Same Old Box - And That's A Good Thing

Box (BOX) is a small business that empowers companies to take control of how they store and access their data. Given its potential to ride the big data mega-trend, I recommended this stock back in June around $25/share. Unfortunately, that pick hasn't worked out so well yet, down over 30% as of this writing.

BOX data by YCharts

A 30% drop from my recommendation is bad enough. But this stock is actually down around 40% from highs set earlier this year. This undoubtedly has left investors scratching their heads. What has changed with this business that has led to such poor stock returns? That's a question we seek to answer in this article.

What Has Changed?

Box hit an all-time high on June 20th at $29.79/share. As I mentioned, the stock is currently down around 40% from that high. So what has changed with the business over the last 120 days or so?

Did Box whiff on earnings? The answer to that is "no". The company actually beat analyst expectations on both the top and the bottom line last quarter. Furthermore, solid revenue growth north of 20% fueled record revenue of $148 million.

Has there been a change in analyst ratings? Again, no. The most recent update to my knowledge came from Raymond James by Brian Peterson who maintained his buy rating with a price target of $25/share. Analysts aren't raising their price targets, but they aren't lowering either. In other words, professional sentiment on this stock has stayed the same, and can't be blamed for driving the stock lower.

Did some news come out that bodes poorly for the company? Once again, no. If you swing over to Box's press release page, you'll see that there's no bad news being reported since the company hit all-time highs.

So what has changed if these things haven't? Well, first off, overall market conditions have changed recently. Many high flying companies -- especially in the technology sector -- have cooled off from recent highs.

BOX data by YCharts

The six month chart shows that Box has performed roughly inline with peers Splunk (SPLK) and DropBox (DBX), especially over the past month. This bearish sentiment over the entire technology sector is a real factor effecting Box's stock, but one that I personally believe is a temporary headwind. After all, bull and bear markets are just part of investing. You should always expect both at some point.

Perhaps the one thing that can be a knock against Box was seeming downward guidance. The company is guiding for $1 billion in full-year revenue for fiscal 2022. Previous guidance said that the $1 billion quarterly run rate ($250 million) would be achieved in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The company has since walked back the quarterly run rate guidance, but is maintaining the full-year 2022 guidance.

So, is that really downward guidance? I suppose that's in the eye of the beholder. On one hand, it can be viewed as a sign that Box's management is feeling uncertain about 2021, and therefore it's just a matter of time before 2022 guidance follows suit. On the other hand, nailing down quarterly guidance over two years from now was rather unrealistic to begin with. Removing the quarterly guidance aspect therefore could be seen as a reasonable move by a company setting its focus on the right thing: long-term sustainable growth.

I personally take the updated guidance as a positive. Based on what Box is seeing right now, it is still unwaveringly shooting for $1 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022. Keep in mind that Box started fiscal 2019 February 1st of this year. That means that the $1 billion in revenue runs from calendar February 1st, 2021 - January 31st, 2022. This is within my five year time frame for an investment, and a big reason why I recommended Box stock.

What Hasn't Changed?

So, in the previous section while we looked at what has changed, I noted that Box's guidance for $1 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022 has not changed. But what else hasn't changed for this company that is worth noting?

In my original article, I never touched Box's opportunity for international expansion. But it is worth noting here. For fiscal 2018, Box derived 78% of its revenue from customers based in the United States. But the company is expanding internationally and already has offices in London, Tokyo, and Melbourne. These cities represent the world's 5th, 3rd, and 13th largest economies, and are excellent strategic places for international expansion.

And the expansion is going well. In Japan for example, Box just moved into a new office after five years in the country. Currently the company employs just 100 people there, but the new office will allow space for 200 employees. The move is a signal that business in Japan is trending towards substantial growth in the near-term.

So international expansion plans haven't changed. But another part of the business that continues to go as planned is Box's focus on AI solutions. In my original article, I mentioned how enterprises comprise the core of Box's customer base. Box continues to grow here and now serves over 87,000 enterprise customers. Getting these customers to join the platform, and then be able to upsell these existing customers with new solutions -- including artificial intelligence solutions -- is crucial to the long-term bullish thesis on the company.

To that end Box continues to make progress. Its original AI product -- called Box Skills -- is still in beta. However, in June the company expanded its beta program, with full roll-out expected in the near future. Additionally, Box has recently acquired Progressly and Butter.ai to bring added expertise to future AI products.

Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya's presentation at the Sohn Conference in April has been discussed quite a bit in investor circles. And with good reason -- it was a great presentation. One of the things that he said in that presentation that particularly stood out to me was the idea of value creation in Silicon Valley coming in "waves". He talked about how recent waves have come through computers, then internet, and then mobile. Now he argues that the new wave of value creation is upon us, that of artificial intelligence. In that light, all companies need to be actively planning on how to derive value from artificial intelligence solutions.

While still very early in the game, you have to like the direction Box is headed with its product road map. Data storage and access is the initial product to get customers in the door. But artificial intelligence products is absolutely the logical next step, especially if Palihapitiya is correct in AI being the next big wave of value creation.

Final Thoughts

So in summary, Box still looks like a strong growth company on track to reach its goals. In my original article, I closed by saying that Box was a volatile stock, and that some people may want to sit on the sidelines and wait for a better price. Though I personally didn't wait, those who did are being gifted a wonderful entry point here under $18/share. I believe those who buy today and patiently hold will be richly rewarded in the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX, SPLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.