Buying Industrial Alliance Insurance Below Book: Consistently Profitable

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services (OTCPK:IDLLF) - IAG.TO on the TSX - is a diversified Canadian financial company primarily engaged in insurance sales and wealth management through an advisor network system.

Since 2000, the shares have traded below or close to book in four distinct episodes - each time, the shares rallied significantly within a short time frame.

Source: Recent investor presentation.

As of close on October 26th, IA (Industrial Alliance) traded at 0.985 of the last reported book value, so the true ratio is likely lower given continued profit generation - along with a P/E of 8.7, a 3.6% yield, and a long history of growing profits and raising dividends.

IAG data by YCharts

In my view, IA can be bought here on the dip as a relatively short-term trade, but also as a long-term, defensive holding with a solid chance to outperform the index.

Record of Performance

IA's dividend has increased from $0.26 to $0.415 (all figures $CAD) per share over the last two years, good for a 60% increase - while also spending money on a variety of acquisitions. The converse is that the company has chosen not to deploy capital in buybacks. I would likely prefer opportunistic buybacks at current levels, though given the significant premium to book over the last two years I have no issues with the capital allocation. The company has recently installed a new CEO who has an explicit stated preference for growth and when recently asked about buybacks (20:30 on the webcast) suggested they were unlikely in the immediate future.

Management has already guided for full-year EPS of $5.40 and has openly committed to growing EPS at a 10% clip through the end of 2020. The company is also above its solvency ratio and below its leverage ratio, so there is some financial space to get more aggressive if desired.

Consolidating Through Acquisition

IA reports making 39 different acquisitions since 2000, which are increasingly coming in a variety of areas. Many of them bolt-on to the main business, for example the $240m acquisition of HollisWealth from Scotiabank. (0.7% of AUM is a low price for an asset manager, but see below for a discussion on the quality of the purchase.)

There have also been a series of insurance brokerage acquisitions: ABEX and PPI, which are very natural fits with the company and were financed largely via equity sold at a considerable premium to the current share price.

But the company has also stretched its expertise, for example opening up a sideline in US vehicle extended warranties via acquisition. This is not the first auto business purchase the company has made - IA bought a private subprime Canadian auto lender in 2015 and wrote it down significantly within a couple quarters.

The company does not see acquisition as a way to achieve transformational change, however, simply as a way to add the extra occasional couple cents to the EPS figures.

Betting Against Financial Literacy

Part of investing in IA is, unfortunately, betting against the financial literacy of Canadians. Industrial Alliance's broker network, recently expanded through the HollisWealth acquisition, relies heavily on financial products that are, from my perspective, unlikely to be in the best interest of many Canadians. Here's a few yellow flags about the sustainability of the company's asset management operations, currently comprised of $173b of assets under management or administration.

IA currently manages (as of end of Q2 2018) $24.9b of segregated funds - a mutual fund wrapped inside an insurance policy that provides some protection from extreme downside risk - on behalf of clients. Segregated funds are, by and large, a bad deal for personal investors. There are specific instances where they can make sense (they have some tax advantages in some circumstances since they're considered insurance products by Canadian law), but by and large these are expensive products that are profitable for the people selling them.

I've linked the complete fund details of IA's product suite here. On many of these products, the investor is paying a 3%+ annual management fee, plus has to pay a deferred sales charge to get into the fund, plus has to pay if they cash out before a lock-up period of up to six years!

In a world moving towards roboadvising, indexing, and greater financial awareness, these products will eventually shrivel and die - they are not competitive in a marketplace of well-informed consumers. The question is how fast these changes will take place. Especially since segregated funds are exempt from numerous investor-protection securities regulations as they are technically insurance products, death could be slow.

These arguments also apply to the company's suite of high-fee mutual funds. While generally cheaper than segregated funds, these products largely rely on inertia and ignorance among the public and will likely continue to come under heavy fee pressure.

Further, in my opinion the value-added provided by many IA advisors is not high. For example, here's an IA advisor blogging only last year that investment fees don't matter, only fees net of performance. While, yes, the net return after fees is the goal, fees are skimmed off the top - for any level of performance, I prefer lower fees, and we already know that most Canadian managed funds underperform indexes in large part because of fees.

IA advisors are paid exclusively by commission, which is a bad model for those seeking financial advice. It gives advisors all the wrong incentives: churn investments, adopt higher-cost investments, etc. Here's a top review of the company by an anonymous employee on glassdoor: "Stop pretending that your agents are there to advise the clients and have a great culture. the only thing is important is selling under pressure."

