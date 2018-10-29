Nevsun's Last Earnings Release?

Various factors weighed on the Q3 financial results. However, much better results should be reached in Q4.

Nevsun Resources (NSU) released its Q3 2018 financial results. It is quite possible that this is the last time Nevsun reports financial results as an independent company. On September 5, Nevsun's management announced that it supports a friendly all-cash offer from Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) (OTCPK:ZIJMY) that values Nevsun at $1.41 billion, or approximately $4.55 per share. This friendly offer followed a series of hostile attempts made by Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) and Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF). And although Zijin's offer can hardly be described as breathtaking, right now, it seems like it's going to be successful.

Only one day earlier, Nevsun announced that Zijin mining has received 1 of 3 Chinese approvals required to complete the Nevsun acquisition. Moreover, it has received also the Canadian Competition Act clearance. It is relatively strange that Nevsun informs its shareholders about the current status of the permitting process, especially, as the process hasn't been completed yet. Moreover, the news release was made only one day before the Q3 financial results announcement. It seems to me like Nevsun made the news release only to remind its shareholders about the transaction. It may mean that Zijin hasn't been able to secure enough shares yet, especially given that Zijin nor Nevsun has provided any information about the actual volume of tendered shares. It is possible to speculate that Nevsun's shareholders are less impressed by Zijin's offer than Nevsun's management.

The Q3 financial results have shown that the Bisha mine's performance keeps on improving. The mine produced 69.6 million lb zinc and 10.2 million lb copper. Although the volume of produced metals was notably higher than in Q2, it was slightly lower in comparison to Q1. The most important improvement isn't related to the overall production volumes but to the metal recoveries. The zinc recoveries improved to 83.9%, while copper recoveries improved to 74.5%. It means that both copper and zinc recoveries reached their highest levels since the start of the primary ore mining, back in 2016. It seems like Nevsun's issues with the metallurgy of primary ore at the Bisha mine are finally over.

Source: own processing, using data of Nevsun Resources

Despite the positive operating results, Trevali's financial results were negatively affected by several factors. First of all, the realized zinc price declined to $1.02, compared to $1.14 in Q2 and $1.51 in Q1. The realized copper price declined to $2.66 compared to $3.09 in Q2 and $3.01 in Q1. Moreover, there is a huge difference between the volume of metals produced and the volume of metals sold. While 69.6 million lb zinc and 10.2 million lb copper were produced, only 44.4 million lb zinc and 9.3 million lb copper were sold. Especially in the case of zinc, the difference is really huge, 25.2 million lb. According to Nevsun:

Despite strong zinc production in Q3, the volume of payable zinc in concentrate sold decreased 17% from Q2 2018 as a result of processing higher-grade material late in the quarter which remained in concentrate inventory at September 30, 2018.

Due to the abovementioned reasons, Nevsun recorded revenues of only $71.6 million and a net loss of $18.7 million. However, due to the high volume of unsold Q3 zinc production that should be sold in Q4, the Q4 financial results should be much better compared to Q3.

The improved performance of the Bisha mine led Nevsun's management to revise the 2018 production guidance. The original guidance of 210-240 million lb zinc and 20-30 million lb copper was revised upwards to 245-265 million lb zinc and 33-38 million lb copper. The C1 cash costs are expected to remain in the $0.6-0.8 range, as originally projected.

The news release provides also some news regarding the Timok area exploration activities. Back in January, Nevsun announced that new high-grade Upper Zone-style mineralization was discovered 500 meters to the east of the Timok Upper Zone deposit. The intersections included 27 meters grading 2.93% copper and 2.54 g/t gold or 7.5 meters grading 3.91% copper and 1.61 g/t gold. Further exploration focused on this area as well as on three other targets:

The 2018 regional drilling program continued to target high grade Upper Zone-style mineralization. A total of nine holes are now complete with focus areas including the Eastern Target 2 area immediately east of the Upper Zone; along the northeastern edge of the Lower Zone footprint; the area to the west of the Upper Zone; and two kilometres to the southeast of the Upper Zone. Strong Upper Zone style alteration with associated pyrite, enargite, chalcopyrite and minor covellite mineralization typical of the outer edge of the Upper Zone is being encountered in all of the holes immediately around Cukaru Peki.

The results further confirm the potential to discover more Upper Zone-like deposits. It's a shame that benefits from the probable new discoveries won't be reaped by Nevsun's shareholders, but by Zijin.

Conclusion

Although the Q3 financial results are not too impressive, the quarter was successful from the operational point of view. The zinc and copper recoveries improved again, and the company has increased the 2018 production guidance. Right now, it seems like this was Nevsun's last quarterly earnings release, as the acquisition will be probably completed in the coming months. As a result, also Nevsun's shares offer only a limited upside potential. If Zijin doesn't sweeten the offer, the upside is only 2.9%. On the other hand, the downside is pretty limited, unless the CAD starts to collapse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.