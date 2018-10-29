Jones Energy: Burdened By Over $1 Billion In Debt

Jones' common and preferred shares appear out of the money, but its unsecured notes may have decent (although not full) coverage.

Jones had around $148 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2 2018 but will likely end up restructuring before it runs down that cash balance too low.

It is dealing with significant cash burn due to high interest costs ($83 million per year) and oil hedges currently covering over 100% of its oil production at around $51.

Jones Energy currently has just over $1 billion in debt or around $49,000 per flowing BOE for production that has a relatively low oil percentage.

Jones Energy (JONE) has been hampered by a combination of a large amount of underwater hedges and high cash interest costs. This has resulted in rapid cash burn, although Jones did have $148 million in cash at the end of Q2 2018. I'd expect Jones to restructure before it runs too low on cash. Its preferred and common equity appears to have no intrinsic value, but its unsecured notes may be a decent value based on estimated asset coverage.

Negative Value Hedges

Jones' oil hedges have a massive effect on its 2018 results since it is actually over 100% hedged for oil in Q3 2018. Jones' guidance for Q3 2018 calls for 542,800 barrels of oil production at guidance midpoint. It has 630,000 barrels of oil hedges, resulting in it being 116% hedged at $50.94 per barrel. Jones' estimated realised price for oil in Q3 2018 is around $46 per barrel due to it being overhedged.

Jones also has a substantial amount of underwater hedges for the various components of its NGLs production. Jones is around 71% hedged on NGLs for Q3 2018.

Jones' hedges will still likely have a significant effect on its 2019 results. Jones is 85% hedged on oil in 2019 (assuming production remains at Q3 2018 levels), although 44% of those hedges are collars at least, with a ceiling near $60. Jones doesn't have hedges for NGLs in 2019.

If oil prices averaged near $70 in 2019 (similar to Q3 2018), Jones' hedges would have around negative $28 million in value ($7 million per quarter), which is a bit less than half of the estimated impact of its hedges in Q3 2018.

Q3 2018 Outlook

Jones Energy has suspended its full-year guidance as it reviews its financial and operating plans. For Q3 2018, it expects around 20,600 BOEPD (29% oil) production.

For Q3 2018, Jones Energy is projected to generate $57 million in oil and gas revenue. However, its hedges have negative $16 million in value, resulting in an estimate of $41 million in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 542,800 $67.75 $37 NGLs 570,400 $24.00 $14 Natural Gas 4,692,000 $1.30 $6 Hedge Value -$16 Total Revenue $41

Jones Energy is expected to have $49 million in cash expenses before capital expenditures. Cash interest is a large expense at $28 million, although its interest costs are heavily weighted into Q1 and Q3. Total annual interest costs are around $83 million, with around $14 million per quarter in Q2 and Q4.

This means that it will burn around $8 million in Q3 2018 before capital expenditures. It is uncertain what Jones' capital expenditures will be for the quarter, but it seems possible that Jones could burn $40+ million during the quarter.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $10 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $3 Transportation And Processing $1 Cash G&A $7 Cash Interest $28 Total Expenses $49

Debt And Valuation

Jones' massive debt load makes its common shares essentially worthless (as reflected by its roughly $14 million market capitalisation). Jones has $1.009 billion in long-term debt and around $92 million in preferred shares ahead of the common shares in its capital structure.

$ Million 2022 Unsecured Notes $409 2023 Unsecured Notes $150 2023 First Lien Notes $450 Total Long-Term Debt $1,009

Jones' reserves had a PV-10 of around $627 million at the end of 2017, based on 2017 SEC prices. This would have increased to $721 million based on early 2018 strip prices. At current strip prices, Jones' reserves may have a PV-10 of $800+ million.

It also had $148 million in cash at the end of Q2 2018, but that is being drawn down fairly quickly.

Jones' year-end asset value may be around $850 million (with $800 million in oil and gas asset value plus around $50 million in cash net of derivative liabilities). This would easily cover its first-lien notes and around 72% of its unsecured notes but would leave its preferred and common equity out of the money.

Conclusion

Jones Energy is seeing its cash flow significantly negatively affected by its underwater hedges and high cash interest costs. This will draw down its cash reserves fairly quickly even if it minimises capital expenditures. As a result, restructuring appears to be a likely outcome for the company.

Jones' first-lien notes appear to be pretty safe based on asset value. These notes are trading at around par and offer a 9.25% interest rate. Jones' unsecured notes may be a decent value at around 51 to 55 cents on the dollar, while Jones' estimated asset value should provide more coverage than that. However, its preferred and common equity appears to have no intrinsic value.

