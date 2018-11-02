By John Leonard, CFA

For those of us without an inside source such as Clarence Beeks (bonus points for readers who immediately recognized the name as the fictional character in the movie Trading Places, who obtained the crop report ahead of time for the Dukes), we are forced to do our own work. To state what you already know, financial statement analysis and modeling is the cornerstone of the investment decision making process. Today we will focus on the income statement. In the interest of being short and to the point, below are three suggestions:

First - historical financials alone are not an edge. My 0.02 USD is that the two primary ways to gain an edge from a historical income statement is 1) analyze it better than someone else 2) use it to model future results. While the democratization of financial information is obviously a positive, the byproduct is that knowledge or access alone of historical financials is arguably not an edge. To be clear, I realize there are exceptions to this. One being an instance where financials are not well-known or accessible for any number of reasons. This could be an edge.

For a real-world example of tying together historical and projected results for an income statement, see the bullish thesis by Brian Harper, CFA on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX).

A number of things Brian did well here are 1) showing all of the key assumptions so it’s clear for readers how he arrived at projected EPS 2) clearly tying together the income statement projections to the valuation (see the projected EPS and how that results in it trading for <6x earnings) 3) included historical and projected financials in the same table (this is generally a better reader experience as it is easier to follow).

Another benefit of using projected vs historical results is that a valuation based on the former is often more meaningful than the latter. For example, a stock may appear overvalued at 12x LTM EBITDA but undervalued at 6x NTM EBITDA.

What should you base the projections on - management guidance, sell-side estimates or your own estimates? There is no one right answer. While the former is often a good starting point, management guidance should not always be taken at face value as, like all projections, it is often incorrect and in this case obviously biased.

Likewise using sell side estimates can be a good sanity check on your own projections to see how close (or not) you are to the consensus. Note - being far from consensus is not necessarily a negative and can give you an edge as actual results (which you projected) are much better or worse than expected by everyone else. This is especially true if there is no consensus to begin with due to little/no analyst coverage. Just like management guidance, analysts’ estimates are often incorrect and just like the former, the latter is prone to inherent biases (e.g. “career risk” can prevent analysts from straying too far from the consensus).

Second - tie the qualitative to the quantitative. While projections on a standalone basis are valuable, it is even more so when complemented with a discussion of the key drivers such as sales, gross margin, operating margin, interest expense, tax rate and net margin. For example, let’s say you assume a steady 10 bp annual increase in gross margin over the next five years. Why? Maybe it’s because of a shift to a direct to consumer model. This type of color is helpful. Resist the need to get into the weeds - you do not need to model out SG&A expense to the eighth decimal point. Something about it being better to be vaguely right than precisely wrong comes to mind.

Third - always check projections/model for accuracy. You have spent weeks on your DCF model. It is elegant, sophisticated and created sans mouse using every keyboard shortcut known to humankind (except CTRL-Z - you don’t make mistakes, or so you thought). There is only one small problem - you accidentally increased the gross margin by 500 bps every year instead of 50 bps. Moral of the story - check your work. Is it going to take more time? Yes (but only a fraction of the time spent creating the model). Is it worth it? Yes. Remember - readers take your work seriously and you should too.

Conclusion

While this is obviously not the first or last word on income statements or financial modeling, hopefully these suggestions point you in the right direction.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.