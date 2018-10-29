Barratt Developments: Building In A Post Brexit World

Introduction

Barratt Developments (OTCPK:BTDPF) is a household name in the UK and is synonymous with new-build large scale housing schemes. They are a full cycle developer starting with optioning and acquiring land, getting planning for the site, building out the houses and marketing them for sale. Their fortune has and forever will be tied to the success of the UK economy.

The aspect of their model that I find most attractive is that they utilise this approach across the width and breadth of the UK, as the geographic diversification allows them to benefit from the asynchronous growth in the UK market. Demand for housing varies greatly and by looking at all areas in the UK, Barratt avoids being over-exposed to any one region. Their new completions are evenly spread across all the operating regions as seen below:

Instead, the main concern for them is the overall state and strength of the UK housing market. Due to the small amount of developable land in the UK versus the relatively large population, scarcity rents have been high in the UK. As shown in the below chart average prices only have one long-term direction and that is up:

Averages off-course mask the disparities in data and the UK housing market has been in two-speed with most of the price growth occurring in the South-East and London and the rest of the country's growth flatter. The real disconnect in growth of house prices started post-privatisation in 1989 and the subsequent 'boom' years of finance in the capital. This has continued ever since with influx of high paid jobs and foreign capital.

Barratt Developments and its counterparts in the UK have been riding this wave and due to the pullback in public sector home building, they are the only parties involved going forward. As shown in the chart below, there has been a shift away from government-led housing. That housing stock was predominately low quality, low cost and high volume developments. The result was the supply of vast number of houses that were not fit for purpose.

Since the 1990s, government policy shifted to outsource house building to the private sector and there has been less direct public intervention in the market. Housing developments in the following years came to fruition through government incentivising the private sector through schemes such as "help to buy" and the perpetual belief that house prices could only go up coupled with excessive mortgage lending. In the 60 years that Barratt has been operating, they have brought almost 500,000 homes to the British market.

The elephant in the room is the impact of recessions and in particular the impact of the 2007 'great recession' in which mortgage lending disappeared and house prices were decimated. As with all cyclical stocks, homebuilders will suffer in times of economic uncertainty but the impact of the above perfect storm, in which a large percentage of people’s wealth and future was tied up in their homes was disastrous for Barratt. The share price plummeted >90% and dividend was frozen for 4 years before being reinstated at a nominal level. As seen below, it was a roller coaster ride for the company's stock price:

While the above crash was one driven by shortcomings in risk management and overly optimistic assumptions about future house prices (e.g. giving 110% mortgages, NINJA loans etc.), future recessions will impact Barratt and earnings will potentially vary greatly year to year. I do think any recessions coming will be different in nature and as such the impact on Barratt may not be as severe.

Longer term the UK has a need for new housing stock. The price of which will be driven higher by comparatively small land stocks. Barratt is well placed to capitalise on this and at current levels is an attractive bet on the UK economy with the risk associated. The current sub £5 price reflects the nervousness around Brexit and is a good entry point for exposure to the UK economy going forward.

Barrett

As mentioned, Barratt's success has not been linear and if you choose to analyse the past 10 years in a vacuum it would look like a period of great expansion and delivery. But this misses that in the proceeding couple of years that it was a period of unmitigated disaster. In tandem with the strengthening UK economy they have been successful and I believe will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Barratt position itself on the below 5 factors being the root cause of that success:

The focus is on being a highly efficient integrated developer which can utilise its experience and size at every stage of development to increase margins. This strength comes from its size which allows it to be one of only a few companies who can afford the plots and land bank that are prime for development and then using that size to negotiate the best deal possible. Their size also allows them to finance and maintain over 4 years or 80,000 plots of developments in the pipeline at any one time.

