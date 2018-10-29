Apache - Alpine High Q3 2018 Update: A Potential Midstream Investment Opportunity Emerges

Apache has 8 rigs currently active in Alpine High and completes about 11 wells/month. Over the next several months Apache will begin a large-scale stacked lateral test of all 3 Barnett zones on the Blackfoot State Unit and Mont Blanc leases.

Recently filed completion reports show that wells in the Woodford have an average IP rate of 302 boe/1,000' of lateral. Wells in the Barnett 'A' have an average IP rate of 314 boe/1,000' of lateral.

Apache will contribute to Altus all of its gathering, processing and transportation assets at Alpine High plus the options Apache holds for equity participation in five new pipelines.

INTRODUCTION

Apache Corporation's (APA) Alpine High play continues to be one of the most active plays in the Permian Basin. Apache currently has eight rigs drilling in the play and drilled, by my count, 51 wells in the third quarter. In this article I provide the latest information on well completions, new spudded wells and new permits. In addition, I illustrate the productive power of stacked laterals as Apache develops the play.

But the big news of the quarter was the announcement by Apache and Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation (KAAC) of their agreement to create “Altus Midstream Company” (“Altus Midstream”) which will be a $3.5 billion publicly-traded, pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-Corporation.

ALTUS MIDSTREAM COMPANY - THE BASICS

On August 8, 2018 Apache and Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation (KAAC) ("Kayne Anderson Acquisition") announced their plan to create “Altus Midstream Company” (“Altus Midstream”). In forming the company, Apache will contribute all of its gathering, processing and transportation assets at Alpine High (which cost Apache $900 million) plus the options Apache holds for equity participation in four new pipelines from the Permian Basin to various points along the Texas Gulf Coast as well as one new NGL pipeline from Alpine High to the Waha Hub. For its part, Kayne Anderson is contributing $952 million in cash. A special meeting of Kanye Anderson Acquisition shareholders has been set for November 6, 2018 to vote on the proposed business combination. Assuming approval and upon closing of the business combination, Kayne Anderson Acquisition will be renamed "Altus Midstream Company" and will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol ("ALTM")

Figure 1 - Altus Midstream Overview

Figure 1, which is from the most recent Altus Midstream presentation, provides a simplified version of Altus Midstream's proposed corporate structure and assets, which at this point would consist of Apache's gathering and processing assets, Kanye Anderson's cash and Apache's options to buy an equity interest in five pipelines. Significantly, Apache retains 71% ownership while the "regular public" share will be 27%.

Figure 2 - Apache's Vision

Figure 2, which is also from the Altus Midstream presentation, provides some insight into Apache's view as to how big the Alpine High resource is and how Apache expects it to grow over the next 2 1/2 years. The "resource-in-place" estimate of 3 billion barrels of oil 75 Tcf of gas should be viewed with caution. A "resource-in-place" estimate, which is often made before the start of production is, by its very nature, the highest and most uncertain of resource estimation. Take it with a grain of salt.

On the other hand, Apache's expectation of future production growth is more certain. The presentation slide states that Apache has a net production goal of 160 to 180 Mboe/day by the end of 2020. Given that Apache has already provided 2019 net production guidance of "the upper end of 85 to 100 Mboe/day", and given the current completion of 11 wells/month, a leap of production to 160 to 180Mboe/day by 2020 seems very achievable. And all of that production provides revenue flowing to Altus Midstream.

As shown in Figure 3, Altus Midstream is projecting revenue growth rate over 100%/year through 2021.

Figure 3 - Altus Midstream Growth Profile

Figure 4 - Alpine High/Altus Midstream Gathering & Processing System

Figure 4 provides an aerial overview of Alpine High and the midstream gathering and processing system which will become part of Altus Midstream.

Figure 5 - Altus Midstream Joint Venture Pipelines Map

Figure 5 shows the five pipelines upon which Apache has secured capacity as well as options to acquire equity interests. They are:

Gulf Coast Express - This is a 447-mile natural gas pipeline from the Waha Hub near Coyanosa, Texas to Agua Dulce, Texas. Apache secured 500 million cubic feet (MMCF) per day of transport capacity and an option to buy a 15% equity interest in the pipeline. Apache intends to transfer the option to Altus Midstream upon closing of the business combination with Kayne Anderson Acquisition to create Altus Midstream. The option expires on December 31, 2018. Construction started in May, 2018 and the expected in-service date is October, 2019.

