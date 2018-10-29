Nissan Is Dealing With The Shift To Crossovers By Making Its Midsize Sedan More Attractive

This should help Nissan turn around its U.S. sales numbers starting later this December quarter.

Those are very good numbers for such a powerful and large sedan - 248 horsepower and 273 lb ft of torque. This isn’t the fuel-sipping base model.

The new very powerful engine can be had for $30,045 and up, and will yield 25 MPG city, 34 MPG highway and 29 MPG combined.

With an all-new Altima generation for the 2019 model year, Nissan is trying multiple major new things to revive interest in the midsize sedan.

Sedans are in a continued decline, benefiting SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks. The Nissan Altima sedan is down 17% in the U.S. this year.

One of the biggest issues that's being debated in the automotive industry right now continues to be the ongoing shift from sedans to crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. This is true in the U.S. as it is worldwide.

Consumers are showing a preference for taller automobiles, in which they can transport a dog all the way in the back, or a bicycle - or make it useful for that weekend trip to IKEA. This size and utility used to carry a severe fuel economy penalty, but in the recent two decades, more and more SUVs and crossovers are now built on exactly the same unibody platform as the brand’s traditional sedans.

This is why you see every single automaker introduce new crossovers and SUVs at the expense of fewer sedans and related low-slung cars. Still, there are a few sedans left in the market, and at around 30% of current U.S. sales, they remain the second-most important category in the market in terms of absolute unit sales - after crossovers/SUVs.

Any time a large shift of this nature occurs, it induces extra cost for the automakers. First, you have to decide which sedans to kill. Then, you have to decide which crossovers and SUVs to add into your product portfolio. Finally, you have to make adjustments to the factories. These changes are not free. All other things equal, they impact profitability - negatively.

On September 17, I published an article talking about Nissan’s (OTCPK:NSANY) radically all-new 2019 Altima sedan, which has nothing in common with the Altima cars we have come to know in the previous decade: here. However, there were two things missing from that article: Fuel economy and price.

Granted, it was not difficult to guess that a base version would start around $25,000 including delivery charge - before discounts. However, what would the price be for the version that includes the radically new variable-compression 248 horsepower engine?

This is a variant of the revolutionary new engine that saw its debut approximately two quarters prior in the Mexico-built Infiniti QX50 center-of-market crossover. It delivers best in class fuel economy for a non-hybrid, non-diesel premium power engine.

Therefore, the Altima application represents the first use of this engine in a sedan. Built in Tennessee and Mississippi, the Altima is no longer Nissan’s best-selling nameplate in the U.S. market. That title passed a couple of years ago to the combined Rogue and Rogue Sport nameplates (Nissan has not broken out the two), as they are compact crossovers.

On a combined basis, the Rogue and Rogue Sport are now almost as large as Altima and Sentra combined, for the first nine months of 2018 in the U.S.:

Rogue (incl Sport): 309,979, up 4.4%

Altima: 166,599, down 16.6%

Sentra: 165,147, down 0.3%

The overall sedan market in the U.S. in 2018 is down not too much from Altima’s decline, but part of this decline also can be explained by the fact that the outgoing Altima generation was on its last year, and that production has now switched over to the all-new generation, which should start to appear in U.S. dealerships near the end of October. I will be monitoring the sales numbers of the new-generation Altima very carefully, each month, for the next year, to judge how this launch has worked out in terms of the U.S. sales numbers.

Let’s start with the price of the all-new Altima generation. You can buy a base 2019 Altima for $24,645 including $895 mandatory destination fee, but before usually hefty (10%-plus) dealer discounts: Nissan announces U.S. pricing for all-new 2019 Altima - features expressive design, two new engines, available All-Wheel Drive and Nissan Safety Shield 360.

In order to get all-wheel drive (AWD), the 2019 Altima’s price jumps to $25,995 - or $2,350 more than the RWD model. However, if you want the revolutionary new variable-compression engine, unlike in the Infiniti QX50, you can only get it in front-wheel drive (FWD) and the price begins at $30,045 - which is for a higher equipment trim than the versions with the base engine, so the price does not compare directly with the $24,645 model.

Rather, the more powerful engine’s minimum SR equipment level appears to compare most directly with the $25,995 FWD SR model, which has the less powerful base engine. In other words, the apples-to-apples upcharge is $5,050 for the more powerful engine.

This variable-compression engine, which is extremely sophisticated, yields 248 horsepower compared to the base engine’s 188. Torque is 273 lb-ft, up from the base engine’s 180. The numbers don’t tell you the whole story though. You also have to consider a more modern and smoother architecture.

What does this $5,050 upcharge buy you in terms of fuel economy? I put together the relevant numbers in this table:

2019 Altima MPG city highway combined Altima AWD 26 36 30 Altima RWD base 28 39 32 Altima RWD turbo 25 34 29 Infiniti XQ50 FWD 24 31 27 Infiniti QX50 AWD 24 30 26

As you can see in the table above, on a combined basis, this much more powerful engine takes a 3 MPG hit - 29 MPG compared to 32. It bests the SUV “sister car” - Infiniti QX50 - in its front-wheel drive version by 2 MPG, as it yields 27 MPG.

Those are very good numbers for such a large and powerful sedan, with such a relatively low weight given that it does not have any hybrid gear (electric motor, batteries, etc). The only odd thing is that you cannot pair this engine version with all-wheel drive, which one thinks would be a natural thing to do. Very strange.

In analyzing the financial impact of the Altima to Nissan and its stock price, let’s first set a benchmark month-by-month U.S. sales trajectory, so we can more easily visualize whatever impact the all-new 2019 generation will have, realistically starting as early as November 2018:

Altima U.S. 2018 2017 change January 20185 18931 7% February 19703 26543 -26% March 23518 28511 -18% April 10400 20263 -49% May 23030 23994 -4% June 26956 28042 -4% July 15015 22314 -33% August 14925 14694 2% September 11867 16569 -28% TOTAL 165599 199861 -17%

As you can see in the table above, the monthly swings have been huge. Given that the all-new 2019 Altima generation reached U.S. dealerships only around late October in most places, November would really be the realistic first opportunity to see traces of the turnaround. December and January would be more likely, frankly.

Stay tuned for a future article with that analysis, as those numbers become available.

