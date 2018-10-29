Weekly Fund Wrap: A 'Good News, Bad News' Kind Of Week

GDP came in at 3.5% annualized for the third quarter as companies stocked up in expectation of a coming trade war.

What a week! The S&P 500 closed a bit shy of a 10% correction from the record top in September. The catalysts for further weakness this week appeared to be disappointing corporate earnings including those from tech bellwethers Amazon and Alphabet. October remains on track to be the worst month for stocks since 2009.

So much for the bad news. So what's the good news? We think there are three important points to make:

Equity valuations are on much firmer ground, not just due to the recent sell-off but also due to strong earnings growth this year. The S&P 500 is trading at 15.7 times next year's expected earnings - a figure pretty close to the long-term average and well off the peak of 19 times earnings last December when the tax cut was signed. The rally and retracement in valuations does appear to us to be market's confirmation that the earnings boost from the tax cut was an unsustainable sugar high, so a return to more normal levels seems justified rather than a source of panic.

10-year yields fell 15bps from their closing high of 3.23% earlier in the month. The rally in bonds in a risk-off environment is a welcome sign for Income investors that bonds can still act as ballast or shock absorber in a difficult market environment. The Equity / Bond correlation has reversed from its rise earlier in the month and now stands closer to its 3-year average.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

The broader macro picture is holding up quite well so far with one of our favorite indicators still flashing green. This is not to say that the current market sell-off is unjustified or that the market volatility cannot be a drag on activity, but from where we stand now it is premature to say that the economy is clearly heading into a recession.

Source: FRED

That said, we are cognizant that market price action can spill over into the Main street and dampen real activity through corporate and consumer sentiment. Other risks we are watching are on consumer activity where recent rate hikes are already slowing down the housing market while increased Treasury issuance is potentially siphoning off demand from other sectors.

At this stage of the economic cycle, investors should manage their portfolios in a "through-the-cycle" approach , meaning that they should be happy to hold the current allocation through and out of a recessionary environment rather than be tempted to sell at the lows if indeed we do enter a recession in the next few quarters.

Macro

GDP registered a 3.5% annualized reading for the third quarter, likely driven by the remaining fiscal boost as well as companies topping up inventories ahead of a possible full-out trade war to come.

Source: ADS Analytics, FRED

Markets

A tough week for Equities saw MLPs fall nearly 7% while the S&P 500 fell 4 out of the 5 days for a total of -4% and nearly -10% from the September high. Fixed-income sectors were resilient, supported by the 15bps risk-off rally in Treasuries.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

On a cross-asset return basis, October has not yet reached the total drawdown that we saw this February or in November 2016, though a few days in the month remain next week.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Fund Space

Equity-linked fund sectors unsurprisingly did poorly this week.

MLPs were crushed on the back of a third weekly drop in oil. The expected supply declines from Iran are all but priced in while Saudi Arabia has recently said the country will increase production even more and Russia has pumped the highest volume since the fall of the Soviet Union last month. All-in-all, OPEC supply has grown despite continuing problems in Venezuela and Iran.

Utilities lost some of their luster as the defensive sector failed to shine, while REITS outperformed the broader equity market on a rally in yields.

Fixed-Income sectors held in nicely this week with most sectors seeing only small drops in NAV, although discounts widened nearly across the board. Preferreds did well owing to their long duration although Munis were nearly unchanged while TIPS along with Loans actually managed to rally on a NAV basis.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

The combined fund drawdowns in October far exceed the sell-off that we saw in February or even in 2016 as Funds have sharply underperformed underlying assets.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Sector discounts on about half the funds stand within the first quartile (below the lower bound of the box in the chart below). The Muni sector looks particularly cheap as it has been hammered by distribution cuts due to increased leverage costs and rising long-end interest rates. TIPS are beginning to look interesting for those investors who don't mind the middling yield, particularly as breakevens are on the low side. Convertibles look appealing as well especially in a late-cycle environment and where equity valuations have normalized. Loans we continue to like due to their low durations and still-healthy corporate balance sheets and more so with attractive discounts.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Yield Mining

Given the large price moves in funds, we thought it would also be interesting to look at various comparative yield metrics which we present below. The data runs from 2000.

This chart shows the sector yield percentile (100% means the current yield is the highest in the sector's history) versus a Z-Score. Attractive sectors are circled - they are trading at a high yield percentile and a low Z-Score.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

This chart circles sectors with a relatively high absolute yield and those that have managed to grow their distributions in the last three years.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Of the two charts above, Real Estate and Convertibles are both circled. This tells us that both sectors have 1) relatively high absolute yields, 2) have managed to grow their distributions in the last 3 years, 3) are trading at an attractive Z-Score and 4) have a high yield relative to the sector's own history (by percentile metric). We think these two sectors deserve a closer look.

Conclusion

We think the market environment will remain challenging with continuing starts and stops driven by tighter financial conditions as the Fed gradually takes the punchbowl away and the economy learns, once again, to stand on its own two feet. The key question for Income investors is less what will corporate earnings be next year and more what will be the peak in yields. With a median Fed dot of 3.375% and the tendency of 10-year yields to peak around the peak in Fed Funds, we don't think yields have much higher to go from here absent a policy mistake, particularly, if activity slows down much more from here. That said, we wouldn't load up on long-duration assets quite yet even though the discounts are beginning to look very appealing. Our view remains to find shelter in mortgage and loan assets which tend to have lower volatility of other income sectors but yet remain linked to decent balance sheets and robust economic activity that we expect to see in the coming quarters.

Good Luck!

