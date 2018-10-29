Eldorado Gold: Key Takeaways From The Third-Quarter 2018 Results

In my opinion, buying below $0.80 is a rare opportunity, and I recommend buying a long-term position around $0.75-$0.80.

Kişladağ mill project in Turkey has received the board approval. Lamaque is on schedule for commercial production in Q1'19.

Revenues were disappointing this quarter with $81.07 million, down 15% from a year earlier, and 47.1% lower sequentially.

A Day at Kisladag Gold Mine. Courtesy: Eldorado Gold

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a struggling mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations mainly in Turkey, Greece, and more recently in Quebec.

Greece is a significant drag for the company and has been for many years. Shareholders have suffered dramatically from this huge problematic, expensive investment. It becomes increasingly evident that the company will have to forget about commercializing the Skouries mine quickly under this unpopular Socialist Greek Government that has been proven unreliable, hypocritical and untrustworthy. However, like all story, good or bad, this one will end sooner or later, and patience will pay off.

As I said in my preceding article, based on this simple observation, we will have to modify the way we trade EGO to maximize profit. We should see it as a marathon rather than a short distance run.

Therefore, I recommend buying EGO stock, based on primarily a very attractive valuation after the recent sell-off that pushed the Price/book ratio at 0.17.

George Burns said in the conference call:

Despite our efforts this quarter, unfortunately we have no updates on the outstanding permits for Skouries. This is incredibly disappointing as we have always acted in a manner consistent with finding a mutually agreeable solution to developing Skouries responsibly. During the quarter, we filed an application for payment with the Government of Greece requesting approximately €750 million for damages arising from the lengthy delays and issuance of permits for the Skouries project. The application is a good faith attempt to resolve the matter with the Greek state without needing to go down the route of arbitration. The Greek state has not responded to this application and continues to disregard contractual obligation under the terms of the transfer agreement. This runs countercurrent to earlier assurances that the Skouries permitting issue would be addressed following the positive conclusion of the arbitration in April of this year. We remain open to dialogue on steps required to allow the Skouries development to proceed and we will continue to take the necessary and prudent steps to protect our investments in Greece.

However, it is a positive element, after all, assuming that the leftist-led Syriza government will be voted out in about a year or even less and that the opposition already pledged to deliver the Skouries permits if elected next year.

Greece’s opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to issue permits for the mining project in Skouries, northern Greece, in his very first month in office

Strong financial commitment for the next couple of years

The company has already more than one can chew with the Lamaque mine, which will be declared commercial early next year in Canada, and Kişladağ mill project in Turkey, which has received the board approval recently, with a mill cost of $384 million and full production in 2021. Eldorado Gold increased guidance for Kisladag again, adding another 17.5K Oz for 2019-2020 production and 15K Oz extra this year.

Source: EGO Presentation 3Q'18

At Lamaque, the company intends to focus on the development of the Triangle deposit - one of the three currently identified deposits at Lamaque - and refurbishment of the previously producing Sigma mill. Commercial production is expected in Q1'19 (the full commissioning will commence in late November) with about 117k Oz the first year, and very encouraging new drill results (see Eldorado Gold presentation page 15).

George Burns noted:

At Lamaque, I am pleased to report that the project is progressing on schedule and budget. We have already commissioned the crusher and have started wet commissioning of the plant.

Source: EGO Presentation 3Q'18

It is easy to see why there is a real benefit in delaying the Skouries project with an estimated capital cost of $689.2 million (including $87 million in contingency) to fully develop both the open pit and Phase I of the Skouries underground.

Olympias has been declared commercial on January 1, 2018, and shows a significant production increase in 2018. However, the company encountered some hiccups there this quarter.

Paul Skayman, the COO, said in the 3Q'18 conference call:

At Olympias, recovery challenges for the lead circuit as a result of blending a higher ratio of east versus west iron ore led to lower than expected lead concentrate production. Reduced production combined with timing of byproduct shipments through the port delays and lower zinc and lead prices during the quarter contributed to lower byproduct revenues. Gold recovery was broadly in line with expectations during the quarter. However, higher levels of lead reported to the gold concentrate resulting in unsold inventory of approximately 9,500 ounces of payable gold at quarter end expected to be told in Q4.

Eldorado Gold - Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 116.23 114.74 111.88 82.74 95.35 101.44 131.91 153.17 81.07 Net Income in $ Million 20.74 −32.55 3.83 11.22 −4.18 −20.81 8.72 -24.39 -128.05 EBITDA $ Million 48.52 39.36 16.62 3.00 19.91 7.01 12.84 3.29 -109.8 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 17.8% 0 3.4% 13.6% 0 0 6.6% 15.9% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 −0.05 0.01 0.02 −0.01 −0.03 0.01 -0.03 -0.16 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 59.9 48.9 47.8 −27.7 −7.0 14.9 22.9 36.7 23.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 85,6 91,2 73,8 75,0 91,8 105.2 67.0 74.3 82.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −25,7 −42,3 −26,1 −102,8 −98,8 -90.3 -44.1 -37.6 -59.2 Total Cash $ Million 403.8 911.5 687.8 530.2 545.0 484.5 463.8 433.5 384.8 Long-term Debt in $ Million 591.0 591.6 591.8 592.7 593.2 593.8 594.3 594.9 595.4 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 716.6 716.6 717.3 717.5 785.6 794.0 794.0 793.3 792.0 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Production gold Au Oz 117,782 103,144 75,172 63,692 70,053 84,054 89,374 99,105 84,783 AISC 890 880 791 846 925 1,104 878 934 1,112 Gold Price 1,335 1,211 1,222 1,262 1,290 1,280 1,333 1,287 1,177

