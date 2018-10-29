Market Volatility Bulletin: But Will The Rebound Stick?

VVIX is calming down to levels that have been associated with much lower ranges for the VX term structure.

No two markets are the same, and so it is good to examine empirical studies while remaining flexible.

Market Intro

Monday, 11:02 EST

US markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have joined with foreign indexes (VGK, EFA, ACWX) in rebounding higher on Monday. Spot VIX is down to about 22.5 in Monday morning trade. Investors seem to have warmed to the news that Angela Merkel will not vie for re-election.

As the tension recedes for the moment, Treasury yields notch higher. In my view, a paradoxical element to any sell-off in the markets based on increasing rates may well be periodic flights to quality that at least temporarily cause yields to thud lower.

Thoughts on Volatility

We've had some commenters here in the MVB cite this for about a year as a cause of potential bumpiness down the road. Maybe this is as choppy as things will get. On the other hand, maybe we're just seeing a taste of what's to come.

These kinds of metrics are fun. The drop off is sure precipitous. In 2017, realized and implied volatility measures were basically at all-time lows across a host of asset classes (save bitcoin, of course).

Shifts in environments do not mean per se that you have to alter your entire investment or trading approach, but it does insinuate that you may need to re-examine your rationale for why and how you practice as you do.

I must say that this stat surprises me: what about early February of this year? What about January 2016, or June 2016 post Brexit?

Regardless, the graph is interesting, and suggests that our environment is quite a bit different from that of the last three years. Fair enough.

All environments are unique. Rarely can one say that we've trodden the same path, for the same reasons. Be cognizant of the reality that the current market is quite different from that of the recent past. But also keep in mind that it does not have to follow any particular script as we move forward.

Term Structure

I strongly believe that this is one of the reasons that optionality, and therefore implied volatility, will remain bid. It is unnerving for many to know that the market could have moved significantly against them by the time trade opens again.

It really does not matter whether the market moves up or down by one percent or more: investors and traders will seek to have the optionality of making up their mind the next day.

The term structure has settled down a bit from the prior session. I read the contrast between the VX futures curve and historic volatility as saying that realized vol is somewhat overdone here. By now, I think the VX futures would be breaking into higher territory if traders believed that we were on the brink of panic.

Further support from this interpretation comes from the wait-and-see approach in the VVIX. Once more, we see a market that is alert, but by no means panicked. In fact, we have seen 109 VVIX readings when spot VIX took a jump from maybe 11 to around 14 back in late 2017.

I believe that vol markets are calling an environment where we historical vol remains high in comparison to the period July through September 2018, but are not <yet> entertaining a situation such as Q3 2011 when the term structure spent a decent chunk of time in the 40s.

Conclusion

