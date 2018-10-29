Fagron's Cash Machine Pursues Long-Term Growth And Is Undervalued By 26%

In all, Fagron's intrinsic value represents 26% upside potential with more to come as expensive borrowings will be refinanced at better conditions corresponding with an optimized risk profile.

Fagron is determined to keep a keen eye on its leverage, and despite paying out steadily growing dividends and making acquisitions, indebtedness rates will continue to fall.

With a fragmented market environment, Fagron is in the best position to pursue accretive takeover possibilities that will enhance the production chain, whilst costs are expected to dwindle.

Executive Summary

Turnaround stocks appear to be too appealing to ignore as one suggest their downside is limited, but given the investors' unfamiliarity with risks and possible returns on investment, turnaround stocks often represent to be boobytraps. For sure, there's nothing wrong with supporting a name which you believe is decently undervalued, but investors should keep in mind that the potential return has to outpace the risks involved.

Basically, I usually want to wait for the outcome of management's proposed transition plan before initiating a first long position considering the need for a sufficient safety margin, and, yes I am aware that I could forgo part of the additional returns. Bearing this in mind, I'd like to elaborate on Fagron's (OTC:ARSUF) investment case about which you can say a lot given the company's tumultuous growth trajectory and transition plan to change its tack concerning its aggressive buy and build strategy.

Today, I am confirmed of Fagron's financial situation, which has become more manageable, and thanks to its reliable free cash flow, the group has recently paved the way for distributing steadily growing dividends. With a rapidly growing FCF yield of 6.3%, tumbling indebtedness rates (from 2.7x EBITDA to 1.0x EBITDA by 2020), and an improving EBIT margin of 19.2% by 2020 (currently 16.3%), I suppose it's time to mull over going long into this unknown pearl. Fagron's most liquid trading market is Euronext Brussels where company is listed with the ticker FAGR.

Business Overview

Fagron shares began trading as an independent entity in 2007, after the Professional Health division of Omega Pharma had been spun off. With a wide geographical representation, the medical company has enough gateways to provide its clients with customized services. Fagron operates through several segments which I will elaborate briefly.

Compounding Services, which prepare ready-to-use and ready-to-administer personalized medication that satisfies the specific needs of patients. Compounding Services offers compounding both for individual patients and on a large scale, before a prescription for a particular patient is received, for example to supply hospital pharmacies with the most commonly prescribed personalised medications.

Brands: for a pharmaceutical player, innovation is the driving force behind future steady growth. In close cooperation with pharmacists, physicians and universities, Fagron develops new and innovative vehicles and (total) concepts to satisfy the growing need for personalised patient care. By providing formulations, compounding protocols and instructions, as well as stability and compatibility studies along with the vehicle, Fagron has simplified and streamlined the compounding process so that pharmacists and compounders have everything they need, including the knowledge of which materials can be used and how the ingredients must be combined to create pharmaceutical medication. Fagron has created kits for the most commonly used compounds based on its vehicles. These kits consist of the vehicle, pre-weighed APIs and all the materials necessary to prepare and administer the compounded formulation.

Essentials, which are conditioned (repackaged) and distributed pharmaceutical raw materials, necessities and equipment that pharmacists worldwide need in order to prepare medication. Essentials are sold to pharmacies, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry. Compounding Services uses Essentials and Brands for its compounding activities. The product range includes more than 2,500 raw materials, such as amino acids, antibiotics, corticosteroids, hormones, opiates, vitamins, alcohol and ancillary substances, which are bought in bulk from selected and qualified suppliers who must satisfy strict quality standards. All purchased raw materials must go through acceptance and quality control in accordance with the most recent guidelines, or pharmacopoeias, and are supplied with an analysis certificate.

Market Potential

According to management's estimates, the pharmaceutical market for personalized medicines amounts to approximately 12B USD of which roughly 10% is taken by Essentials and Brands, underpinning Fagron's prominent place in this fragmented market. Thanks to the Wichita facility (which I'll discuss later), Fagron's market position is growing substantially in North-America, translating into 7% market share in Compounding Services, whilst Essentials and Brands hit the 12% mark. In Europe, Fagron claimed once again its market leadership with an aggregated market share of 45% due its diversified portfolio and buy and build strategy. And it becomes even better in South-America where Fagron obtains an impressive market position of 50%.

On average, Fagron’s growth in the future will come from organic growth within its operating units, acquisitions, and the ramping up of sales from its new sterile compounding facility in Wichita. Organic growth is estimated to be approximately 3% in North America, 2% in Europe, and 2.5% in Brazil. These three markets are currently the biggest drivers of organic growth for the firm. Besides the Like-for-Like growth story, Fagron aims to expand its market share through accretive acquisitions. Its latest impressive takeover pray was Humco, serving 45.0000 pharmacies, bought for an aggregated 70M USD, and will be a crucial complement to grow in North-America. In 2017, Humco reported total revenues of 32M USD with an EBITDA margin similar to those of Fagron's North American activities. The merger will increase Fagron's leverage on the demand side with additional synergies in the production process.

