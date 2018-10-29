XLF: Why Banks Are Poised To Move Higher

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The Financial sector has under-performed this year, yet the underlying companies within the sector are reporting strong earnings and revenue growth. When we couple these trends together, we find a solid sector trading at a very reasonable valuation, which could be exactly what investors are looking for as the market gets increasingly volatile. Furthermore, as interest rates climb, debt become increasingly important. Importantly, the Financial sector has seen its total debt, as a percentage of GDP, decline steadily since 2008, while the debt level remains stubbornly high in other sectors. This tells me the Financial sector is uniquely prepared for the higher interest rate environment. The companies within it will be in a better position to service their own debt, and will also use the rising rates as an opportunity to charge more for the loans and services they provide.

First, a little about XLF. The fund is managed by State Street and "seeks to provide investment results that correspond to performance of the Financial Select Sector Index by investing in insurance companies, banks, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others". The stock currently trades at $25.26/share and has an annual yield around 1.90%, based on its last four distributions. I was bullish on the Financial sector this year, as well as during my July review, yet performance has been underwhelming. In fact, since July, XLF is down over 7%. Furthermore, XLF and top Financial stocks, including JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) are deep in red for the year, as illustrated in the graph below:

While it is true the broader market has been up and down most of the year, financials have been lagging. However, given the underlying strength in the sector, I view this as an opportunity to increase my exposure, and will explain why in greater detail below.

Revenue, Earnings, & Dividends All Up For Top Holdings

First, my primary reason for my continued optimism in this sector is simple. Large banks, which dominate XLF's portfolio, continue to make record amounts of profit. While there is no question they have been caught up in the recent market turmoil, their earnings reports display a sector that is firing on all cylinders. This is occurring for a number of reasons. One, banks continue to cut costs aggressively, which clearly is helping the bottom-line. Two, banks tend to generate most of their revenue and profits domestically, which meant they were disproportionately helped by recent tax reform. Three, as the economy grows, fewer consumers are defaulting on their credit obligations and economic expansion has led to an increase in demand for loans. All of these factors are driving both revenue and profits higher for the major players in the space, including XLF's top holdings.

To illustrate these points, I have compiled key metrics for XLF's top three individual holdings, JPM, WFC, and BAC. While the fund does have 67 holdings, these three are especially important because they make up a combined 27% of the total fund. Listed below are the Q3 results for each, including the year-over-year increase from Q3 2017:

Company Revenue (billions) YOY % Net Profit (billions) YOY Increase Net Interest Income (billions) YOY Increase YOY Dividend Increase JPM 27.8 5% 8.4 24% 14.1 7% 43% BAC 22.8 4% 7.2 32% 12 5.3% 60% WFC 21.9 <1% 6.0 33% 12.6 1% 10%

As you can see, these figures are resoundingly strong, as well as displaying consistent year-over-year growth. In fact, if the stocks of all three were up handsomely this year, I would still be recommending them, because I would say that their underlying performance justifies the gains. Yet, these stocks are all down, with BAC and WFC down by double digits. In my view, this is completely unjustified and it is only a matter of time before these share prices begin to push higher. Investors now have a chance to buy a beaten down sector that is performing very strongly, and also aggressively returning capital to shareholders via large dividend increases. Put simply, I see a lot of positive trends from these earnings reports, which I feel justifies my long position.

Important Debt Levels Declining

While bank performance remains strong for the time being, it is important to consider the future outlook of the sector to see where it may be headed from here. One point of particular concern, for both the country and the Financial sector as a whole, is rising debt levels. This has investors worried for multiple reasons, as governments, companies, and households have piled on debt as interest rates remained at historic lows for a long-time. While debt burdens initially fell post-crisis, they have been resuming their way higher for some time now, with consumer debt (non-mortgage) expected to be at $4 trillion next year, if current trends continue, as illustrated by the graph below:

While rising debt levels should also be a concern, they are particularly important now because interest rates are rising, and are expected to keep rising next year. As interest rates rise, the cost of servicing this debt will go up, which can put pressure on borrowers to pay. If defaults increase, or consumers begin to borrow less to compensate for the higher interest on their existing loans, this could stunt bank profits in their consumer divisions.