Holding over 12,400 acres of prime developable greenfield and brownfield land is not a cheap exercise, with land costs on an annual basis running around £1bn. Barratt is seeking to keep their pipeline full but also increase the development rate to 30% to lead to a quicker turnaround on land and less time sitting idle. The speed and agility at which they work is a key benefit as they are able to rely on in-house experience and expertise to identify, acquire, develop, build and market large scale developments (1-3000 residences) with very little time wasted between the stages. This whole cycle approach allows them to generate cash and reduce expenditure at early stages of the project than would otherwise be possible and use this to fund new developments.

The overall result is an approach which is diversified over geographies and property types which should allow it to be well placed to overcome the risks stated below.

Risk - Brexit, political change and a slow economy

The overarching risk to Barratt is the spectre of slowing economic growth or recession which in turn reduces housing demand and leaves them with housing stock which they cannot sell. This is a cyclical aspect and will always be a risk linked to Barratt over the coming years. The cause of potential economic troubles in the UK is linked to Brexit, political upheaval and macroeconomic trouble.

Brexit is the elephant in the room and come 29/03/2019, the UK is supposed to have started the transition period to its exit from the current multinational political regime of the European Union. This is not going to plan with no clear plan from the UK government coupled with "remainers" rejecting the democratic vote at every junction and the EU making an example of the UK to ensure other member states don't try it again in the future.

All the above are pointing to a situation in which the UK either gets no-deal or one which is highly in the EU's favour. I am no expert on the intricacies on the intersection of UK and EU law but the ongoing struggles are causing uncertainty.

This uncertainty is meaning reduced investment decisions from large multinationals and if a prolonged period of time in which no tangible outcome arises job losses and recession would occur. For Barratt, this would be disastrous in the short run. Barratt needs a healthy UK economy and stable UK housing regulatory regime to maximise its profits and the former could be damaged by the upcoming exit from the EU.

The latter point is what I believe to be a bigger threat over the medium term is the election of a Labour government in the wake of bad Brexit negotiations and the subsequent raft of nationalisation/interventionist polices that would follow. The current conservative government has introduced policies such as help to buy which has helped Barratt greatly and on the whole are fairly supportive of private housing (Stamp duty rises on second homes has had some effect on let to buy sales).

A future labour government has a mantra of "secure homes for all," unfortunately, that is through them crowding out the private sector and intervening to build 100,000 council homes a year. (Labour Party - Manifesto.) That direct impact would take control away from Barratt and its competitors and give it to the government.

Alongside that their raft of similar policies across the UK would decimate investor confidence, begin forced buyout of the energy, water and telecoms industries and take out an extra £250Bn loan to finance it all. This would be catastrophic as not only would recession begin but active government engagement in markets would not be supportive of capitalist ideas but socialist ones. The outcome of this on the UK market as a whole and Barratt in particular is hard to pinpoint exactly but it would not be pleasant.

Dividend metrics and valuation

When valuing Barratt, the cyclical nature of the firm has to be considered as shown in the below chart earnings and resulting dividends vary greatly depending on the stage of the economic cycle.

Over the great recession, there were 4 years of no pay-out and the dividend (excluding special) has only in the last year recovered to pre-recession levels. The policy at present is to have a normal dividend at 2.5 coverage and then have special dividends when conditions allow it. The specials have been rather large and at present give the stock an adjusted yield of over 8%.

They have also made a point of increasing the net cash levels in the good times and reducing debt. Current net cash levels are £791M and this is positioning them well for coming volatility.

Valuing via the dividend discount model on the range of their expected growth being 3-5% gives a low end value of £5.79 and end of £7.99. Both of these values are above the current price of £4.95 (25/10/2018) and even the low valuation would represent a 17% upside. I think the undervaluation is definitely in relation to the uncertainty that surrounds the UK situation at present. Under normal circumstances, valuation closer to the above may be expected.

Ultimately, it comes down to your expectations for the UK economy long term and whether there will be a demand for new housing. I think short term there are headwinds but Brexit will be resolved one way or the other and that a Labour government is unlikely to gain power at present. I am bullish on the UK economy and Barratt is the largest developer of new build housing which is scarce in the UK and is efficient in the process. I would buy at these levels but be braced for what could be a turbulent few years.