As can be noticed in the following graph, Fagron's share price evolution hasn't been exquisite so far, which isn't unintelligible as in 2015 its blown up balance sheet (due to overpaid acquisitions, for instance Bellevue, an American department that had to be closed) wasn't controllable anymore. On top of that, EBITDA figures sank dramatically, putting the covenants at risk. With this looming imminent scenario, management and prominent shareholders were forced to increase the company's equity by 220M EUR, translating into a massive dilutive effect for smaller shareholders. But this was a crucial step that had to be taken as huge write-downs of goodwill and an exponentially rising debt burden became unbridgeable.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Management sought to divest its non-strategic assets and though management did succeed in this operation, problems hadn't been solved yet as currency headwinds hindered further progress, and more specifically, the Brazilian Real had been playing a key role in disturbing Fagron's revenue growth in 2016, before recovering some of the losses during 2017-2018.

Half-Year Results Inspired

Fagron continued to build on its success and execute against its strategy, and moreover, with an organic growth rate of 10.0% in the second-quarter, growth is likely to pick up in the near-term. As in 2017, Fagron recorded the bulk of its cash flow from its European sites.

(Source: Company presentation)

What's more, revenues in the U.S. surged by 27.5% underscoring the importance of the start-up of a new plant specialized in sterile services in Wichita (+76.2% in Q2). Meanwhile, Fagron is ramping up its capacity in this factory by seeking and recruiting new staff, and with robust growth projections, Wichita could become the group's principal cash flow earner. Just to give you a first impression, analysts assume the Wichita facility to be capable of earning yearly revenues of 100M EUR by 2022. With a consolidated revenue figure of 230.9M EUR in the first half of 2018, that would certainly unlock attractive shareholder value. At the beginning of October, the Wichita facility already had licenses in 49 States.

Whereas in H1 of 2017 Fagron reported total revenues to the tune of 216.5M EUR, it now earned 227.3M EUR as a result of higher contributions from predominantly North-America and South-America, partly offset by adverse currency effects (14.2M EUR) and asset disposals (5.1M EUR). Fagron saw its gross margin moving downwards as a result of climbing raw material prices.

(Source: Company results)

Higher one-time expenses also nibbled at the bottom line to the tune of 3.8M EUR, and if that weren't enough, the effective tax rate surged from 18.6% to 21.8%. While a net result of 18.7M EUR during the first half appears to be poor, its cash flow statement tells a better story.

(Source: Company results)

First of all, we'd have to make a small negative correction of 1.6M EUR in the amount of taxes paid given a slight tax discrepancy. After unique items had been neutralized, investors had to take into account the seasonal investment changes in Fagron's working capital to the tune of 5.7M EUR. In all, after deducting capital expenditures (which decreased from 5.1M EUR to 4.2M EUR given the lower construction spendings for the Wichita facility) and the interest received and paid, FCF came in at 31.6M EUR, representing an extrapolated yearly FCF of 63M to 64M EUR. Finally, this translates into a FCF yield of 6.3% based on a market cap of 1.0B EUR. Fagron's capital allocation remains flexible and a mix of paying out steadily growing dividends and getting out of debt will incite increasing interest from long-term shareholders who want to benefit from the improved risk profile and growth strategy.

As stated previously, besides re-instating a modest dividend policy, Fagron has recently started embarking on M&A, and unlike in the past, it's not willing to overpay potential deals to hike its leverage risks. By the end of H1, Fagron's indebtedness rate deteriorated to 2.72 times EBITDA, but remains acceptably manageable. Adding the start-up of Fagron's facility in Wichita, leverage could easily drop from 2.7x EBITDA to 1x EBITDA by 2020.

(Source: Marketscreener)

Valuation: Fagron Is Worth The Money

Robust growth in Wichita, elevated margins due to cost synergies, and a falling indebtedness rate have started to reduce Fagron's risk profile and I expect this evolution to continue. With the following aspects of investment thesis, I have reason to deem Fagron is back on track to meet its ambitious growth targets:

FCFs will grow twice as fast as the market (6%) due to the accretive takeover possibilities in the fragmented pharmaceutical business.

(6%) due to the accretive takeover possibilities in the fragmented pharmaceutical business. Climbing EBIT Margin from 16.3% to 19.2% by 2020 as a result of intensifying agile cost management, higher contributions from the Wichita facility)

Paper profits are converted into higher FCFs and it doesn't seem the market hasn't thought about it yet as my DCF implies a satisfactory price target of 17.7 EUR/share, translating into 26% upside potential:

(Source: Author's Calculations)

Adding into these beneficial statements, investors should bear in mind that Fagron's interest expenses remain extremely high at cash flow level, and once this sword of Damocles starts to mitigate, FCFs will get another boost. So, I don't exclude we could see a share price level of +20 EUR in the mid-term. As long as the Wichita facility secures valuable licenses, revenue growth is expected to maintain its fast pace.

Ownership

Fagron shares are mostly held by Waterland, a private equity fund with a stellar track record of compound annual returns of 32% and an investment portfolio valued at 6B EUR. Considering the expertise of this Belgian flagship, there's another reason to consider buying Fagron shares.

(Source: Shareholder structure)

Conclusion

Fagron faced tough times and a possible bankruptcy threatened the pharmaceutical player. Nevertheless, management did what had to do namely reorganizing the corporate structure and divesting non-strategic assets, and while it managed to navigate through that treacherous period, the market is still ignoring the compelling investment case that Fagron shares provide today. Revenues continue to expand at double-digit rates, supported by rock-solid organic growth that makes up for the adverse currency translations. With 26% upside potential and limited downside based on a conservative Discounted Cash Flow Model, investors should give Fagron shares appropriate relevance in their portfolios as its growth path is picking up without overpaying recent acquisitions.

