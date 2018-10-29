Delta Merger Anniversary Highlights Transformation

The ten year anniversary of the merger provides a key checkpoint to assess Delta’s progress on its own checklist and measure its progress relative to the rest of the industry.

Ten and one-half years ago, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced and then gained approval within six months for its merger with Northwest Airlines. The Delta-Northwest merger was the first of four U.S. megamergers as well as other smaller U.S. airline mergers. While much has been written about the benefits of consolidation to the industry, very little has been written about the benefits to each airline that participated in consolidation, including attempting to quantify the investor benefits from consolidation. Delta clearly gained certain first mover advantages in consolidation but has also defined the post-consolidation agenda for many airlines.



source: DAL

Background

Delta was the sixth largest U.S. airline in 1978 when the domestic airline industry was deregulated. By 9/11, Delta was the third largest U.S. airline as a result of several mergers and asset acquisitions, transforming the airline from a predominantly east coast airline to one with nationwide and global service.

9/11 remains one of the most pivotal moments in the history of the U.S. airline industry as demand was decimated after the terror event, leading to plunging fares amid economic weakness. USAirways and United entered bankruptcy in the fall of 2002 while Delta was able to delay its filing until 2005 when it and Northwest entered bankruptcy on the same day in the same federal bankruptcy court in New York.

The decade after 9/11 magnified all that was wrong with the U.S. legacy airlines. By the summer of 2002, all of the then-remaining legacy airlines combined had a lower market capitalization than Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) market cap at that time as multi-billion dollar losses became the norm at Delta and other legacy carriers; balance sheets were in tatters. Service levels suffered as airlines tried to cut costs while low cost carriers grew rapidly, finding opportunity to grow in the backyards of wounded legacy carriers.

Delta and Northwest announced their merger less than a year after each emerged from bankruptcy in 2007 and seven years after 9/11. Delta’s 10K for 2008 highlights Delta’s intention to transform itself into a global, financially stable company, ranking in the high end of multiple industry metrics. Delta’s own goals published just months after the merger was consummated serve as the basis for determining if Delta achieved its goals and if investors have benefited from Delta’s latest, and possibly last, merger. Delta questioned much of the status quo of the legacy airline industry as part of the merger and its post-merger rebuilding; it has embarked on philosophical departures from its peers but has also made strategic decisions that have created structural advantages which its competitors cannot easily duplicate, if at all.

Delta’s goals from its 2008 10K were:

Build a profitable, sustainable network

The heart of any airline is its passenger network and its financial success depends on how well it does in getting revenue out of that network. Delta and Northwest had largely complementary networks at the time of the merger with Delta predominantly strong in the Eastern U.S. and to Europe while Northwest’s network was strongest in the northern U.S. and to Asia.

Domestic

Delta’s domestic network transformation can be seen in three principles which Delta continues to follow.

Rationalize and transform Delta’s interior U.S. hubs to generate industry leading revenue

Delta’s first merger-related restructuring came as it reworked its domestic hub and spoke system. In the aftermath of 9/11 and the growth of low cost carriers which largely shun hubs, the legacy carriers affirmed the value of their hub and spoke systems to connect passengers in tens of thousands of markets which low cost carriers cannot serve. While hubs provide greater revenue opportunities, they are expensive to operate, meaning that airlines should not have more hubs than they need but should also ensure the hubs they operate are as efficient as possible. Delta’s post-merger hubs at Cincinnati and Memphis were downsized in light of their dependence on costly regional jets to connect passengers in regions where larger hubs could use more efficient and larger aircraft. Delta affirmed and strengthened its interior U.S. hubs at Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Salt Lake City. The strength of Delta’s hub and spoke network is highlighted by the fact that Delta’s share of the local market at each of those hub cities is above 50%, the only one of the big 3 U.S. global carriers with that advantage and attributable to the fact that each of those four major Delta U.S. hub cities have only one commercial airport.

Delta is the largest airline by revenue East of the Mississippi with a 26% share of U.S. airline revenue. In the Midwest, Delta has a 30% revenue share due to Delta’s dual Midwest hubs which sandwich other airlines’ Chicago hubs. In the Midwest as a whole, Delta carries 41% more revenue than its closest competitor, American. Delta’s interior hubs are a large driver behind Delta’s revenue premium which Delta says is 19% above the domestic system industry average.

