Vertex: Great Company But Too Pricey

However, we question the current trading multiples of the company and think that Vertex stock may be overvalued.

We believe that Vertex will eventually be able to treat 90% of cystic fibrosis patients.

Vertex is a $42 bn market cap biotech company that showed unprecedented success over the last several years in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Vertex's Products And Pipeline

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, or CF, with some early-stage pipeline in other diseases. The three marketed CF products are KALYDECO (ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor). The company claims that those three products are approved to treat approximately 45% (34,000) of the 75,000 CF patients in North America, Europe, and Australia:

Company’s late-stage pipeline is focused on expanding the use of existing CF medicines by adding additional agents, such as VX-659 and VX-445, to form a triple combination regimen for CF treatments. The NDA submission for those “triplets” is expected by mid-2019:

On top of well-selling CF treatments and late-stage pipeline, the company has early-stage investments in pain, sickle cell disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, glomerulosclerosis as well as out-licensed oncology and influenza assets:

We will mostly focus our discussion on CF as we believe CF constitutes the major part of Vertex valuation.

Vertex Management

Jeff Leiden, MD, PhD, Vertex CEO, President and Chairman is a talented leader, respected physician and experienced venture capitalist. We think that part of the reason why investors are so oversubscribed into Vertex stock and firmly believe in the future of the company is because of the leadership of Jeff Leiden. Below are some experiences of Dr. Leiden that contribute to investors’ appeal:

Harvard Medical School professor. When a company is run by a Harvard professor, the Harvard brand name itself adds some percentage points to the valuation.

CEO, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Abbott (2000-2006). An architect of Humira – the drug ended up scoring more than $18 bn in 2017 and making a history as the top-selling drug in the world at all times.

Managing Director at Clarus Funds (2006-2011). Fund manages more than $2.6 bn and invested in more than 50 private and public companies in the biotech/pharma. Clearly, Dr. Leiden speaks the language of investors and knows what moves the stock.

Vertex Strategy

To begin with, we wanted to comment on Vertex's current strategy and “differentiated business model” that the company touts to its investors:

1. "Revenue growth: high operating margins and significant cash flow”

In general, we agree with the revenue growth part. 2018 revenue is expected to be ~$3 bn which is ~38% YoY growth.

For the cash flow, there is a little disconnect here. While the operating cash flow was $956 mm in the nine months of 2018, the actual income from operations was $507 mm. It’s because one of the major cash adjustments for that period was stock-based compensation, or SBC, that constituted $246 mm or 48% of net operating profit. We think this is a significant number, and most of that SBC went for SG&A and R&D.

Even CEO acknowledged this unusually high SBC number during the Q3 earnings call:

So that -- it's a high order priority for us to allocate capital outside the company to do collaborations to give us opportunity with more modalities and more medicines for diseases that we would be interested in. But I would say there is also a consideration for how we may also limit the increase of our share count. Our share count – outstanding shares, does increase year by year based on the issuance and exercise of options and restricted stock. And so we like to think of ways that we may limit that creep in outstanding shares and we've been doing that throughout this year. We did announce earlier this year that we entered in a $500 million share buyback program and we have been buying shares back throughout this year and that's been very successful for us as well and therefore has limited the creep in the outstanding shares, which obviously helps us with a small amount on the dilution. And so that's how we think about capital allocation. It's very important, very close to us, and we're happy that we have the opportunity to prioritize it in this way.

2. "Investment of majority of OpEx in R&D and BD/external innovation."

Yes, Vertex invested $978 mm or 45% of its revenue in R&D. And this is also an unusually high number (as a percentage of sales) even for research-focused mature biotech companies. For example, in the same period, Biogen (BIIB) spent $1,986 mm or 25% of sales on R&D. Gilead (GILD) spent $2,129 or 20% of its sales on R&D. We also know that out of $978 mm Vertex spent on R&D, $153 mm was spent on stock-based compensation (on top of regular compensation).

We don’t see much transparency about those expenses. Most of the non-CF projects are early-stage and presumably should not burn much cash. And there is no acquired in-process R&D this year (per balance sheet and cash flow statement). So we assume that those R&D expenses are mostly for CF, and there is a question whether such a high cash expense is actually reasonable and effective.

3. "Creation of high-value of transformative medicines for specialty markets."

Vertex acquired CF business in 2001, when it purchased Aurora Biosciences for $592 mm in stock. Prior to the acquisition, Aurora had received a ~$245 mm grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, that was essentially a subsidy to develop CF drugs.

So we can't actually say that Vertex is creating high-value medicines – rather the company may be moving in that direction, using its success in CF. Moreover, we question the sustainability and continuation of that success because, at the end of the day, CF was just a lucky acquisition with a tremendous support from the CF Foundation.

4. "Limited SG&A expenses and infrastructure"

$404 mm or 19% of sales was spent on SG&A. We are not sure if we can call it a “limited” expense. For example, both Biogen and Gilead spend 19% of sales on SG&A – and those two companies market drugs in several indications and therapeutic areas, that means little overlap of sales resources.

Although Vertex has three drugs, the marketing of those drugs is actually about one indication and disease – CF, and the SG&A expense could have been lower. At least, we would not claim it a "limited" expense.

Valuation

The reason we compare Vertex to Biogen and Gilead is that their valuations are pretty comparable to the market cap of Vertex. In fact, most of the large-cap biotechs have a much lower market cap/sales ratio as compared to Vertex:

Vertex management has announced that 34,000 of 75,000 CF patients are eligible for the CF treatments now. If we divide $3 bn CF revenue by the average price of CF medicine (say $250K), we get around 12,000 patients on Vertex products now. Let's imagine that the company is capable of reaching the full 75,000 eligibility in 10 years. So, we get to $18.75 bn market size. Next, we would need to adjust for market penetration, compliance, potential competitive entrants, and some pricing pressure from cost-conscious EU markets and, possibly, US administrators.

We arrive at $8 bn risk-unadjusted potential peak revenue within the next 10 years. That is 2.7 times of what we have now. If we then multiply $8 bn by the average of Mcap/Sales ratio, we get to $42 bn valuation... in 10 years.

In other words, Vertex is currently traded at the multiplies of the biotech companies as if Vertex already has $8 bn sales and the CF treatments are eligible for 75,000 CF patients.

We think the current market cap of $42 bn assumes that the success in CF will be repeated in other disease areas. However, we don't see a reason why we should value early-stage development programs at Vertex as if those are late-stage or pre-approval assets.

Based on what we elaborated, we think that Vertex's fair price multiple should be 10x of current sales, or $30 bn, or $117 per share.

On the other hand, the risk-unadjusted DCF of $8 bn peak sales with 15% COGS (that includes the royalties paid to CF Foundation), "limited" SG&A expenses of 14-18% and reasonable R&D expenses of 20% would bring us to just $14 bn NPV (no terminal value as those are small molecules losing market share immediately after patent expiration). Even if we double this NPV, we will get to $28 bn, or $110 per share.

Final Thoughts

We think that market overvalues Vertex stock because investors assume CF success will be repeated in other disease areas.

Vertex is a great, science-driven, business-savvy company. However, we decided to avoid Vertex stock as we don't think that cystic fibrosis success is something that can be easily reproduced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.