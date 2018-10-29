It(aly) Ain't Over 'Til The Fat Lady (ECB) Sings

Which came first: the chicken or the egg? Truth is, it doesn't really matter.

Nobody but the ECB is buying Italian debt. What will happen when the ECB stop doing so?

What makes Italy so important for Europe as well as for the world's economy?

Background

Why Italy is so Important?

Allow me to simply repeat the "bottom line" of the last article that I wrote about Italy, which provides a short and concise answer to the above question. To wit:

Italy is no Greece! The latter was/is lacking both economical scale as well as political support. Back in 2011, neither the government nor the Greek people pushed or really wanted to take a bold/wild decision. A decision that, retrospectively, may have served the country better than the path it chose to walk through. Don't get me wrong: I intentionally use "bold/wild" rather than "right" or "wrong", because a decision to leave the EU (as the UK did)/EZ is not an easy decision, to say the least. Devastating consequences are waiting for any country that may decide to leave the union, especially those tied-up to its monetary system, i.e. EZ members. However, there are also some potential advantages, on the long-run, especially for weak/er countries. Once the first few years of imminent suffering (post leaving) go by, these countries may find themselves on a new, better, path. That's especially true if you have a high level of debt that theoretically, once you leave the EZ, will collapse in value as a result of both perception (credit rating, strength of the country on a stand-alone basis) as well as depreciation of the new-independent currency (that the leaving country will adopt). Guess what? Italy has tons of dents!... Italy is a powerful economic force. The economy of Italy is the third-largest economy in the EZ and the eighth-largest (measured by nominal GDP) in the world. The country has an advanced economy, and it's a founding member of the EU, EZ, the OECD, the G-7 and the G-20. Quite an impressive record of memberships. On the other hand, it has the second-largest debt-to-GDP in the EU, turning it into a "hot potato" (or a boiling slice of pizza, if you'd like) that nobody wishes to deal with - and that's before the 2.4% proposed budget deficit comes into play. Italy is now governed by two far-right parties that officially adopted an anti-EU approach as an integral part of their political agenda. Italy is one of the countries where the EU gets the highest disapproval rates. Putting all three aspects - economy, politics, people - together, and you have all the ingredients required to prepare a mind-blowing "dish", i.e. an EU blowout. After all, there are no better people knowing how to "cook" things (to a perfection) than Italians!...

Credit Rating

Luckily for Italy (and for the markets), it managed to escape a downgrade to the junk level (below BBB-/Baa3 rating).

First if was Moody's (MCO) that pushed Italy's credit rating closer to junk (with a stable outlook), and on Friday (10/26/2018) it was S&P turn to cut Italy's outlook to "negative" but affirm the country credit rating.

As S&P affirms BBB rating, two-notches above junk, Italy avoided a second credit rating downgrade in a week. Nevertheless, the boot country has nothing to cheer about once you read what the analysts at S&P have to say about it. They explain that the government's economic and fiscal policies' settings are weighing on Italy's economic growth prospects as well as on Italian banks' access to capital market funding.

Unintentionally (?), S&P strengthens Rome in its fight with Brussels. By maintaining the credit BBB rating and only cutting the credit outlook, the rating agency implies - and actually says loud and clear - that Italy's rating is constrained by monetary and fiscal inflexibility due to Euro rules.

Even as S&P not hitting as hard as it could/was expected, Italy's credit rating (on a composite basis) has never been so low and with a negative outlook - it's likely to get worse, before it gets better.

Agency Rating Outlook Date S&P BBB negative Oct 26 2018 Moody's Baa3 stable Oct 19 2018 Fitch BBB negative Aug 31 2018

Source: Author

Euro-Skeptics Are Happy

As a matter of fact, S&P has given new ammunition to the Euro-skeptics in Italy. The leading rating agency says that the country's credit rating is actually constrained by its limited monetary flexibility (i.e. putting the blame on the Union/ECB/Eurozone) which, in turn, is limiting Italy's fiscal flexibility compared to other, more dynamic, G-7 economies such as Canada (EWC), Japan (EWJ), the UK (EWU), and the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

I guess it wouldn't come as a big surprise to anyone, knowing that Italy is way behind when it comes to GDP growth over the past 20 years. Even if we leave the Eurozone as a whole - led by Germany (EWG) and France (EWQ) - aside for a minute, we find out that even Portugal (PGAL) is posting better growth than Italy.