Build and grow new coastal hubs

In addition to its core interior U.S. domestic hubs which were well-established at the time of the merger, Delta has grown two very strong coastal, international hubs in Seattle and New York City (three hubs if you count Delta’s hubs at LaGuardia (LGA) and JFK airports separately). Delta’s LGA hub grew rapidly as a result of its slot swap with USAirways; that transaction handed Delta one-quarter of the slots at LGA for a mere $60 million net/net after USAirways and American were required to divest all of the Washington National slots it acquired as part of the American merger, leaving Delta as the largest slot holder and with the largest share at LaGuardia and the 2nd largest slot holder at Washington National. Delta carries 44% of the local market revenue from LaGuardia with a revenue premium to the industry even though low cost carriers have more than 20% share at the sought-after but congested airport.

Delta’s Seattle hub has been created largely over the past five years to support Delta’s restructured Pacific operation and create a triangle of hubs in the western U.S. where Delta was historically a small player. Delta is also embarking on a costly rebuild of its terminals at Los Angeles that have been necessary as Delta has become the 2nd largest airline at that airport, the largest single origin and destination airport in the U.S. Delta’s west coast growth has been particularly notable given that its historic strength is in the eastern U.S. Now, Delta carries two-third of the local market revenue from Seattle that hometown Alaska Airlines carries and Delta is the #2 carrier on the west coast in terms of revenue and international capacity.

Delta has sometimes described its network as anchored by its four corner strategy of hubs at Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. No other U.S. legacy airline has built and sustained as much new hub activity as Delta has since its merger with Northwest.

Focus city/non-hub growth

More recently, Delta’s network expansion has focused on creating focus city operations in cities that are not hubs for any other legacy airline, creating a hybrid route system between the well-defined hub and spoke route systems that legacy airlines have traditionally operated and the focus city and point to point networks that low cost and ultra low cost carriers operate. I discussed Delta's focus city strategy in this SA article.

source: DAL 12/14/2017

source: DAL 9/5/2018

International

The transformation over the past decade of Delta’s international route system has revolved around four key principles.

Build a profitable, leading position in the U.S.’ largest international markets.

Delta and Northwest both had large operations in the center of the U.S. but neither were strong in the U.S. largest international markets, located on the two coasts. Delta has become the largest carrier at New York/JFK and in the process has built the third largest U.S. carrier hub for local market international revenue, similar in size to its Atlanta hub, and behind United’s Newark and San Francisco hubs. Delta is also the fastest growing international carrier at Los Angeles.

Delta’s international system has grown because Delta has been able to use its well-defined international system to connect more U.S. markets to more of the world than any other airline. The USA remains the world’s richest air travel market and Delta’s ability to use its domestic network to feed its international flights provides an advantage over foreign carriers.

The U.S. airline industry has evolved to allow antitrust immunized joint ventures between U.S. and foreign carriers between the U.S. and countries where free and open access is available to competitors. Like American and United, Delta has built a network of joint venture partners around the world which allow revenue (and sometimes profits) to be shared for passengers traveling across a U.S. and foreign carrier’s network. Delta’s joint venture network to Europe includes three of the largest European airports, the largest carrier in Mexico, and Asia’s largest transpacific airline.

Unlike its U.S. carrier peers, Delta has built a network of carriers in which it holds equity. Some of those carriers are joint venture partners but others are markets where the U.S. does not allow joint ventures due to lack of opportunity for competitors to expand. Delta’s equity investments include Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY), China Eastern (CEA), Gol (GOL), and Virgin Atlantic in Latin America, Europe, and China. Delta’s equity investments allow Delta to gain a seat on the board of its equity partners, providing insight and guidance that goes beyond what is possible with joint venture arrangements. Several of the airlines in which Delta has made equity investments have dramatically improved their own financial performance as Delta has helped those carriers maximize their assets and networks, often via greater cooperation with Delta. No other western airline has successfully built or maintained as many successful equity partnerships.