All that said, IA's segregated fund assets under management still grew at 8.5% over the last year. The transition to lower fees is not happening quickly, which means profits. However, other Canadian firms in related lines of business, e.g. CI Financial (OTCPK:CIFAF), have struggled in the current market environment in the face of the structural changes in the mutual fund industry. Eventually, there has to be some reckoning here.

Insurance Operations

IA's insurance business is rather more opaque than the wealth management. Insurance is a much more differentiated product than mutual funds - there is really no index ETF equivalent for insurance. Further, most IA insurance, as befits the name Industrial Alliance, is bring provided through the workplace in group services/benefits packages.

The company is not particularly efficient at writing insurance, with a combined ratio consistently over 100%.

Source: Annual MD&A.

However, if the claims in 2017 really are an anomaly (the company claims so from weather events), the possibility of new discipline over operating expenses could be significant, perhaps aided through an economies-of-scale argument following the company's continued growth. If expense control is sustainable, there's real potential here for insurance to get back to a 100% combined ratio with expenses at, say, 28% and claims at 72%. Conversely, the company has been quite successful at generating profits even with a combined ratio in excess of 100%.

The company's underlying investment portfolio on the insurance in force is mostly invested in bonds. Unfortunately, the company does not seem to disclose any measures of the duration on the portfolio. IA does report a earnings sensitivity exercise that demonstrates a slight preference for a higher yield curve, especially at the far end. The company has been actively working to reduce the sensitivity of its financial results to short-term rates, but is still positively levered to them and will benefit in a rising rates environment.

In both investment management and insurance, I also wonder to what extent a significant exposure to Quebec constitutes a unique advantage. Are clients with a strong preference for French less likely to leave?

Housing Exposure

Given continuing concerns over the Canadian housing market, it would be negligent to not say a few words. Foremost, by Canadian law, IA cannot sell mortgage default insurance - the promise to make mortgages whole when the homeowner stops making payments.

IA does sell what they term 'mortgage insurance' but this product covers the mortgage in event of death, and since deaths are unlikely to change dramatically in response to macroeconomic shocks, this does not constitute risky exposure in my view.

The company also has allocated about 10% of its investment portfolio to mortgages and similar loans, representing about $3.3bn, or approximately 70% of book value. 76% of these are secured via mortgage insurance, which makes the real liability only $0.8bn - unless there's counterparty risk from the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation, which is quite unlikely. The current delinquency rate on these mortgages is 0.12%. It's hard to imagine any remotely plausible scenario where enough of these mortgages go bad to generate a $0.1b loss for IA - material, but not enough to significantly affect the company. The company is not highly levered with respect to mortgages, to the point where a bad Canadian economy is likely to hurt the wealth management business more.

Peer Comparisons

Among the Canadian financial insurance sector, IA won't have the deep-value discount characteristics of smaller players like E-L Financial (OTCPK:ELFIF) but trades relatively cheap compared to the sector. A peer basket of companies - Manulife (MFC), Great West (OTCPK:GWLIF), Sun Life (SLF), and Intact (OTCPK:IFCZF), currently trade at a combined P/E of 16.8 and a forward P/E of 10.3, compared to IA's 8.7 and 8.2, respectively. This is despite that the fact that with Manulife and Great West there's been a long struggle to compound for shareholders, while the market is paying a big premium for the growth of Intact. With IA, the growth is coming effectively for free.

Maybe the best peer comp is Power Corporation (OTCPK:PWCDF) and Power Financial (OTCPK:POFNF). Both of these entities trade at comparable valuations - but also each without a history of compounding growth, and each at least partially hamstrung by a very diverse conglomerate structure and probably just an outright governance problem.

Industrial Alliance is boring. There's simply no other way to cut it. The last contributor article dates from 2014, and the stockhouse for the company is laughably quiet. This is a plus - take advantage of it being under the radar and cheap.

Closing Arguments

Industrial Alliance is a company that consistently generates return on equity above 10%, has demonstrated the ability to compound, is trading below its historical multiples on several fronts, has strong positive guidance from management, and has sold off absent news. I would expect some secular headwinds for reasons outlined above but nothing significant. Long, with hope for a quick bounce and exit, but if I'm tied up for awhile it won't bother me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDLLF, ELFIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.