Visa: Safe Money

Visa, MasterCard, and Paypal have prevailed as leaders in the digital payment processing space for decades. As the adoption of electronic and digital payment technologies continue, payment network companies are well positioned for long-term success. Today I'll be discussing my bullish outlook on Visa (V), going over the company's business advantages, attractive investment characteristics, current valuation, and relevant financials.

Visa A Brand To Stand The Test of Time

Right alongside Mastercard and Discover, Visa is one of the most renown payment processing networks in the world. Visa has a strong global presence with its payments being accepted in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. The company has been in existence since 1958 with its business operations centralized around payment processing. Visa has 3.1 billion cards in circulation equating to 58% of the market share in transactions around the world.

V remains the domestic and global leader of credit and debit cards based on card quantities, payment volumes, and total number of transactions. As a preeminent force in the payment processing space, V is well positioned to expand revenues from new merchants. Aside from significant scale advantages, Visa benefits from a continuous business feedback loop. As more customers use Visa debit and credit cards, more merchants accept them, creating an enduring revenue expansion cycle. As society progressively moves toward a cashless economic system, V is well positioned to capture not only incremental demand but increased market share. Online buying preferences, the convenience of using cards, buyer protections, and rewards and perks cause more consumers to increasingly utilize card payments over cash. A U.S consumer payment study conducted by PYMTS.com demonstrates how cash usage has gradually fallen over time. In 2012, cash usage fell from representing 40% of all transactions to 32 percent in 2015. Cash usage went from 16% of GDP in 2003 to now hovering around 13% in 2018. Although the United States has a very cash-intensive economy, the overall usage of cash is far less than the use of debit and credit card payments. In 2015 Americans spent a total of $2,359 billion in cash and $5,527 billion with cards. Already payment processing companies such as Visa, Mastercard (MA), and Discover (DFS) benefit from significant transaction volumes; over the coming decade increased credit/debit card adoption and usage will continue to bolster revenues.

Something else I would like to point out is that V does not assume the role of a creditor much like American Express (AXP) or DFS. The company does not derive revenue from interest or fees paid by account holders on Visa products such as credit cards. V only receives pre-determined transaction interchange fees from the financial institutions brandished on the credit or debit cards. V eliminates any of the credit default risks associated with lending money. This results in very low volatility in the stock price and preservation of the company's balance sheet. V has disassociated itself with a number of risks tied to the global financial system, allowing the company to be somewhat shielded from downturns in the financial markets.

V demonstrates good financial and operational health. Although the company has accumulated $15+ billion in debt to expand operations in Europe, V is still well positioned. The company has sizable liquidity reserves which allows for monetary deployments on new technologies, acquisitions, etc., and debt is well covered by operating cash flow (76.4%, greater than 20% of debt).

One of the most compelling reasons for investment is V's high operating margins. The company has an astronomical gross profit margin of 82% along with a net profit margin of 37%. V is one of the most profitable companies on the planet resulting in very high return on invested capital. V has sustained stable revenue expansion for the past decade, even amidst the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and market correction of 2015-2016. Furthermore, the company's cost of goods sold and SGA expenses have remained stable as well.

Investment Returns

From an investment returns perspective, Visa has much to offer in the form of sustained capital appreciation, elevated dividend payments, and share buybacks. Over the past five years, V has sustained capital appreciation of 300% and over time the stock has experienced very little volatility. Because V does not have to reinvest much of their free cash flow back into operations the company is able to divert a substantial amount of money into share repurchases. In 2017 alone V bought back $6.89 billion in stock, in turn, decreasing their total number of shares outstanding. V ultimately gives investors the best of both worlds: high capital appreciation and ROI but very little stock price volatility. In addition to capital appreciation, V currently offers a dividend yield of .60%. While a yield under 1% is unlikely to excite investors, the company has consistently increased its dividend over the last 10 years and the dividend payout ratio is quite low at only 19% of free cash flow. Furthermore, V has a significant amount of room to increase its dividend if the board chooses to revise its target payout ratio.

Valuation

As with most things in life you get what you pay for, in this case, V is no exception. The stock trades at a hefty but well-deserved premium. V currently has a P/E ratio of 33.8 and price to book value of 11.3. The stock currently priced at $137 is overvalued, I would assign a fair price around $106-$109 based on future cash flows. Personally, I would not be buying right now as I think a more favorable buying opportunity will present itself within the coming weeks as midterm elections alter the political landscape.

Final Thoughts

Although not a value-oriented investment opportunity, V is a great stock to have in the portfolio. The company displays numerous business advantages ranging from market share monopolization, high-profit margins, significant amounts of free cash flow, and a stable growth trajectory. From an investment standpoint, V has delivered formidable capital appreciation, dividend growth, and routine share buybacks. Visa is portfolio must have that will deliver strong rewards over the long run. Amidst the current market calamities, the stock price may be driven down lower which may provide a more compelling entry or addition point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