source: DAL, 12/14/2017

By global region, Delta’s transformation in Asia has been the most remarkable. Delta operated just a single route to Asia when it merged with Northwest, which itself operated a large hub in Tokyo using rights that allowed it to carry passengers across the Pacific and throughout East Asia on the same basis as local carriers. I discussed the transformation of Delta’s Pacific network in this SA article. More recently, Delta has begun operating the majority of its Pacific including flights to Japan and Korea under a joint venture with Korean Airlines, linking the 2nd and 3rd largest carriers across the Pacific in addition to Delta’s own network in China which is not part of any joint venture. Delta’s Pacific system appears to be reaching a stable structure and is growing again after years of restructuring and Delta is the only U.S. airline that has remained profitable operating across the Pacific every quarter for over three and one-half years.

Delta’s growth over the Atlantic has been more evolutionary and heavily built on its relationship with Air France and KLM that were partners of Delta and Northwest, respectively, at the time of the merger. The 2004 merger of those two European carriers helped Delta build its own presence at London-Heathrow when that airport became open for U.S. airlines such as Delta that had not had service there before. The opening of Heathrow also provided the opportunity for an equity investment in and commercial partnership with Virgin Atlantic and those three European airlines and Delta are now processing applications to operate a single joint venture across the Atlantic. Delta alone operates more seats across the Atlantic on more flights than any other airline and, with its joint venture partners, carries 25% of the airline passengers between the U.S. and Europe.

Transatlantic low-cost carriers appeared briefly to be a threat to legacy carriers as I discussed in this 2016 article but several of them have either suspended service or operate with such weak finances that it is unlikely that many of them can continue with their present business models for the long term. Consequently, transatlantic revenue performance has improved for a number of carriers and Delta’s performance has been at or near the front of the pack with industry leading RASM growth. Delta also is the only U.S. airline that serves Africa with service to nearly a half dozen countries.

With the profitability and continued growth of its domestic network largely established, Delta has turned its attention to the international marketplace. Delta for years received a smaller percentage of its total revenue from international markets than most other U.S. legacy carriers. However, Delta’s international revenue over the past ten years has grown faster than its two U.S. legacy carrier peers. Delta’s commitment to consistent profitability instead of the allure of serving international markets because they are perceived to be strategically necessary has resulted in Delta uniquely being profitable in every region of its international network for over three years. Delta believes its international network can grow from providing approximately 30% of total revenues today to 50% of revenues, tapping into an increasingly globalized world.

source: DAL 5/11/2017

Services that Attract Premium Revenue

In addition to the network of routes which Delta serves, Delta’s ability to drive revenue premiums is dependent on the product it sells. Delta’s evolution over the past ten years has been from a low to medium quality domestic airline to one that is top tier among U.S. airlines. Further, the quality of Delta’s product is competing favorably with some of the world’s largest legacy carriers. Delta’s partnership with American Express has allowed the two to become each other’s largest partners and tap into each other’s strategy of high-quality service to high value customers.

source: DAL 12/14/2017

Delta’s strategy going into the merger with Northwest was to be a high-quality airline, a substantial change from its pre-bankruptcy strategy of competing aggressively with lower cost carriers for deeply discounted passengers. Now, based on quantifiable metrics including by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, Delta consistently ranks above many of its airline peers in most metrics the U.S. DOT measures including on-time, fewest cancellations, lowest involuntary overbooking, fewest mishandled bag, and better than average complaint ratios. Many of the same metrics are measured globally by industry data services and Delta’s performance compared to international carriers is comparable to or better than in the U.S., facilitating Delta’s ability to attract high value customers in major international markets.

Delta has made investments in its international onboard product to provide more passenger space and more amenities than most of its global competitors. Delta has added new onboard services to capture a higher percentage of premium revenue and noted in its most recent earnings release, that on a system-wide basis, its premium revenues were its fastest growing segment. While Delta has not broken out international vs. domestic premium revenues, Delta’s international RASM growth and its stated intention to grow in international markets indicates that Delta’s premium international products are fueling a large part of its revenue growth.

