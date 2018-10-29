Why The Temporary Correction Of Aurora Cannabis Is A Great Buying Opportunity

source: Seeking Alpha

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) took a big hit leading up to its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and continued to correct on the day of its official listing. This should be considered a great buying opportunity and entry point.

Unfortunately, some investors were pressured into panic selling, as if the fundamentals of the cannabis sector had suddenly changed, along with the outlook for Aurora Cannabis.

What is happening is a lot of speculators and short-term traders are taking or protecting profits, and the hefty selling resulted in the share price being driven significantly down. There are also some shorts that have taken the opposite side of the trade.

In this article I want to examine why long-term investors in Aurora Cannabis should maintain their positions in the company, and why they shouldn't be influenced by the volatility of the overall cannabis market, which for now, will continue to have disproportionate impact on the share price of many cannabis producers.

Its performance trend is going to continue to move up

The first thing I want to note about the cannabis sector itself is that there is nothing that will be able to return that genie to the bottle. The trend for many years will be the ongoing acceptance of medical marijuana as a legitimate treatment option for a growing number of diseases, and at a slower pace, the legalization of recreational pot in many nations.

With Aurora Cannabis well-positioned to increase production capacity over a period of time, it will continue to generate revenue and earnings growth as Canadian and global demand continue to soar.

As for Canada, some analysts and financial writers have in my opinion focused far too much on the legalization of recreational pot as it relates to Aurora Cannabis. Management has stated that the long-term performance of the company will be primarily from medical cannabis markets, rather than recreational pot.

That's not to say Aurora won't benefit from the growing acceptance and legalization of pot, because it will. What it means to me is recreational pot, which I believe has a much lower ceiling than medical cannabis in regard to future sales and earnings, isn't going to be the key growth catalyst for Aurora Cannabis in the years ahead. It'll of course play a part in its growth narrative, but I see medical cannabis being far more important going forward.

This is why I remain very bullish on Aurora. Sure, many traders and speculators are now taking profits, which was predictable because it was inevitable that there would be a correction as they bid up the price of cannabis companies in anticipation of legalization of recreational pot in Canada.

Once that plays out, the market will once again look at fundamentals, and that will be very positive for Aurora in the quarters and years ahead.

Latest numbers

To reinforce the future potential of Aurora Cannabis, let's look at a few important numbers from its last earnings report, taking into specific account the growth trajectory it's enjoyed over the last year.

Revenue in the latest quarter jumped 223 percent year-over-year, to finish at $19.1 million for the quarter. As mentioned above, with or without Canadian recreational pot this number would continue to grow, but with it being included in its sales, it's only going to get better. That's also true with its recent acquisition of ICC Labs Inc., which not only will be able to sell recreational pot in Uruguay, but more importantly, gives Aurora a foothold in South America which will allow it to leverage its presence across the continent. This should provide the company with enormous growth in the future.

Aurora CEO Terry Booth said this about overall company growth through at least 2019:

"Our high-pace, consistent execution has enabled us to complete a number of transformative acquisitions, bringing together industry-leading companies in terms of scale, quality, efficiencies, plant and medical science, product development and innovation, brands, and international distribution. "With coast-to-coast supply arrangements, and our strategic investment in Alcanna, we are very well positioned to capitalize on the significant adult consumer use opportunity in Canada. With reported Q4 revenues of $19.1 million, pro-forma Q4 revenues of over $33.1 million, and production capacity scaling up rapidly, we anticipate accelerated revenue growth during fiscal 2019. We have invested heavily in our organizational capabilities, including sales, marketing, and corporate talent and capacity, to ensure we will continue to drive strong and sustainable long-term growth."

There's nothing in Booth's assessment that over-exaggerates the potential of Aurora in my opinion. The company's timing in regard to positioning for medical and recreational pot growth is about as good as it could have been. It's ready to meet demand in the months and years ahead, which will take a long time before it starts leveling off.

