(Bank Of) America: Don't Let Me Down, Again

Don't Let Me Down - Take I

The original "Don't Let Me Down" belongs to the legendary Beatles:

Although the song is not about one's beloved stock (...), it certainly can be interpreted that way nowadays, especially if you are (for example) long Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Nobody ever loved me like she does

Oh, she does, yeah, she does

And if somebody loved me like she do me

Oh, she do me, yes, she does Don't let me down, don't let me down

Don't let me down, don't let me down

"Horror October" is letting down many investors. No matter if you are a shareholder in Financials (XLF), Materials (XLB), European banks (EUFN), or Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) for that matter - it's a sea full of red.

By the way, luckily - I'm short AMD...

Bank of America is Warning... Again

Last week, Bank of America (BAC) presented the extremely bearish tone that came out of its most recent Fund Manager Survey.

Guess what? BAC is hitting us this week with another bearish warning. According to BoAML, 14 out of 19 bear market signals have already been triggered.

Bank of America found that it has taken the S&P 500 21 months on average to peak when a similar percentage of signposts were toppled.

As 74% of triggers getting hit, we are likely to be about 3/4 of the way from the previous recession to the next. We are now at about 112 months since the last great recession ended (June 2009), so 1/4 (the remaining path) is 28 months. Based on this calculation, the US might see another recession towards the end of Q1/2021.

BoAML is, however, cautioning the bearish tone a bit by emphasizing that...

While around 2/3 of them have triggered so far, 80% or more were triggered before previous market peaks

I wonder if, according to BAC, we need only one more indicator to get triggered (15/19 = 78.95%) to get there, or do they insist on us moving above 80% (16/19 = 84.21%), i.e. needing another two indicators to get triggered?...

I've been writing on many occasions that the next US recession will start before president Trump might start his second term in the White House. Although I believe he would be thrilled if the next recession only starts around March 2021, once he would be granted another four years, I suspect it may happen sooner than that.

Why is BoAML's bull/bear model catching our eyes? Because just like an inverted yield curve - it's a very reliable-accurate gauge. Get this: The model was correct on all 11 previous occasions after it was triggered!

Nasdaq Making History

The 4.6% decline in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) on 10/24/2018 was the largest 1-day loss since August 2011.

Seven Trillion Are Missing

Nearly $7T have been wiped off the MSCI world stocks index (URTH) since the late January peak.

Here are few examples of how far leading countries/regions ETFs are trading off their 52-week highs:

China (NYSEARCA:MCHI): -32%

Africa (AFK): -26%

Emerging Markets (EEM): -26%

Asia ex-Japan (AAXJ): -26%

Europe (VGK): -21%

World ex-US (ACWX): -20%

Latin America (ILF): -19%

EAFE (EFA): -19%

Japan (EWJ): -17%

Total World (VT): -14%

US (VTI): -10%

Sector/Industry ETFs Closing at a 52-week Lows

Take a deep breath... Here goes:

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL)

SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

SPDR® S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Materials Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLB)

iShares North American Natural Res ETF (IGE)

SPDR® S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Financial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLF)

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLI)

SPDR® S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Emerging Markets

Emerging Markets equities (VWO, IEMG, EEM) hit an 18-month low on 10/24/2018, down 18% YTD and 26% from their January high.

Et tu, Brute?...

Even mighty Amazon (AMZN) closed below its 200-day moving average on 10/24/2018, for the first time since March 2016. The stock is down 19% from its September high. Nearly entering a bear market territory!

Amazon, who would have believed?

Europe

European equities closed (VGK) at an 18-month low, down 12% YTD.

European Banks

Stock total returns in 2018

Barclays (BCS): -19%

RBS (RBS): -21%

UBS (UBS): -25%

Santander (SAN): -29%

Credit Suisse (CS): -30%

BBVA (BBVA): -32%

ING (ING): -35%

Deutsche Bank (DB): -47%

US Banks

Stock total returns in 2018:

JPMorgan (JPM): -1%

Bank of America (BAC): -10%

Citigroup (C): -13%

Wells Fargo (WFC): -16%

Morgan Stanley (MS): -16%

Goldman Sachs (GS): -17%

Asset Managers

Stock total returns in 2018:

BNY Mellon (BK): -15%

Schwab (SCHW): -17%

Eaton Vance (EV): -24%

BlackRock (BLK): -25%

Franklin (BEN): -27%

State Street (STT): -30%

Federated Investors (FII): -37%

Invesco (IVZ): -40%

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): -43%

Och-Ziff (OZM): -49%

Biotechs

The leading biotech ETF (XBI) closed at a 52-week low, down 24% from their June high.

Momentum Stocks

Little bit of an unwind in high momentum names (MTUM). The ETF was up 17% YTD on October 1st, now up only 1.9%.

Last But Not Least

The good news? Stocks are getting cheaper. The Shiller PE moves back under 30, right around pre-1929 crash levels. Well, perhaps not cheap enough...

Don't Let Me Down - Take II

The Chainsmokers are responsible for a modern version of "Don't Let Me Down". Not the same song (neither lyrics nor tunes), but the same concept. As it turns out - the lyrics are very relevant for us, investors, these days...:

Crashing, hit a wall

Right now I need a miracle

Hurry up now, I need a miracle

Stranded, reaching out

I call your name but you're not around

I say your name but you're not around I need you, I need you, I need you right now

Yeah, I need you right now

So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down

I think I'm losing my mind now

It's in my head, darling I hope

That you'll be here, when I need you the most

So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down

Don't let me down Don't let me down

Don't let me down, down, down

Don't let me down, don't let me down, down, down Running out of time

I really thought you were on my side

But now there's nobody by my side I need you, I need you, I need you right now

Yeah, I need you right now

So don't…