Source: company filings and Morningstar/GuruFocus

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues

Revenues were disappointing this quarter with $81.07 million, down 15% from a year earlier, and 47.1% lower sequentially. Two primary reasons for this shortfall:

The price of gold realized was only $1,177 per ounce below the $1,206 per ounce on average for gold.

below the $1,206 per ounce on average for gold. Higher levels of lead reported to the gold concentrate at Olympias resulting in an unsold inventory of approximately 9,500 ounces of payable gold at the quarter end. It is roughly $12 million in revenue deferred to Q4.

Note from company press release: Adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2018 was $21.9 million, or ($0.03 per share) (Q3 2017: Adjusted net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.00 per share), primarily as result of excluding the impact of the Kisladag heap leach asset impairment noted above, in addition to other non-cash charges related to unrealized losses on deferred tax assets as a result of continuing currency devaluation in Turkey.

2 - Net debt Total cash continues to decline with Lamaque. Total cash stands now at $384.8 million, down from $433.5 million the previous quarter. However, the company has still a very low net debt of $210.6 million.

Liquidity: The company has a strong financial position with $384.8 million in cash and $250 million available through undrawn credit facility at the end of Q3.

It is apparent that Eldorado Gold will have to divest some non-core assets to finance both Lamaque and Kişladağ mill. I guess that the company will probably sell Tocantinzhino and, eventually, Certej to reduce the need for equity financing, which is not popular and may further erode the stock price. A stream deal is also possible.

Phil Yee, the new CFO, said in the conference call:

We are actively evaluating strategic and funding options and are engaged in discussions with various third-parties. As mentioned last quarter and consistent with what we have observed exiting Q3, current cash on balance sheet combined with internally generated cash flow fully supports the development of Lamaque and provides ample runway to substantially advance construction at Kişladağ without having to draw on the $250 million revolver.

3 - Free cash flow is negative due to CapEx requirements

Note: Free cash flow for 3Q'18 has been calculated by Fun Trading and is estimated while waiting for the Morningstar numbers.

EGO has minus $231.1 million in Free Cash Flow ("TTM"), which explains why the company stopped paying a dividend starting 3Q'17. Hopefully, with the ramp-up at Olympias and production at Lamaque in early 2019, the situation will improve significantly.

4 - Gold production details Production for the fourth quarter was 84,783 Au oz, up 21% year over year and down 14.5% sequentially.

Note: Olympias Phase II commissioning was completed, and commercial production was achieved on December 31, 2017.

2017 Reserves

The company ended 2017 with proven and probable gold reserves of 392 million tonnes at 1.37 grams per tonne gold, containing 17.3 million ounces.

2018 Outlook and beyond

Eldorado Gold revised its 2018 guidance upwards to 345k to 350k ounces of gold from previous guidance of 330k to 340k ounces. Cash operating cost is expected to remain in the previously disclosed range of $600 to $650 per ounce.

It is an increase from previous guidance of 330,000-340,000 ounces of gold, and initial guidance of 290,000 - 330,000 ounces of gold, and cash operating costs of $580-630 per ounce sold, primarily due to expected higher production at Kisladag, partially offset by a guidance reduction at Olympias.

The company indicated the goal would be to get an annual gold production of 600K Au Oz by 2021.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

It was a difficult quarter with weak revenues, and the market is always over-reacting in this situation. Call it herd mentality, fear of the unknown or aversion to risk, will make no difference at all. The fact of the matter is that it creates a negative momentum which has nothing to do with a logical valuation.

Again, most of the unprepared investors who bought higher will use this situation to sell at a loss and will blame management for this preposterous move, instead of looking at this sell-off as an excellent opportunity for the long-term - perhaps the best opportunity in months or years, in my opinion.

It could have been even worse if the company would have implemented a reverse split 1:5 to regain the NYSE compliance. However, Eldorado Gold management was wise to postpone a decision that was not urgently needed.

Eldorado received shareholder approval at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting held on June 21, 2018, to amend the Company's articles to allow for the implementation of a share consolidation with a ratio of 5-for-1. The Board will continue to review the merits of a share consolidation, taking into consideration the best interests of the Company, its trading price and the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange.

Yes, we could say that Eldorado Gold is worth much more than the stock trades currently, but it will not change the fact. The goal is not trying to convince ourselves of what "should be," but to deal effectively with what it is, by adopting the best strategy that can cope with the trading reality.

In my opinion, buying below $0.80 is a rare opportunity, and I recommend buying a long-term position around $0.75-$0.80.

Technical Analysis

EGO is forming a falling channel pattern (also known as bearish channel pattern) with line resistance around $0.95 (I recommend selling around 30% of your holding at this level unless the price of gold turns very bullish and a potentially decisive breakout can be possible), and a line support at $0.74 (I recommend buying at this level for the long-term).

These patterns are short-term bearish patterns, but they often form within longer-term uptrends, which is excellent for a gradual accumulation with a target price of around $1.15 (first long-term resistance).

