Simon Says 'Put Sears In The Rear-View Mirror'

So yes, let's put Sears in the rear-view mirror so Mr. Market can recognize this blue-chip REIT for its premium brand.

"We're putting Sears in our rear-view mirror… we think this is a unique opportunity…" David Simon.

It's really sad, as David Simon puts it, "it's a tragic set of events that a company that's been around for so long is in this state of affairs."

On the third quarter earnings call last week, Simon Property Group's (SPG) CEO, David Simon, said:

…we're putting Sears in our rear-view mirror… we think this is a unique opportunity… We're going to generate positive momentum with the properties due to this. We're going to reinvest in the communities… We're going to be able to drive traffic now from this box."

It's really sad, as David Simon puts it, "it's a tragic set of events that a company that's been around for so long is in this state of affairs. So that to us is - that's what I think about. It wasn't that long ago, 10, 12 years ago, that 300,000 people worked at Sears".

Tragic is right. Friday afternoon I decided to head over to my area mall, owned by CBL Properties (CBL), and the place was a virtual ghost town. Sears is gone and the foot traffic in the mall was weak. I told my daughter, "this place feels like a zombie zone".

I have written on my hometown mall before (here) and now that Sears is gone, I cannot imagine that J.C. Penney (JCP) will survive (at this property).



Source: Brad Thomas

Now drive 173 miles north to Atlanta and take a look at Phipps Plaza where Simon held the ground-breaking for a landmark mixed-use transformation that will include Atlanta's first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, a Class A office building, a Life Time athletic resort, food hall, and outdoor community gathering space, all in the area of a former department store.

Photo Source

According to AJC:

the $300 million remake for Phipps Plaza in Buckhead will include plenty of upscale additions, with one important exception: No new retail stores. In fact, the mall is dropping from three anchor department stores to two, with the recent closing of Belk."

David Simon went on to explain that:

now, Sears, over the last several years, as you know, including what we just recently did at Phipps, we have reclaimed a number of our unproductive department stores in our portfolio. The reclamation of unproductive space, specifically some department stores, is an unprecedented opportunity for us to dramatically enhance the productivity of the space, our centers overall. And we will continue to proactively recapture additional stores to further enhance our centers."

Simon's portfolio currently has 33 Sears stores that Sears has closed or announced they will be closed, and of those 33 stores, Simon has controlled 22 of those 33, five of which are in a JV with Seritage (SRG). Of those 17 that Simon controls, Sears will no longer exist in 2019. As David Simon explains, "They will be demolished, replaced and redeveloped."

The Blue-Chip Mall REIT

Simon has an impressive long-term track record in creating shareholder value. The management team provides investors confidence that it can navigate through a difficult operating environment with earnings growth and a rising dividend (more on that below). It's no simple feat to be able to grow the dividend during turbulent times and Simon has proven that it can manage retail risk and grow returns.

Simon's primary business is the ownership and operation of retail properties, which the company groups into five broad categories: regional malls, premium outlet centers, The Mills, community & lifestyle centers, and international properties.

Simon has ownership interests in over 230 retail properties totaling over 190 million square feet located across North America and Asia. Additionally, the company has an expanding footprint in Europe with its 29% interest in Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) (a leading European mall operator based in France) and a joint venture with McArthurGlen (a leader in European designer outlets).

Simon's portfolio is well-diversified from a geographic, tenant, and revenue by real estate sector perspective. Major state concentrations by net operating income include Florida (15%), Texas (10%), and California (13%). Additionally, roughly 9% of Simon's net operating income is derived from its international properties, which are located in Europe, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Simon also has a diversified tenant base; the largest mall space tenants include The Gap (GPS) (3.4% of base rent), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) (1.9% of base rent), L Brands (LB) (2.2% of base rent), Signet Jewelers (SIG) (1.5%), and PVH (PVH) (1.5%).

With respect to anchor tenants, Simon's major concentrations include Macy's (M) (0.4% of base rent, 12.3% of square footage), and J.C. Penney.

Given the company's international scale, it has a strong relationship with a diverse list of quality retailers, which should benefit Simon over the long term. There is very little construction of new malls or premium outlets, thus limiting new competition; however, the elevated levels of retailer store closings have created more competition.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Simon's balance sheet continues to be industry-leading, with net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, well below the peer group and fixed interest coverage was 5x, which is well in excess of the peers.