The answer to the question of whether Delta has achieved its goal of operating a consistently profitable global network with a revenue premium to its primary competitors would appear to be an unequivocal “yes.” Delta is the number one or two carrier in size, revenues, capacity, and/or profitability in the domestic market as well as all three global regions and is also one of the highest revenue and most profitable airlines in the world. Delta sees its network as a strategic advantage which other carriers cannot duplicate; many analysts recognize that Delta has structural advantages that will continue to support higher profitability relative than its peers.

Capital management

Delta executives have commented in the past that the legacy U.S. airline industry structure was fundamentally flawed given that airlines see-sawed between profitability and massive losses while its suppliers always managed to make money. Delta’s capital management strategy over the past ten years has focused on two of its largest external suppliers and costs with a clear bent to redefine the status quo in ways its competitors have not.

Fleet

Many airline industry observers have noted that the legacy pre-consolidation U.S. airline industry never generated enough profits to even cover the cost of capital. Since aircraft expenditures account for the majority of an airline’s deployed capital, Delta set out to redefine its fleet strategy to financial standards that are acceptable in other industries.

In addition to aggressively reducing debt and committing to acquiring aircraft with internally generated cash, Delta also has managed to extend the life cycle and reliability of its aircraft in order to spread out its capital expenditures. In the early years of the merger, Delta acquired more than 150 used aircraft instead of acquiring new aircraft in order to reduce its capex even as it accelerated paying down its debt. Most of those used aircraft were two models of McDonnell Douglas jets that became orphan fleets when Boeing acquired McDonnell Douglas even though operating costs for those models were comparable to or lower than the models they replaced but at much lower acquisition costs. A fleet of nearly 90 717s, a derivative of the DC-9, was acquired from Southwest Airlines on very attractive terms for Delta as part of Southwest’s acquisition of AirTran and subsequent fleet rationalization. Those 717s allowed Delta to remove scores of older and less economical 50 seat regional jets, and grow Delta’s mainline aircraft fleet and add new Delta employees – reducing cost growth. Delta now operates with its own mainline aircraft (those operated by Delta itself and not one of its regional partners) to approximately 50 more cities than any other large jet U.S. airline, bringing large jet service to more cities and bringing more passengers from small and medium-sized cities into Delta’s network.

While Delta has sometimes been mocked for its older fleet, the statistical reality is that Delta has incurred no financial or operational penalties for operating an older fleet for the past several years while its peers that binged on new aircraft are paying hundreds of millions of dollars more in interest payments than Delta.

Delta has already replaced more than one-fourth of its fleet with new aircraft since the merger. Now, Delta is engaged in the most aggressive acquisition of new aircraft but doing so with a much healthier balance sheet and with a global airline industry leading $7 billion/year in cash generation. By delaying the largest part of its fleet replacement by several years, Delta’s balance sheet is far stronger than its peers. Further, because a new generation of engine technology has entered service across nearly all commercial aircraft models, Delta will be able to purchase a higher percentage of new generation aircraft than its peers, very likely leading to a significant fuel advantage for Delta compared to its competitors.

One of the key factors that Delta has used to reduce its fleet-related expenditures is by Delta performing aircraft maintenance for other airlines via Delta Tech Ops, the largest airline operated maintenance facility in the Americas which services more than 150 customers. Delta performs many of the same maintenance functions for other airlines that it does on its own fleet so other airlines help make Delta’s own maintenance expenses less costly per seat mile while also translate into economies of scale that increase its ability to successfully bid for other airlines’ maintenance work.

source: DAL

Delta does not separate revenues or profits for Delta Tech Ops but says they are targeting growth to $1 billion in engine and aircraft component maintenance in the next few years at margins which can reach 25% for services that relatively few providers worldwide can provide.

Delta’s purchase of new aircraft has been closely tied to its ability to win valuable maintenance contracts from engine manufacturers. Delta has won contracts worth tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades to service and repair new generation engines built by two of the three western engine manufacturers. Delta just opened the world’s largest jet engine test cell in Atlanta and is already repairing new generation engines for other airlines under manufacturer warranties. In effect, Delta’s purchase of new aircraft for its own fleet is being subsidized by maintenance it is performing and will perform for other airlines, some of which are its low-cost competitors that lack the capabilities to do the maintenance work which Delta can do.