While this is a very real risk, there are a couple reasons why I believe we are not at a breaking point just yet, and that banks will continue to profit from rising debt levels. For one, as shown in the earnings chart, JPM, BAC, and WFC have all seen their net interest income increase this year. This means a combination of three things: borrowers are continuing to pay their debt, banks are continuing to make new loans, and the new loans are charging higher interest rates. Simply, financial institutions are so far benefiting from the rising rates, by being able to charge their borrowers more. This is a positive trend.

Of course, as the preceding debt chart shows, those trends could all slow down if the debt burden becomes too high. However, there are a few important points that show these debt levels may be sustainable and, as such, not a reason for alarm. First, while household debt is indeed increasing, its share as a percentage of GDP is on a steady decline, which is a notable difference between consumer debt and government and business debt, as illustrated by the graph below:

As you can see, household debt levels are not particularly alarming from this picture, and importantly, point to a declining trend which is encouraging. Furthermore, as wages have risen for American households, they are in a better position to service their debt, which tells me another debt crisis is likely not in the cards. The chart below illustrates the improving financial picture of U.S. households, as the percentage of debt to income is on the decline.

Household Debt Service Payments as a % of Disposable Personal Income:

Quarter Total Mortgage Consumer Q1 2017 9.97 4.34 5.63 Q2 2017 9.98 4.33 5.65 Q3 2017 9.97 4.32 5.65 Q4 2017 9.95 4.29 5.66 Q1 2018 9.86 4.25 5.61 Q2 2018 9.84 4.24 5.60

Again, this chart displays strength in the household debt space. These percentage declines tell us a few things. One, households are in a better position to service their debt because it represents a smaller slice of their overall income. Two, this means consumers are either paying down their balances, earning more money, or a combination of the two - all of which are positive. Three, because of the declining trend, households would be in a position to take on and handle more debt in the future, which is a positive for banks who want to continue to grow their business in this area. Considering this is all happening at a time when interest rates are rising, I think the picture is fairly strong indeed.

Value Play Continues

A final point on XLF has to do with value. While I have laid out the points why banks are performing strongly, and why I feel this strength will continue, the fact remains their share prices have lagged. While frustrating, this offers investors a very reasonable price at which to increase their exposure. With earnings climbing across board, price to earnings ((P/E)) multiples have come down considerably as shares have corrected. Currently, the S&P 500 has a P/E of just over 21, which is down from near 25 earlier this year. While not "cheap", compare this to the XLF, which has a current P/E just over 12. This makes the broader Financial sector over 42% cheaper than the S&P 500, which tells me the valuation is out of whack. Considering the underlying performance and P/E spread, XLF remains a noticeable value play.

Bottom-line

My call on Financials this year has so far been dead wrong, and nobody is more upset about that than me. While the market has come under pressure recently, the major indexes are still eking out positive gains, while most banks and the XLF are down in 2018. While the expectation of rising interest rates is currently rattling the market, I believe the Financial sector is unjustifiably getting caught up in this trend. For one, the sector is uniquely positioned to benefit from rising rates if they are able to increase the interest they charge for loans at a faster pace than what they pay for deposits. Given the increasing net interest income for the major banks, this seems to be already playing out, albeit to a small degree. Furthermore, investors are concerned that corporate debt burdens have become very high, and corporations will struggle to service this debt as rates increase. While a valid concern, it is worth noting that the Financial sector as a whole is under-leveraged compared to the rest of the market. Specifically, it has seen its share of debt, as a percentage of GDP, decline steadily since the recession, while non-financials have seen their debt burdens remain at peak levels, as illustrated by the graph below:

My takeaway here is this: the Financial sector is performing better year-over-year, is in a better position to handle rising rates than the majority of sectors, and trades at a valuation well below the market average. With this in mind, I continue to like the sector, and would recommend investors consider using XLF as a way to play it going forward.

