Why Pioneer Natural Resources Is One Of The Safest Oil Stocks

A dip in oil prices to $50s in Q4-2018 is well within the realm of possibilities, but in this case, Pioneer’s earnings and cash flows will be well protected.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) will report its third-quarter results in the coming weeks, in which it will book significant hedging losses that will drag its profits. The hedges have limited Pioneer’s ability to profit from the surge in oil prices, but they’ve given the company solid downside protection and made it one of the safest stocks in the exploration and production space. That safety is further supplemented by the company’s fortress balance sheet. I believe this is what has made Pioneer Natural Resources one of the highest quality oil stocks, which investors should look to buy on weakness.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently revealed that it will book derivative losses of $135 million for the third quarter, including $183 million of net cash payments and $48 million of non-cash derivative gains. Nearly 83% of these net losses ($112Mn) are associated with the company’s oil hedges which enable it to lock in a price for its production. That’s going to drag the company’s earnings.

The spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude at Cushing, Oklahoma, averaged $69 a barrel in the third quarter, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. However, I believe Pioneer’s realized price for oil, including hedges, will be less than $60 a barrel. That’s because, in its second-quarter results, the company highlighted that for Q3-2018, it hedged 3,000 bpd of oil production using collars with a ceiling of $58.05 a barrel and 154,000 bpd of oil production using three-way collars with a ceiling of $57.70 a barrel. These hedges represent roughly 87% of the company’s anticipated Permian Basin oil production for the third quarter.

Overall, for the first nine months of the year, the company will report $701 million of derivative losses when it releases its third-quarter results after the markets close on November 6. However, the hedging loss for the third quarter will be substantially lower than the losses of $358 million and $208 million reported for Q2-2018 and Q1-2018, respectively.

Pioneer will also likely report hedging losses for the fourth quarter as oil prices may remain above $60 a barrel throughout this period. So far in October, the WTI has hovered above $65 a barrel and could climb higher in November as the US sanctions on Iran come into full effect from early November. Oilfield service provider Schlumberger has recently highlighted that the future for oil is looking bright since the market’s fundamentals are improving. The demand for oil continues to grow and the OECD inventory levels have been gradually declining. But Pioneer can’t fully capitalize on the strength in oil prices since it has extensive hedges in place that are equivalent to more than 80% of its oil production from the Permian Basin for the fourth quarter. The company has hedged 3,000 bpd of fourth-quarter oil production with collars with a ceiling of $58.05 a barrel (same as Q3-2018) and has 159,000 bpd of output hedged with three-way collars with a ceiling of $57.62 a barrel.

Pioneer’s substantial hedging losses remain a major theme for 2018 and are frequently highlighted by the financial media. But this shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who have been closely following this stock, given that Pioneer has traditionally maintained one of the strongest hedge books in the industry. In fact, the company started this year with more than 80% of its future oil production hedged at less than $60 a barrel, which implied that the company was prepared to incur losses if oil moved past that level. But what the company got in return was its ability to generate reliable levels of profits and cash flows in a volatile oil price environment.

The hedges may come in handy if oil prices come under additional pressure. Remember, the WTI has already fallen from by around $10 a barrel in the current month. Although I believe that a drop to $50 in the current quarter seems unlikely, it cannot be completely ruled out. The global sell-off in stock markets, rising bond yields and borrowing costs, trade war fears, a drop in the value of various emerging market currencies including the Indian Rupee, and growing economic concerns related to Europe in general and Italy and the UK in particular are some of the factors that are having a negative impact on oil prices. If the price of the commodity drops to low-$50s, then Pioneer will book a gain on hedges by selling its oil at a higher price of around $57 to $58 a barrel. In this scenario, the company will earn superior levels of earnings and cash flows as compared to other oil producers.

Pioneer has solid downside protection, which makes it a relatively safe stock among E&P companies. What makes it even safer is that it has the strongest balance sheet among all large-cap independent oil producers. The company carries the lowest levels of debt in the industry. At the end of the second quarter, Pioneer carried $2.28 billion of long-term debt and had $1.18 billion of cash reserves (incl. short-term investments). This translated into a net debt (debt minus cash) of $1.1 billion and a net debt ratio of just 9.6% - the lowest among all of its peers. It also has a solid liquidity, which includes cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility.

Pioneer Natural Resources is targeting strong production growth which will fuel earnings and cash flow growth. The company aims to achieve 19% to 24% increase in total production in 2018 to the range of 266,000 to 278,000 boe per day, including a similar increase in oil production to 176,000 to 184,000 barrels per day. It has set a long-term target of increasing its total production and oil output at an average annual rate of more than 20% to more than a million boe per day by 2026.

PXD data by YCharts

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has fallen by more than 10% this week, due in part to its warning related to hedges, the dip in oil prices, and the broader stock market selloff. The stock is currently trading near $150, close to 52-week lows of $140.35 and considerably below the 52-week high of $213.24. I think Pioneer Natural Resources is a high-quality oil stock that investors should consider buying on weakness.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.