During the first nine months of 2018, Simon closed on 13 mortgages, totaling approximately $3 billion, of which the company's share is approximately $1.3 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.83%, term of 8.4 years.

Simon's current liquidity is $7 billion and the company continues to have excess cash flow, which it can reinvest in the business. Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating, and the company's balance sheet is as strong as ever providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

Last quarter Simon announced a dividend of $2.00 per share, an increase of 11.1% year over year. The company will pay at least $7.90 per share in dividends, an increase of more than 10% compared to the $7.15 paid last year. Simon has generated impressive dividend growth, as viewed below:

Simon is approaching the $100 per share dividend since it's been public, which the company will celebrate in December. So, $100 per share has been paid to the shareholders roughly in dividends through the public company existence.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18 Simon's FFO was $1.90 billion or $3.05 per share, an increase of 5.5% per share compared to the prior year. Total portfolio NOI increased 4.1% or approximately $188 million and comp NOI increased 2.3% for the year-to-date period.

Leasing activity was solid in Q3-18: Average base rent was $53.88, up 2.8% compared to last year. The Mall and Premium Outlet recorded leasing spreads of $7.59 per square foot, an increase of 13.9%.

The Mall and Premium Outlets was $650 compared to $622 in the prior year period per foot, an increase of 4.5%, and sales were strong across the portfolio in the third quarter. Retail sales productivity has increased each month over the last 12 consecutive months.

Occupancy at the end of the quarter was 95.5%, an increase of 80 basis points for the second quarter and an increase of 20 basis points compared to prior years. On an NOI weighted basis, Simon's operating metrics were as follows: Retail sales would be $817 per foot compared to $650, occupancy would be 96.3% compared to 95.5% and average base minimum rent would be $71.21 compared to $53.88.



At the end of September Simon opened Denver Premium Outlet "fully leased". David Simon said, "It's off to great start. Center is another terrific asset within a great portfolio and a great location and a strong and growing market."

Photo Source

Construction continues on two international outlets, expected to open in 2019, Queretaro, Mexico and Malaga, Spain. Also, Simon announced a 50-50 joint venture with Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to create Los Angeles Premium Outlets.

Now at the end of the third quarter, redevelopment and expansion projects were ongoing across all of the platforms in the U.S. and internationally, and Simon started construction on significant expansions of Paju Premium Outlets in Seoul and Tosu Premium Outlets in Japan.

Simon also recently announced its transformational vision for Northgate in Seattle. The Mall REIT said it is collaborating with NHL Seattle to make their training center and corporate headquarters an "enterable element of the re-imagined at Northgate Community".

Buffett Says: Your Premium Brand Had Better Be Delivering Something Special

Warren Buffett has said, "Your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it's not going to get the business." That's precisely how I feel about being a shareholder in Simon, this company is considered a blue-chip with plenty of brand value.

However, Simon's pricing doesn't reflect the value, and that presents an opportunity for REIT investors to capitalize on this bargain.

Remember that Simon is the ONLY A-rated Mall REIT and the company has delivered exception dividend growth compared with these peers:

Now consider Simon's growth prospects. Last week, the company said that it was raising its full-year FFO guidance to $12.09 to $12.13 (compared to the original guidance of $11.90 to $12.02). And this new range is a growth of approximately 7.9% to 8.2% compared to reported FFO in 2017.

Now let's examine Simon's P/FFO, compared with the peers:

To be honest, I'm not sure if it's that relevant to compare retail REITs based on historical multiples. I am beginning to believe that investors should consider the "new normalized" valuations for retail REITs. As you can see, Simon is trading at the highest multiple, but there is really no reason to compare a mall like Westgate Mall (in my hometown) with Phipps Mall (in Atlanta).

As you can see, "the cream rises to the top" and while Simon has begun to turn the corner in the third and fourth quarter, we are maintaining a STRONG BUY.



In closing, Simon is the overall best retail REIT, armed with a fortress balance sheet and best-in-class tenant roster. We believe that the company is positioned to deliver strong returns in 2019 and the more recent earnings guidance increase signals that there's enhanced value long-term.

Simon has completed several significant new developments and redevelopments in the third quarter and announced more transformational mixed-use activity that will further enhance the value of the real estate and grow cash flow.

So yes, let's put Sears in the rear-view mirror so Mr. Market can recognize this blue-chip REIT for its premium brand!



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and SPG Q3-18 Supplemental.