Refinery

Delta also broke with industry status quo in acquiring a former Conoco-Philips refinery outside Philadelphia in 2012. Delta stated that its goal was to help reduce the jet fuel refining crack spread, or the markup that refiners were able to get for jet fuel. Delta noted at the time of the purchase that the jet fuel crack spread was much higher than chemically similar diesel fuel. Delta retuned the refinery to produce the maximum amount of jet fuel that is chemically possible. The non-jet fuel products are swapped with other oil producers for jet fuel in other parts of the country, meaning the refinery directly or indirectly supplies approximately 80% of Delta’s U.S. jet fuel requirements.

While the refinery has not generated large margins on DAL’s income statements as a required subsidiary, it has succeeded at reducing the jet fuel crack spread, helping not only Delta but also many of its competitors. Delta has said the refinery delivers approximately $300 million dollars in benefit to Delta; their financial statements indicate that approximately 2/3 of that benefit is via lower jet fuel costs, likely as a result of creating efficiencies in the fuel purchase process, and 1/3 of which is due to modest profits from the refinery itself. Because the refinery is operated solely to reduce costs for Delta’s airline operations, Delta is currently experiencing 3-5% lower jet fuel costs per gallon than its competitors. Given that the big 3 U.S. airlines all use roughly four billion gallons of jet fuel per year, even a couple percent reduction in one of the primary cost items for airlines goes directly to the bottom line.

Delta’s capital management strategy involving the fleet and refinery is a key reason why its return on invested capital is 19.2% for the trailing twelve months, giving DAL a higher ROIC than many other airlines and U.S. industrials as a whole.

Delta’s capital management has also involved paying a dividend and increasing the payout multiple times. Delta’s dividend yield is now one of the largest in the U.S. airline industry and above average for U.S. industrial corporations.

source: Finbox.io

Delta clearly has transformed itself from being a debt-laden legacy airline whose strategies solely made its suppliers wealthy to a company that generates financial results on par with or better than U.S. industrial companies on average including the highest levels of cash from operations of any airline in the world.

source: finbox.io

Employee Environment and Passenger Service Culture

Delta’s pre-deregulation track record of strong customer service and a positive employee culture both took significant hits as Delta sought to find its post-deregulation identity. Delta’s leadership during bankruptcy and the merger recognized that Delta’s ability to deliver a customer-appealing level of service was directly connected with having a well-compensated workforce that worked well with management to serve customers.

Delta refocused on positive employee relations and a customer service culture in keeping with the original designs of its founder, CE Woolman who led Delta for its first four decades.

“The airline industry is keenly competitive. All of us have good planes, the only way in which we can excel is in the quality of our service. And this is where the human factor enters. No one individual can create an airline. An airline is a team. Members of the Delta team have put the meaning in our slogan of Service and Hospitality from the Heart through teamwork.” – CE Woolman, founder, Delta Air Lines

Today’s Delta consistently ranks at the top of U.S. DOT operational metrics while the company is the least unionized legacy airline in the world. Delta employees have divided over $1 billion in profit sharing for more than five years, making Delta the highest payer of profit sharing in the U.S. In turn, Delta employees are among the most productive legacy airline employees in the world and they frequently rally behind the company’s legislative efforts. Delta’s workforce is well compensated but they allow the company to obtain revenue premiums because of service levels that are superior to many of Delta’s competitors. Delta’s employees have ranked the company high in employee satisfaction surveys and Delta is one of the very few “old line” companies to be a top choice among millennial job seekers.

source: DAL 12/14/2017

Valuation

Discussing valuation in the airline industry always leads to a great deal of consternation. There is no shortage of articles, including on Seeking Alpha, showing why multiple airlines, including DAL, are worthy of higher valuations. Industry analysts have provided price targets which remain elusive.