Aurora produced even stronger gross margin than the prior year in the same reporting period, jumping from 58 percent last year to 74 percent in the latest quarter. An improved product mix led by cannabis oil sales and an increase in price per gram for dried cannabis were the major catalysts for the improvement.

Along with the higher profit margin was the decline in cash cost of sales and cash cost to produce, which was down 11 percent over 2017.

The number of active registered patients soared 164 percent to 43,308 year-over-year.

On the revenue side of its performance, we're going to see a stretch of growth that will continue on quarter after quarter. If the company can meet capacity goals, it'll be significant revenue growth through at least the end of 2019, and probably stretching on for a couple of more years before it starts to slow down.

The level of growth will be determined by recreational demand in Canada and increasing share in international medical cannabis markets.

What I'm bullish on is my assumption more and more countries are going to legalize medical and recreational marijuana, which would further increase the outlook for the industry in general, and Aurora Cannabis in particular, which will be one of the few companies able to contribute meaningfully to growing global demand.

The good news for Aurora shareholders is it has set aside cannabis in anticipation of growing recreational demand, even as it works on adding to its production capacity. Aurora said in September 2018 that it could grow an annualized run rate of 45,000 kilograms of cannabis. By the end of 2018 it believes it'll be able to produce 100,000 kilograms of pot annually. As the company stands today, it has expectations it will be able to produce over 500,000 kilograms a year over time.

To get an idea of its potential performance in 2019, for fiscal 2018 the company sold 5,022 kilograms, resulting in the numbers mentioned earlier, from production levels of 5,632 kilograms.

Concerning the Canadian market, it has supply agreements in place that will serve 98 percent of the population. The only territories it hasn't signed agreements with are Nunavut and New Brunswick.

source: Aurora Cannabis

The tax factor and the war on drugs

An interesting anomaly will play out in the marijuana market as the legalization of recreational cannabis, contrary to the ideas of some, isn't going to reduce the war on drugs, but will increase it - at least until major illegal players are removed from the market.

The reason this is important is some financial writers have suggested the illegal market will be a contributing factor to the under-performance of Aurora Cannabis. They're wrong.

Why they're getting it wrong is because a factor is now in play that wasn't in play before, and it's the reason behind legalization in the first place, which is the benefit of governments getting tax revenue from legal sales. It's not hard to figure out if the revenue falls short of expectations, there will be a ramping up of enforcement concerning illegal selling.

In the past governments weren't getting any tax revenue from recreational pot, and the idea that they'll quietly surrender to illegal sellers now that they have the option of selling within a legal market, is wrong.

As a matter of fact, I think there is a strong probability that enforcement will be much more strict than it has been in the past.

Beyond the obvious, the key reasons for that is the extraordinary government debt that has been taken on by Western governments, along with the hefty pensions of government workers that aren't sustainable in their current form. Governments are desperate for revenue, and cannabis tax revenue is one of the major new means of raising tax dollars to cover growing obligations. Again, governments are not going to passively sit by and allow illegal pot sales to continue in any meaningful manner.

For that reason, I see illegal sales as largely irrelevant to Aurora Cannabis and other cannabis producers in the long term. It could be a temporary factor as the market sorts things out, but it will not be allowed to continue. Anyone thinking illegal cannabis sales will be a negative catalyst to the industry needs to take into consideration why it has been legalized in the first place.

Its debut on NYSE

There's been a lot of reporting on the disappointment over Aurora Cannabis not getting a nice immediate bump from its listing on the NYSE. It really was due to bad timing with the broader market sell-off than anything associated with the company.

In a time when the market is correcting, the traders start running for the exists to protect any prior gains or to limit their losses. This would include Aurora, which had been moving up nicely for some time.

Another factor would be a lot of stop losses would have been triggered, adding to the decline in share price.

The importance of Aurora Cannabis being listed on the NYSE was never the temporary boost in share price that companies, under normal market conditions, would experience, but rather the expected increase in media coverage of the company, and the highly probable increase in interest from institutional investors that prefer to trade on U.S. exchanges.

