AMD: The Sinister Urge - A Short Goes Long

The sinister urge... that deep feeling within us all to buy that stock that's a falling knife. To gamble on that stock that's such a deal because it has dropped. Yesterday we closed out our short position in AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and today we gave in partially to the sinister urge. Having been bearish in AMD - why the change of heart? In this article we will lay out all the negative (and positive) and then explain why we left the dark side of the force.

SPIN the Margins!

When we look at gross margins for Q3, we see that they are 40% (that includes some IP-related revenue). It appears to be an annual IP revenue occurrence - thus putting margins at 38% for the beginning of Q4 (per "we did have an IP component in this year, as we had an IP component in the third quarter of last year" along with "we go into the fourth quarter, there is no IP-related revenue that's planned right now").

This brings us back to the query - how can the margins leap up so fast? Well, console sales are high revenue and low margin. AMD GPU sales are high revenue and medium margin. Lose revenue in these (and gain revenue in datacenter) and presto! Spin your way to success!

Highlights of the Q3 call

AMD seems to enjoy lumping together various divisions in an effort to mask true results, unlike Nvidia (NVDA), which breaks things down by segments. That aside, the Q3 call had some interesting highlights. These included CPU sales rising from 60% to (according to Lisa Su) "over 70%" of client revenue putting GPU at a mere <30%. Yet, part of this change in mix is a decline in GPU sales.

With no new GPU offerings announced (other than a rumored Polaris 500 series speed bump) expect this number to grow worse. AMD did take the time to confirm that Vega 7nm will ship in Q4 and the company is going to hype that to high heaven and that's something we can trade around.

A Positive Note

While much was negative with today's results, we do see positive developments via:

"Turning to the balance sheet, our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.06 billion at the end of the quarter, and we generated free cash flow of $62 million. Inventory was down sequentially from $750 million to $738 million. Total principal debt was $1.6 billion as we reduced our long-term debt by $97 million in the quarter. Term debt due in March 2019 is down to $66 million, and beyond that, there are no term debt maturities until 2022." Lets not forget that $448.5 million due when GoFo cashes in those warrants. Moving on...

GPU Revenue

GPU will get a lot worse. The Nvidia 2070 is going to slaughter Vega. I fully expect Vega sales to slump off a cliff due to Vega being noncompetitive. Once the Nvidia 2060 ships, it's "lights out" for Polaris - IF - Nvidia wakes up and prices it at a decent price point. Granted, they would have had to actually design the GPU at some reasonable die size to do this. Keep a close look out for the release date of the 2060.

Will it get better in graphics for AMD going into Q4? Nope, in fact Lisa Su said "Ryzen being 70% of our client business, over 70%, and we expect that to continue to accelerate." If the portion of client business for CPU is growing AND accelerating, while GPU / console is shrinking...

Analysts on GPU Demand (or lack of)

AMD comments on Q4: "As we go into the fourth quarter, we do expect graphics to be up, and that's primarily on the strength of the datacenter GPU business. And we're modeling the channel, let's call it, roughly flattish. It's seasonally about flattish, but given some of the inventory in the channel, that's how we're modeling. Does that help you?

-Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

"Yes. So, basically, you're saying this problem kind of goes away in Q4 or you're done with it by now? Or can it continue to be a headwind in Q4?"

-Lisa T. Su - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

"We are expecting that it might take a couple quarters to completely get back to, let's call it, a normal channel. However, it is factored into our Q4 guidance.

Console Revenue

Looking at console revenue projections, it does not get any better. Per AMD: "And the semi-custom business actually will decline sequentially. The semi-custom business always declines in the fourth quarter. I would say this fourth quarter is a bit more pronounced; it gets a bit more pronounced as we get later in the cycle, as well as the fact that the ASC 606 accounting regulations tended to pull some of the revenue earlier in the year."

Presto! If datacenter sales for GPU go up (low revenue, high margin) and console sales decrease at a "pronounced" rate (low margin, high revenue), then, yes, hitting 41% margin might happen at the cost of revenue (something AMD is guiding toward).

Going Long - A Future Sneak Peak

If you are still holding AMD at this point, then obviously it's too late to avoid the carnage. Buy a few cheap protective puts and batten down the hatches. Sunny days will return eventually. Yet, I think the pain could continue just due to overall market conditions brought on by the Federal Reserve's ill-timed interest rate raise. Do not forget, the Fed is considering yet another raise in rates.

In the short term, come November 6th, AMD will put the hype machine into overdrive via Rome and 7nm Vega announcements. Granted, I do not think that 7nm is going to ramp fast as the datacenter is a slow to adopt-long to test the market. Still, it could be a trading catalyst that the masses embrace along with ROME server hype. Remember all it takes is just a little bit of mystery and hype to get people going. Optimism is contagious.

Our Play

We have bought January 2020 $17 and $20 calls to give in to the sinister urge of owning AMD. However we are keeping the position realistic and not going overboard.

The markets could still tank and AMD is still very misunderstood by the masses. It will take time for the masses to digest and understand the conference call and refocus on the future. On the flip side we have bought some mid November $10 puts for next to nothing just in case the market pulls a 2008 drop. The odds of this are extremely low but no real harm in throwing a few pennies away.

Long-Term View

Short-term trends aside, AMD does have a long-term view that I find intriguing, but not for the normal banter of 7nm CPU taking over the world and the data center. I'm far more intrigued by Navi, but that's a tale best told next time. Stay tuned.

Disclaimer:

Options are dangerous. Mimic at your own risk. This is not investment advice.

If you need help please consult your broker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own AMD common stock

We own Jan 2020 $20 and $17 calls

We own Mid Nov $10 puts as black swan insurance.

We are Long INTC and NVDA