Permian Highway - This is a 430-mile natural gas pipeline from the Waha Hub to the East Bernard, Texas area, near the Gulf Coast. Apache secured another 500 million cubic feet (MMCF) per day of transport capacity and an option to buy up to a 33% equity interest in the pipeline. The option will be transferred to Altus Midstream. The option expires on September 19, 2019. The expected in-service date is late 2020.

Shin Oak NGL Pipeline - This is a 658-mile natural gas liquids ("NGL") pipeline from the Waha Hub to Mont Belvieu, Texas. Apache has committed 100% of its Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise Products Partners (the operator of Shin Oak); and Enterprise has committed to accept a minimum of 205,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of NGLs from Apache. Apache has an option to buy a 33% equity interest in the pipeline which expires 60 days after the in-service date. The expected in-service date is Q2 2019.

Epic Crude Oil Pipeline - This is a 730-mile oil pipeline from Orla, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas. The project includes terminals in Saragosa, Texas (which is within the Alpine High footprint) and Pecos, Texas (which is about 20 miles north of Alpine High). Apache has secured 75 Mbbl/day capacity (which includes a minimum volume commitment) and has dedicated production from acreage (unknown as to how much). Apache has an option to buy a 15% equity interest in the pipeline which expires on February 1, 2019. The expected in-service date is Q2 2019.

Salt Creek NGL - This is a 60-mile NGL pipeline system to transport NGLs to the Waha Hub. Apache has secured up to 445,000 bbls/day capacity and has an option to buy a 50% equity interest in the pipeline. The option expires January 31, 2020. The expected in-service date is Q1 2019.

Figure 6 - Altus Midstream "Area of Dedication" Map

Figure 6 shows what Altus Midstream describes as the Alpine High "Area of Dedication". It consists of Apache's 340,000 net acres (seen in yellow) plus an additional 200,000 gross acres which Altus Midstream says is "future acreage (which may be) acquired by Apache within the area of dedication...".

What is intriguing is the fact that, as I have pointed out in previous articles, Chevron is the owner of most of the offset sections seen in the checkerboard pattern of the "area of dedication", especially in the northwest area (which looks like the head of a fish). Is Altus Midstream suggesting that Apache may, at some future date, develop the Chevron acreage? Who knows? But whatever the case, one thing is clear: the Chevron acreage will eventually be developed and an obvious source of takeaway capacity will be through Altus Midstream assets.

ALPINE HIGH PRODUCTION ACTIVITY UPDATE

Known Completions Update

For those of you that have followed my update articles on Alpine High, you will recall that I have lamented/criticized Apache's failure to timely file Completion Reports on drilled and completed wells. Well, the long wait appears to be over.

Starting on August 1, 2018 Apache began to file completion reports for wells completed as far back as May, 2016. Since then a total of fifty-five reports have been filed for wells completed in the Woodford and Barnett formations (the two main formations in Alpine High). I consider these reports to be important in gaining an understanding of the Apache's development of the play, in part because the company has to file completion reports on all completed wells -- not just the good ones that show up in company presentations.

The shear number of newly filed completion reports has enabled me to break the Woodford completion filings into three separate zones: Woodford 'A', Woodford 'B' and Woodford 'C'. With respect to the Barnett completion filings, only thirteen reports have been filed in the Barnett, almost all in the Barnett 'A' zone.

A. Woodford Completions

Figure 7 - Woodford 'A' Zone Completions With Lateral Lengths & IP Rates

Figure 8 - Woodford 'B' Zone Completions With Lateral Lengths & IP Rates

Figure 9 - Woodford 'C' Zone Completions With Lateral Lengths & IP Rates

As shown in Figures 7, 8 and 9, all the Woodford zones appear to be productive, although the IP data would suggest that the Woodford 'B' is the best and the Woodford 'C' the weakest. But that is splitting hairs. The important point for investors is that there are three distinct Woodford productive zones with an average IP rate of over 300 boe/1,000' of lateral. That's pretty darn good. And that's a huge plus for Apache investors.

Figure 10 - Woodford Completions Map

Figure 10 is a map showing all of the known Woodford completions to date with wells having the highest IP's highlighted. This map suggests that Alpine High's most productive acreage is in the Northern Flank.

B. Barnett Completions

Figure 11 - Barnett Completions Table With Lateral Length and IP Rates

Figure 12 - Barnett Completions Map



Figure 12 is a map showing all of the known Barnett completions to date. Almost all of known completions are in the Barnett 'A'. So, even though Apache says it has confirmed three zones in the Barnett, I have yet to see definitive proof. Also, wells in the Crest area look much weaker than in the Northern Flank. Something to watch going forward.

