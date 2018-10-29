Update: Delayed Production Profile Is Not The Real Trouble For Turquoise Hill.

Nevertheless, TRQ's production will double over the next 5-6 years and the stock will present an entirely different picture then.

An expected delay in sustainable production is a setback for the investors who have trusted TRQ's management to complete mine development on time.

Thesis:

In this article, I will discuss the recent production development update that caused Turquoise Hill's (TRQ) share to lose ~$0.37 in the past 10 days; followed by a slight recovery. This article reveals that even though there would be a 9-month delay in achieving sustainable production from underground operations, the overall production profile remains on track. The real concern for investors should be the role of the GoM (read: Government of Mongolia). Nevertheless, TRQ remains a strong investment for the long-term.

This is how copper and gold prices have affected TRQ:

For a long time, TRQ's price has been depressed beyond the patience limit of many investors. The stock price has more than halved during the trailing 12 months (Figure-2). TRQ is near a 52-week low and high range between $1.59 and $3.59 respectively.

The technical chart in Figure-3 also suggests that this period of consistent doom may actually prolong for some time.

Based on the trend line identified in this technical chart, an optimistic short-term target price of TRQ could be somewhere between $1.90 and $2.10. However, in order to reach that optimistic short-term target price, we need stability in copper prices. But do the current copper prices indicate near-term growth? I don't think so.

The spot price of copper is ~$2.80 (Figure-4) whereas the copper futures for December 2018, are trading at ~2.75 (Figure-5). This indicates that the market expects a slight decline in copper prices going forward.

TRQ's only asset, the OT mine is largely based on copper reserves. Nevertheless, they also contain a sizable quantity of gold reserves. In my opinion, the recent support gained by TRQ's stock is due to improving gold prices. Figure-6 shows that gold has been on an uptrend during the past 30 days, gaining ~4% during the said period. Again, the impact of inclining gold prices on TRQ's share price is limited because OT's main resource is copper.

A negative production update that put the bears in charge:

In mid-October, RIO Tinto (RIO) announced that its subsidiary TRQ will only achieve sustainable production from its OT mine, in the Q3 of 2021. Previously, this target was expected in early 2021. This 9-month delay caused the shares to plummet by ~2.5% as shown in Figure-7. Nevertheless, TRQ remains on track to complete the mine by 2022.

The aforementioned expected delay principally emanates from rough ground conditions and an expected delay in the completion of Shaft-2. On that note, I must mention that TRQ had completed the sinking activity of Shaft-2 on time (during Q1 2018). However, the current delays are on account of Shaft-2 fit-out activities that are expected to continue throughout FY 2018.

In my previous articles on this stock, I have always appreciated TRQ management to complete the development targets on time. This is the first time that management had announced expected delays in the completion of development activity.

TRQ promises long-term growth:

Like I said earlier, TRQ is currently testing the patience of investors but promises growth in the long-term. As such it's a good opportunity to buy the dips. I classify long-term as the next five years. Based on the production and developmental profile, I believe that TRQ may become 3x the current prices over that period. But why is that?

Consider the production profile in Figure-8 and see for yourself that copper production is likely to double by 2023. Similarly, gold production will also double over the next 6 years. If copper and gold prices would keep improving over the period, then TRQ's price would certainly shoot up beyond expectations.

Mongolian authorities seem to be the real and only source of trouble:

When I read the analysis on TRQ and readers' comments thereon; one thing is apparent. The investors are less concerned about copper/gold prices or with any negative update on OT mine development. Their major concern seems to be the geopolitical environment in Mongolia.

In my opinion, the investors' fears are well-justified. MTA (read: Mongolian Tax Authorities) had previously imposed an unjustifiable tax demand amounting to ~$155 MM, on TRQ. TRQ initially paid $5 MM and the remaining $150 MM is under dispute and TRQ has filed an appeal with the MAC (read: Mongolian Administrative Court). In the proceedings that followed, MAC had suspended the process on the case for an indefinite period and it looks as if the demon had been held at bay for some time (Figure-9). If the dispute remains unresolved, eventually, it would be referred to international arbitration. I don't think the GoM would risk taking the case to international arbitration because they will have a difficult time proving their stance. Therefore, sooner or later, they would need a middle ground in this case.

Apart from the tax assessment, TRQ management had recently been troubled by another problem involving the GoM. The GoM wanted TRQ to build a domestic power source that should provide power for the OT mine, and would use coal from a nearby Mongolian coal mine. I have discussed that issue in some detail in this article.

In my opinion, the investors' main concern is a never-ending series of unwarranted demands being made by the GoM, that reflect their ill intentions and simultaneously shatter investor confidence. Unless such time that the GoM adopts an honest and fair approach towards the OT project, I think that any short-term returns will be pressed further into the future.

Conclusion:

Based on the preceding discussion, I think TRQ's investors need not be worried about any expected delay in mine development. TRQ is a solid project that would promote healthy returns once the mine is completed. We may assume that target to be met in ~5 years from now. However, if the GoM adopts a more serious attitude towards this project, then that could be a win-win situation for all stakeholders (including TRQ, GoM and the Mongolian economy at large).

In the current situation of TRQ where the volatile copper prices increase the uncertainty; I suggest that investors should buy TRQ only if they have long-term holding power. For such investors, I suggest buying the dips.

