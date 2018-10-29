Aker BP: Shakespeare's Play In The North Sea

Q3 FY18 results indicate that Aker BP tirelessly enhances its position as the largest independent E&P firm in the North Sea.

Considerable growth on all fronts

Aker BP’s (OTCPK:DETNF) current strategy is straightforward: acquire licenses and stakes from oil supermajors and compose the first-class portfolio of petroleum assets solely on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. This strategy bears fruit, as Aker BP turns ‘non-core’ assets of other companies into cash-generating units. As we see from Q3 FY18 results, the cash machine is running as expected:

The top line increased by 2.5% Q/Q. In Q3 FY17, total revenue was 67.7% lower than in the same quarter of FY18. EBITDAX, one of the most important KPIs of an E&P firm, also increased by 2.5% Q/Q and 80.8% in comparison to Q3 FY17. EBITDA jumped by 86.3% in comparison to the third quarter FY18, but 0.14% improvement Q/Q is less remarkable. The firm recorded zero impairment expenses, because of the extremely favourable market conditions. Unfortunately, operating income decreased by 0.72% Q/Q, and depreciation is the main culprit. More importantly, in comparison to Q3 FY17 EBIT increased by 150%.

Despite all merits, the bottom line was not as spectacular. Net earnings might disappoint a bit falling by 8% Q/Q. What is the main reason? Net financial items more than doubled from 22 million in Q2 to 57.8 million in Q3. If we scroll down to P. 22 in the Q3 report, we shall notice that it happened mainly because of the change in fair value of derivatives amounted to $23.8 million.

Even taking into account slight narrowing of margins, Aker BP is a champion of profitability. More specifically:

EBITDAX margin is 83%. Interestingly, the margin remained precisely the same as in Q2. EBITDA margin slightly narrowed from 75.3% to 73.6% but this level is undoubtedly still mind-blowing. Q3 FY18 EBIT margin is 54.8%, while the previous quarter margin was 56.6%. Ultimately, all of the above led to the narrowing of PBT and net income margins to 49% and 12.5% from 54.3% and 13.9% respectively. As I see, capital discipline and management excellence are behind these substantial margins and operating efficiency, as Aker BP production cost is only $11.8 per barrel.

How did Aker BP do it? There is no magic recipe here, and the reason is self-evident: the firm produces more oil and gas and receives more cash because hydrocarbon market sentiment is bullish. To uncover the mechanics of the top line growth, we should discuss the income statement in conjunction with Note 2 to the financial statements. It appears that total petroleum sales grew by 63.3%, while total produced volumes increased only by 14%. Of course, this indicates that DETNF has begun to extract and sell more gas and liquids, but realized prices made a more significant impact on the top line.

Source: Q3 FY18 results, P. 18

Production in the third quarter was in line with expectations, 150.6 mboepd, 14% higher than a year ago.

The King Lear Discovery: Shakespeare’s play in the North Sea

On October 15, 2018, Aker BP announced that it will acquire the King Lear discovery in the North Sea. Equinor (EQNR) decided to sell its 77.8% stake for a cash consideration of $250 million. The agreement has already been signed, but “the transaction is subject to approval by Norwegian authorities.” The discovery was made in 2012. In this year, two wells were drilled: one wildcat and one appraisal. Since then the discovery had a category 5F (production is likely, but unclarified).

What are the takeaways for investors?

First, this deal indicates that Aker BP's intention to build the first-class portfolio of petroleum assets is valid, and the firm relentlessly seeks new opportunities and promising stakes. Equinor considered the King Lear as a ‘non-core discovery’. As I see, this is justifiable as EQNR develops its international segment and takes into consideration different options for portfolio rebalancing and efficient capital allocation. On the contrary, Aker BP’s portfolio is relatively small and the NCS-focused. In this regard, it is far more attainable for it to uncover the hidden value of the discovery. Moreover, the company operates the Ula producing field which is 50 km north of the discovery. So DETNF could benefit from the combination of the King Lear and the Ula field. In this regard, the main benefit of the King Lear discovery is not its resources, but the synergy effect that can be attained through combination with the Ula area. Taking into account all of the above, a total resource addition is estimated to be more than 100 mmboe net.

