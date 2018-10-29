What's Going On With United Rentals?

Photo Source

United Rentals (URI) shares have fallen to new lows recently. This happened despite an excellent quarter in which management said that it is seeing great growth for the future. A quick overview of the company and its industry can be seen below.

Source: Earnings Slides

United Rentals continues to capture more and more market share while growing its location base. The company operates in a cyclical manner and demand for its products is very related to the demand in construction. As fears of a recession loom, the shares could continue to fall. Despite massive cash flow, the company has a massive debt load relative to its size and could be pressured by rising rates. We take a deeper look at the potential catalysts and headwinds for United Rentals.

Performance

United Rentals recently reported an excellent quarter beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Despite this beat, shares sank to new lows. Management even gave upbeat guidance, raising their forecast to the high side of consensus estimates. The company now expects 2018 revenue of $7.77B to $7.87B vs. $7.64B to $7.84B prior. Management also expects Adjusted EBITDA of $3.765B to $3.815 vs. $3.715B to $3.815B prior. Cash flow guidance however was slightly reduced which may have hurt the stock.

Taking a look at the income statement we see some great results.

Source: 10Q

Total revenue increased 19.8% while rental revenue increased 21.2% year-over-year. The revenue increase was due in part to higher rental rates and the rest from demand. A very important factor looked upon by many investors is the time utilization rate. Though typically a better measure of return is dollar utilization the company does not provide this figure for us. Time utilization, a measure of how much time the equipment is actually being rented out, decreased in the quarter but was mostly due to acquisitions lowering the combined rate. EBITDA margin improved to a record of 50.6% which led to great earnings per share of $4.05 a share.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, of concern is the cash levels versus debt.

The company continues its stride of acquisitions, but this has left it in a position where it now has $65 million in cash on hand versus almost $9.2 billion in debt. This is rather high considering the company has a market cap that is less than $9 billion currently.

So lets take a look at when the debt is due.

As we can see it is all fixed rate debt, however in the coming years almost $1 billion a year is due. While the company certainly has strong cash flows right now, about $1.3 billion this year, this is not that strong when considering the possibility of recession. As the company keeps acquiring smaller competitors it is increasing its stream of cash, but also increasing its debt. As none of the acquisitions are being made with cash on hand but rather the issuance of senior notes or use of credit lines. Typically acquisitions are made during times of strength which the United States is currently experiencing. However, many times it has been seen that companies make too many acquisitions right before the end of a cycle. When the cycle ends the company is unable to refinance debt in an affordable manner, cash flows goes down making it even harder to be approved for better rates due to credit rating drops. At the rate in which United Rentals is growing its debt pile it could become an issue very soon. As it stands the company has a current ratio of less than 1 which means it is unable to cover its debt obligations with cash on hand.

URI data by YCharts

In the past 5 years the company has quadrupled debt.

The important note investors should keep in mind is that if the company experienced a 30-40% drop in revenue due to a mild economic recession, would it be able to cover its obligations? In a recession the company would not only see its rental rates decline, it would see utilization decrease, asset value decrease, and a host of other negative factors leading to write downs or losses. The company should start to be more mindful of how far along this cycle is and take into account leverage.

Whats Plaguing The Shares?

So besides debt, what else could be hampering shares?

The company is highly tied to many industries seeing pressure. Currently oil has been rapidly declining in price. This has led to under performance in shares before. The pulp and paper industry is starting to see pressure from a huge increase in supply as well. Additionally, the company doesn't give its exposure to home building but we have seen a slow down in housing starts.

Source: Calculated Risk

As this becomes a steady rate and not an increasing one, URI could see a slow down in growth of utilization. This would further increase the dependence on the company to gain growth inorganically.

While the company forecasts growth through 2019, visibility there after is low.

Being in one of the longest economically positive cycles in history, it has been hard to predict what or when it may end. It is important to note that we are already seeing the signs of an end. With mortgage applications falling, auto sales declining, and rising rates. These pressures tend to lead to less economic activity and eventually a decline in sales for companies like URI.

As we discussed before, the oil industry has become an area of concern.

As the company diversified into which industries provided revenue to the total, it added the highly commodity price dependent fluid solutions segment. This is now a rather large piece of the business and can be affected by a swing in consumption, pricing, and demand for oil. The recent drop in the price of oil could be leading investors to believe there will be less demand for the equipment in this sector leading to a lack of growth or a decline.

The market is forward looking, as investors see headwinds from varying sectors they analyze who is exposed. So far United Rentals while having a strong forecast now, has been mute to address these concerns. With a slow down in many of the sectors it provides equipment to we can see why the sell off in shares may be happening. Investors are getting ahead of the potential revision of guidance downward in the following quarters. Although as of now all appears to be fine, investors don't tend to wait until its too late.

Valuation

Taking a look at valuation, we can see where the company lies versus its historical value.

The company currently trades at a historically low P/E, P/CF, P/B, and PEG ratio. Pretty much every metric shows the company is trading lower than it typically has in the past. This may mean its an opportunity to purchase shares.

However, as we stated before the market is forward looking. These metrics can quickly change if revenue were to decline significantly. Additionally, the company could see more pressure then it has in the last 5 years due to the increased debt load and now increasing rates. Future acquisitions and refinancing will become costlier and tax cash flows at a higher rate.

For investors looking to add an industrial company at a lower than average valuation now may be the time to add URI. However, those who prefer to risk adverse may want to wait as a recession is not a matter of if but when. Should the company continue its acquisition spree and add to its debt pile there will be a significant valuation change for the stock.

Conclusion

United Rentals is not exposed to the global economic conditions that many other international corporations are. This makes it a great domestic play, however, many of its customers and their businesses could be exposed to the global economy in some manner. This could become a headwind in the coming quarts for URI. As it stands, management expects strong results, but this can often change quickly should business confidence decline. Investors should expect stabilization in share price after the mid terms as it could lead to a shift in which direction the market believes the country is headed. This often has been a turbulent time for the market. Investors who prefer a company more prudent with capital would be advised to look elsewhere as the debt pile continues to grow. Fixed rate or not the company is continuing to look for ways to spend money. The recently announced share repurchase program while a nice return of capital for shareholders, could be used to increase cash on the balance sheet. In fact while rates are still low, instead of borrowing to buy shares back it should be borrowing to add cash to its balance sheet. Hopefully management recognizes the cycle is sooner to be over than it is to continue to expand and it will not be acquiring into the peak further. The best time to acquire and have capacity to acquire is when valuations are low due to under performance, typically during a recession. Investors have room for safety due to current valuation, but be advised that shares may continue to be pressured until investor sentiment becomes more positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.