In discussing valuation of DAL, I believe it is necessary to address the general objection that airline stocks should be seen as nothing more than trading stocks. Historically, that was true for legacy airlines because their value was decimated at the bottom of every business cycle. Southwest Airlines became one of the first large airlines that also became a stable and profitable investment. However, multiple analysts and airline executives have noted that U.S. airlines have now become stable and worthy investments. Delta’s post-merger goals clearly included becoming one of the first legacy/global carriers to also become a solid investment.

The following graphs show that DAL has outperformed major market indices on a five year lookback and has also outperformed several of its airline peers more recently.

source: Yahoo Finance

The bigger concern for investors is that increasing fuel prices have historically been a death knell to profitability in the airline industry. In fact, DAL (page 1) and UAL (page 2) both said in their most recent earnings calls that they have recovered 85% or more of the increased cost of fuel even though their historic models have said it might take two quarters months to fully recover increased fuel costs. Fuel is no longer the demon to a consolidated airline industry.

While stock and commodity markets remain volatile and airline stock price volatility has been higher than for other industries, the airline industry is mature and is succeeding at its financial objectives.

Finbox.io highlights eight commonly used valuation models for DAL with a range of valuations from $62.64 to $91.67. The models that generate the highest valuations are those based on future cash flows discounted back to the present, given that Delta’s cash generation is globally industry leading. Comparable companies analysis yields the lowest valuation for Delta, also not surprising given how much higher DAL as a company is worth relative to its peers that generate comparable amounts of revenue.

source: Finbox.io

The two models that generate valuations closest to Finbox’ fair valuation are the EBITDA and Dividend valuation model, both of which generate valuations with a 40% upside based on DAL’s low point share price for the week of October 22, 2018.





source: Finbox.io

However, when you consider that DAL traded above $59 one month before, it is clear that the recent market and airline selloff has significantly depressed DAL’s valuations. Considering that the fifteen Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $67.80 which represents a 14% upside above DAL’s one month high, finbox’s average valuation upside represents a 30% upside over DAL’s one month high. DAL’s 52 week high was just under $61, and DAL hasn’t ever sustained a $61 share price, Wall Street’s price targets represent just an 11% premium over DAL’s 51 week high while finbox’ average model upside is 21% over DAL’s 52 week high.

Given each of the models, Delta should be more than capable of supporting a $67 share price within a year and finbox’ $77 average of its eight models within 2 years, assuming no major market meltdown or uncontrollable external shock that is unique to the airline industry.

A review of Delta’s journey over the past ten years since Delta and Northwest merged provides very clear evidence that Delta management understood at the time of the merger the challenges that it had to address in order to become a sustainably profitable company and a worthy investment – and they have achieved their objectives – which they made very public – virtually to the letter.

It is also worth noting that Alaska Airlines management noted that Delta has achieved the highest benefits of any of the megamergers or any mergers since Delta and Northwest merged. When one of your chief competitors acknowledge the strength of the merger that led to the greatest competitive challenges for them, it is clear that the Delta-Northwest merger has been a resounding success.



source: Alaska Airlines

When looking at Delta’s 10 year accomplishments relative to the rest of the U.S. airline industry, it is clear that not all airlines have or will achieve the same results from consolidation and their current strategies as Delta. While there still remains a great deal of “settling” that has to take place in terms of long-term financial results between airlines, I firmly believe that valuation follows fundamentals. Delta’s strength in fundamentals over its competitors will very likely lead to further growth of DAL earnings as well as its market capitalization that is the world’s highest among airlines.

Source: DAL 5/11/2017

Finally, now that the 3rd quarter 2018 U.S. airline earnings season is over, it is clear that Delta’s financial performance is at or above the rest of the U.S. airline industry, including a number of low cost carriers that gained significant share from Delta and other U.S. legacy carriers not long ago. Delta management appears to have a clear understanding of what is necessary to navigate continued industry challenges and expand Delta’s valuation

Summary

Delta management has succeeded at delivering results to all of its goals that were published nearly 10 years ago with its merger with Northwest Airlines.

Delta performance in multiple metrics is at or above not only its U.S. peers but many of its global competitors.

Delta management’s credibility in achieving its goals from 10 years ago lead to a high level of confidence that they will continue to grow the company’s earnings and value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.