New Spuds Update

Figure 13 - Alpine High Q3 New Spuds Table

Once again the Northern Flank area of Alpine High dominates the recent activity. Almost all of the spuds are on well known leases. However, there are two new leases to point out: Hyperion and Longs Peak State Unit. The Hyperion #101AH is in the Southern Flank just east of Balmorhea. This area has been relatively quiet and so it is good to see that Apache has not abandoned this part of the play. The Longs Peak State Unit #101AH is in the middle of the Crest area which has also been a little quiet.

However, more importantly, are all the new wells in the Barnett, especially the Barnett 'B' on the Aspen State, Blackfoot State Unit and Oak State Unit leases. Since almost all of the known Barnett completions have been in the 'A' zone, the new wells in the Barnett 'B' represent an important step in proving up that zone.

Figure 14 - Alpine High - Q3 2018 Spudded/WOC Map

Figure 14 is a map showing all current spudded/waiting on completion wells in Alpine High. Highlighted wells are those which were being drilled as of September 30, 2018. Wells spudded in Q3 are most likely to be completed and in production by the end of 2018.

New Permits Update

Figure 15 - Alpine High - Q3 2018 New Permits (Not-Yet-Spudded) Table

Figure 15 is a table of Q3 2018 permits which are not yet spudded. Again the North Flank dominates. In this figure I have added the target zone for each well. While Apache is not shy about changing targets (and well numbers), the list provides a pretty good clue as to future activity. These wells are most likely to be spud in Q4 2018 and completed in Q1 2019.

Most notably, there are eleven new permits on the Mont Blanc lease -- in all three zones of the Barnett. All of the Barnett wells are stacked laterals to Woodford wells. Given my expectation that the Barnett has more NGLs than the Woodford, it is an extremely important test of the Barnett to watch closely.

Figure 16 - Alpine High - Q3 2018 Permits Map

Figure 16 is a map of all existing permitted wells which are not yet spudded. Highlighted wells are those permitted in Q3 2018. Note that Mont Blanc lease (discussed above) is in the middle of the Northern Flank just south of I-20.

ALPINE HIGH AND THE POWER OF STACKED LATERALS

The recent Altus Midstream presentation contained an interesting slide of a proposed Apache drilling plan for its Blackfoot State Unit, which is a 720-acre lease located about 10 miles southwest of Toyah, TX along I-20.

Figure 17 - Alpine High - Blackfoot State Unit Drilling Plan

There are several things in Figure 14 I want to point out to Apache investors. First of all, note Apache's well nomenclature for the six zones: Woodford 'A', 'B' and 'C' (with 'C' being the deepest zone) and Barnett 'A', 'B' and 'C' (with 'A' being the shallowest zone). Even more importantly is that this drilling plan show twenty-three well locations and it only covers about one-half of the unit's acreage. In other words, there is room on the lease for at least another twenty-three drilling locations, just in the Woodford and Barnett alone! To be sure, this is a wet-gas play as opposed to an oil play. But investors should not lose sight of the fact that Alpine High looks to be a very productive play on a "boe-per-acre" basis.

CONCLUSION

The announcement of the soon-to-be-created Altus Midstream Company offers an opportunity for bold investors to get in on the ground floor of what is expected to be a high-growth midstream company. To be sure, it is difficult to recommend investing in a company which, at present, only exists on paper. And I have not seen projected earnings or prospects for paying a dividend. Nevertheless, if one believes in the future of Alpine High and is interested in what, for all practical purposes, is a pure-play investment in the future of Alpine High, then I think a closer look is warranted. Recall from Figure 6 that a great deal of Alpine High, especially in the Northern Flank, is in a checkerboard pattern with Chevron being the owner of the offset sections. Thus, Altus Midstream is in a position to benefit, not only from Apache's development but also from the eventual development of Chevron's sections.

With respect to Apache, the company continues on the path of systematic development of Alpine High. Apache has clearly "proved" all three zones in the Woodford as well as the Barnett 'A' and will soon begin large scale stacked lateral test of all three Barnett zones on the Mont Blanc lease. And as Alpine High production growth continues to expand rapidly this will drive higher cash flows and earnings to the company as a whole. With these growth prospects you would think that the market would take notice. It has not. Instead the market continues to ignore Apache and what it has achieved. In my view, that presents an excellent opportunity for patient investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA, KAAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.