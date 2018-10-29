Under Armour Earnings Preview: Working Out Of A Jam, But 2019 Looking Better

North America, which is 72% of UA's revenue and 90% of operating income, continues under pressure.

Like the new initiatives with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Under Armour (UA/UAA), the hipster athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer that has seen a brutal few years where just about everything went wrong for the brand, the company, and the CEO Kevin Plank, is struggling to work its way out a period where the company's hyper-growth collapsed sharply and the company is now forced to pick up the pieces.

Pressure from adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) crushed the upstart company, which was growing at a rapid rate and resulted in a drop in revenue growth from the high 20% - low 30% range to mid-single-digits the last 6 quarters.

Under Armour is still going through an inventory correction which is evidenced by the fact that y/y sales growth has not outpaced y/y inventory growth since the June '17 quarter.

When UA/UAA reports Tuesday morning, October 30th before the opening bell, consensus Street estimates are expecting $0.12 in earnings per share on $1.4 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 1% in revenue and drop of 45% in EPS.

However, for the next 12 months, Under Armour will now lap the easy comps of almost no profit growth that started late 2017.

Table 1

Under Armour Forward EPS and Revenue Estimates:

Q3 '18 est Q2 '18 1 '18 Q4 '17 2020 EPS est $0.50 $0.49 $0.51 $0.36 2019 EPS est $0.33 $0.32 $0.31 $0.28 2018 EPS est $0.17 $0.17 $0.18 $0.17 2020 est EPS gro 52% 53% 65% 29% 2019 est EPS gro 94% 88% 72% 65% 2018 est EPS gro -6% -6% 0% -6% 2020 PE 38x 41x 34x 47x 2019 PE 58x 63x 56x 61x 2018 PE 112x 118x 97x 100x 2020 rev est ($s bls) $5.84 $5.95 $5.99 $6.20 2019 rev est $5.48 $5.48 $5.49 $5.48 2018 rev est $5.18 $5.17 $5.17 $5.13 2020 est rev gro 6% 9% 9% 13% 2019 est rev gro 6% 6% 6% 7% 2018 est rev gro 4% 4% 4% 3%

Consensus estimates per Refinitiv IBES dated 10/29/18

Table 2

Valuation:

Valuation metric latest value 3-yr avg. EPS gro rt 47% 3-yr avg. rev gro rt 5% 3-yr avg. PE 69x Price-to-sales 1.7x Price-to-book 4.6x Price/Cash flow 20x Price/Free cash flow 38x Free cash flow yield 3% Morningstar moat narrow Morningstar fair value $21

Source: internal valuation s/sheet

Summary/conclusion: Under Armour's International segment is still doing well, but non-US is just 28% of revenue and 10% of operating income as of the June '18 quarter, so the pressure the US has been under the last 6-8 quarters has pressured margins and growth and brought the stock price down from $50 in late 2015 to the low teens as of early '18.

From reading Street research the last few quarters, Under Armour has seen increased pressure from adidas, which has now supposedly relented, although adidas still grew 20% last quarter.

Besides International, the bright spots for Under Armour are the emergence of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who is an eminently likable brand sponsor (hopefully, The Rock won't run for political office) and the emergence of HOVR as a viable shoe alternative. Footwear had a very good June '18 for Under Armour, which was another source of worry given Stephen Curry's comments after the 2016 Presidential election.

Here's the bottom line for readers: I do like the trend in 2019 EPS and revenue estimates as Under Armour works off a horrific period of collapsed growth. The stock isn't cheap given the above metrics, but I do think Kevin Plank and the management team are making better decisions around the balance sheet and cash flow statement. 4-qtr. trailing free cash flow has now been positive 5 of the last 6 quarters and at $233 million, free cash flow is at one of its highest levels since I've been modeling the company.

Under Armour is still capable of being a growth company, just slower growth for the next few years.

Clients have a 1.3-1.5% position in the stock today as a turnaround play for now, with the idea of holding a core position into 2019 depending on tomorrow's metrics. The first place to trim shares would be the mid $20s and there still exists a breakdown gap in UAA near $29.

This stock could bounce considerably if revenue growth comes in better-than-expected and margins improve, as the USD market stabilizes or even improves.

In late September, per a Jefferies note, Under Armour updated their restructuring plan and let investors know that "incremental workforce reductions" will occur through Q1 '19 which will take some pressure off the margins.

2018 operating income guidance was raised $5 million which amounts to roughly $0.01 a share boost in EPS.

Here is what is being watched with Tuesday morning's report:

1.) How will 2019 estimates change?

2.) Will margin pressure continue?

3.) Continued reception of The Rock's and HOVR product lines?

4.) Is International impacted all by US-China trade issues?

Technically, I'd like to see UAA trade above $19 per share or the 200-day moving average to remain interested in holding the shares here.

2019 should be a better year for Under Armour. Let's see if management gives investors an early look at the next year on tomorrow's call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: UA reports Tuesday am before bell