Only Greece (GREK) remains behind and you know what? Not too far behind. With the way things are getting unfold the below chart might see Italy moving to the bottom of the pack.

If Italy-focused is the hottest topic of my writing during October, the market turmoil and the European economy (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) are probably tied at second.

It's nothing short of shocking to see how the ECB choose to ignore the clear signs of a slowing European economy. As we wrote a couple of time, should the EC forward with its plan to step out of the market, we are certain that the few years-old European bluff will get unveiled very quickly. So quickly that in-spite of ECB officials saying one thing, they will be forced to do the exact opposite. If not before 2018 ends then in 2019. Mark my words.

In the ECB most recent meeting (Thursday, 10/25/2018), the bank's president Mario Draghi handed a blunt suggestion to Rome regarding how to calm down markets. When even Greece is faring better than Italy in bond markets (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT, LQD, AGG, BND, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN).

Euro/pean Currency/ies

As a side note, since we already mentioned S&P and the UK, it worthwhile noting that in-spite of the looming-uncertain Brexit, S&P also affirms UK's AA rating last Friday. Like Italy, the outlook is negative, however despite the Brexit uncertainties, citing high income levels, diversified economy, strong institutions, and the independent reserve currency status of the British Pound (FXB).

The credit agency added that a disorderly Brexit could lead to a downgrade, as the services sector, accounting for about 3/4 of the UK economy, could (allow me to correct: will) suffer (allow me to add: greatly).

We can't emphasize enough the importance of controlling your monetary system - and we did so many times before.

Any country has two main-leading economic tools/policies: monetary (interest rates, currency, money, liquidity, etc.) and fiscal (government/public sector income, e.g. taxes, and expenses, e.g. budget spending). When you take away a country's ability to control the monetary policy (and handing it over to the ECB/Eurozone in this case) it's like cutting of a person's arms. There's no better way to put it but to state the obvious - you become (economically) crippled.

There's a common story that run through all the weak European links - now or over recent years (aka PIIGS): Portugal, Italy, Ireland (EIRL), Greece, Spain (EWP). They all were/are unable to adjust their monetary policies (interest-rates and/or currencies) to what their economies really needed.

Being subject to strict rules, they had/have no choice but to take bailout money, adopt austerity measures, inflate their debt load, and see their countries entering a vicious circle of low growth, high debt and many years of a deteriorating quality of life.

No wonder that hedge Funds continue to increase their bearish bets on the Euro. Speculative net Euro shorts rose by another 960 contracts over the past week, now totaling 30,304 contracts.

We've seen much worse than that (in 2012 and 2015) but taking into consideration that within a matter of few weeks we've shifted from about 150,000 contracts in long (EUR) to over 30K contracts in short.

That's a significant change in sentiment/positioning.

The European Bluff

Along the threads of the many articles, I've been asked more than once or twice, what is the problem with the ECB stepping to the sidelines at the end of 2018 (according to its current plan).

The below chart - showing who is holding Italian government debts - speaks volume, literally and figuratively.

Plain and simple, the ECB is the only real buyer of Italian government bonds. Nobody else is neither buying anywhere near, nor in position to replace, the ECB massive ownership of Italian government bonds. Although Italian banks have bought more debt recently, who will buy the huge sums that need to be issued/refinanced when the ECB stops its buying program by year-end???

How big is the debt wall, you're asking? Well, very big. Enormous actually. Moreover, most of its falls in the next couple of years, at a time when it's not only the rising yields of the country making it difficult to recycle debts, but also the conditions in the credit market as a whole.

Bottom Line

Look no further at the high correlation between the growth outlook in the Eurozone (inverted in the below chart) to Italy's 10-year bond yield.

The only thing which I'm not certain of is what's the cause and what's the effect. Is Italy dragging down the Eurozone or is it Draghi who is dragging down Italy? Frankly, just like the famous question which came first, the chicken or the egg? It doesn't really matter.

At the end of the day, they are both getting eaten.

That, of course, unless the fat lady (aka ECB) decides to sign beforehand. We believe it will, sooner rather than later.

