD could be set to moderate going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.