As the company continues to boost its production capacity and revenue, it's going to attract many more institutional investors that will bid up its share price. With reports pointing to there possibly being an immediate supply shortage in Canada, Aurora is positioned to sell any amount of its existing supply and stored product to the market. That will generate a serious increase in its sales and performance. The market will without a doubt reward the company for that.

The good news for Aurora and the Canadian industry is that recreational pot demand is exceeding expectations. The prior outlook and guidance will without a doubt be upwardly revised as the numbers come in during this and the next quarter.

The listing on the NYSE will enhance and leverage that performance, which will continue on through the end of 2019, and beyond.

Importance of the Coca-Cola rumors

Although both Aurora and Coca Cola have denied any type of deal in the works, the reality there were initial talks between the companies concerning infused drinks. While interesting, the lack of a deal isn't what's important for Aurora, it's the fact that larger players in associated markets are going to increasingly look for alternative revenue streams as their core soft drink products continue to have demand for them shrink.

In other words, Aurora Cannabis is among the most, if not the most attractive player on the production side of the cannabis industry, and it has the best chance of consistently supplying marijuana to various segments of the market, as it stands today.

Aurora management has been the aggressor over the last couple of years, but it's highly probable that larger companies in related industries are going to start to pursue it for deals; primarily because of its existing and future production capacity.

So far a lot of larger players have been holding back, but it's only a matter of time before they get more proactive in the cannabis market at different levels. My view is that Aurora Cannabis will be one of the major beneficiaries of that interest, and should be able to, because of its leading position on the production side of the business, enter into lucrative deals.

I don't believe any of that potential is priced into the share price at this time, but once deals are landed, it will be a positive catalyst for the company.

Conclusion

One thing you can safely conclude concerning the cannabis market and Aurora Cannabis, is neither are going to go through a collapse, as some shorts have asserted. It's about as manipulative and ridiculous of an idea that could be thrown out there. There is no basis to truth in it at all.

That said, the cannabis market and Aurora Cannabis have been going through a temporary correction, and it should be considered a buying opportunity for those seeking to take a position in, or add to, this quality cannabis producer with a bright future.

While recreational cannabis sales in Canada will be a nice addition to the sales of Aurora, the long-term value of holding the company is in its exposure and growth in the medical side of the sector. That's true even though it's inevitable that more countries will legalize recreational pot in order to get their own portion of the tax revenue generated from legal sales.

We have no idea of knowing what the value of recreational pot will be in Canada, let alone the rest of the world as it opens up to the idea of legalization. But one thing for sure is there will eventually be a ceiling on demand, with sales eventually leveling off. That isn't likely to happen for decades in the medical cannabis segment of the market, as there are numerous patents being applied for and secured, and what types of products and/or services to come out of all of that remains to be seen.

As for Aurora Cannabis, its policy is to not reveal its existing patents or patents it has applied for, so we should see some positive surprises in the future.

The bottom line is the company will grow revenue for a prolonged period of time as recreational and medical demand for cannabis increases for many years. It is already positioned to be a top producer in the industry, and based upon its past actions, is more than willing to add to its capacity to meet market demand.

Revenue is going to soar over the next couple of years, and based upon its recent numbers, it should be able to maintain solid gross margin as it boosts sales. That's going to be especially true if recreational sales in Canada are in as high of demand as reports are saying.

In the meantime, the company is quietly shoring up its global strategy and building out the framework and infrastructure to meet that demand as well.

The future looks very bright for Aurora Cannabis, and I believe investors should consider these corrections as great buying opportunities. As I've said in the past, I think the days of Aurora being a $10 stock aren't that far from being permanently in the rear-view mirror. Markets are going to reward revenue first, and secondarily earnings, and Aurora is ready to produce both at high levels. The marijuana market is not going to collapse, but it of course will remain volatile for some time, providing good entry points for those looking for long-term gains.

I think Aurora Cannabis should be considered a stock that is best held for the long term. Other than looking for pullbacks to take a larger position in the stock, the fluctuations can be safely ignored. This pot giant is going to continue to reward shareholders for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.