As CEO commented in the press release:

The King Lear discovery is one of the largest undeveloped discoveries on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and represents an excellent opportunity for Aker BP. Our goal is to develop King Lear as a satellite to Ula. This will improve the capacity utilization at the Ula facilities and provide significant additional volumes of injection gas to support increased oil recovery from the Ula field.

Alas, it is not clear what capex programme will be applied and what are the cash flow projections, because the transaction has not been approved yet. The current operator is Equinor Energy AS.

Burdensome tax arithmetic

I have underlined in the previous article that in the case of Aker BP taxes are onerous. In the third quarter of FY18, tax rate jumped to 74.5% in comparison to 46.4% in Q3 FY17. So despite spectacular EBITDA and EBIT margins, net profit is not stellar, as the firm pays the major part of its PBT as taxes to the Norwegian government.

Free Cash Flow with an oily smell

A 4.6% operating cash flow decrease Q/Q could raise concerns. At the same time, YTD OCF increased by 18.4% in comparison to Q1-Q3 FY17, and, undoubtedly, this is a healthy sign. We see a reasonable capital allocation and remarkable discipline. Not only Aker BP follows its capex guidance, but also cuts estimated capital spending from $1.3 billion to $1.25 billion in FY18. According to the methodology of Morningstar, TTM FCF of DETNF is $1.33 billion. By contrast, TTM FCF of Lundin Petroleum (LUPEY), also according to Morningstar, is $390 million. Aker BP indubitably turns to be an outperformer in the field of cash generation. Finally, the firm ended the quarter with $127 million in the bank compared to $49 million in Q2, so, its deposits increased by 159%.

Source: 2018 Q3 presentation

The balance sheet

Aker BP generates more and more cash. The amount of cash in bank surged from $49 million at the beginning of the quarter to $127 million at the end which represents a 159% increase. Unfortunately, its liquidity could be considered as a flaw amongst merits. More specifically:

Cash Asset Ratio is 0.04. Ideally, it should be equal to 1. Current Ratio is 0.78. Also, 1 is a benchmark.

Beyond a doubt, the company is moving in the right direction, but there is much work to be done.

Valuation: previous guidance is valid

In the last article, I have extensively discussed the cash generation ability of Aker BP and its intrinsic value based on discounted FCF. It appears that these assumptions are valid because the firm continues to deliver considerable free cash flow. As a reminder, the fair value per share is $41.55.

According to Morningstar, DETNF EV/EBITDA is equal to 6.63x, while EV/EBITDA of its closest peer LUPEY is 7.07x. The following industry-specific multiples indicate more significant undervaluation:

Own creation. Data source: Morningstar, annual and quarterly reports of the respective firms

Conclusion: the most important events are ahead

Aker BP has respectable ability to generate cash, but alas, its liquidity is not flawless. In my opinion, the crucial landmarks are ahead. For its investors the most important milestones are the following:

Disputes about the final blueprint for the NOAKA project development have not ended yet. As the management mentioned in the Q3 results presentation, the ultimate decision will be made in Q4 FY18. Hydrocarbon-rich project is a game-changer for the North Sea. First oil is expected in 2023. The Johan Sverdrup oilfield is developing precisely on schedule with no drawbacks or any technical issues. Its immense latent potential will be unveiled in FY19. The first oil in 2019 is a crucial milestone for Equinor, Aker BP and Lundin Petroleum. Also, the results of Q4 FY18 drilling campaign are of great importance, as all prospects (Gjøkåsen, Rumpetroll, Froskelår, JK) are promising. Exploration successes are vital for a strong performance after 2025.

