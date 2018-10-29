Major Improvement In Investor Sentiment

Last week’s trading action emphasized that something I’ve emphasized in these reports, namely that the market’s extremely weak internal condition has made stocks extremely vulnerable to disappointing news. In today’s report, we’ll discuss the continued technical deterioration in the broad market which suggests the correction still hasn’t finished its work of shaking out the last of the stubborn bulls. We’ll also see, however, that the large cap stocks represented by the S&P 500 remain exceptionally “oversold” and are nearing their most sold-out levels in 10 years. This should set up an excellent buying opportunity once the current correction has completely run its course by early November.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost 1.73% in another volatile session on Friday. Disappointing earnings reports from Amazon and Alphabet added to the volatility in what has been a very news-driven environment. The benchmark SPX briefly dipped into correction territory last week, characterized by a 10% decline from its nearest high. The three-week decline has put the SPX on track to have its worst month since February 2009, just prior to when the long-term bull market kicked off. This isn’t the only similarity the S&P is showing to the 2008-09 credit crash, as we’ll discuss later in this report.

The news was mixed last week as a string of positive earnings reports were overshadowed by several high-profile misses. According to the Commerce Department, the U.S. economy grew an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, beating the 3.3% consensus. However, the stronger-than-expected GDP reading was ignored by traders after high-profile FAANG component Amazon (AMZN) lowered its fourth quarter revenue guidance. Another FAANG member, Alphabet (GOOG), missed Q3 revenue expectations. The encouraging headline GDP figure, however, was offset by the revelation that real final sales increased by only 1.4%. This was consequently the slowest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Along with earnings misses, the same news that was ignored by traders for months has suddenly created a somber mood on Wall Street. The headlines which participants previously ignored, but are now responding to, include rising trade tensions with China and concerns over slower global growth. Probably the biggest concern of late has been rising interest rates, which was underscored by the recent jump in 10-year Treasury yields from 2.9% to above 3.2%. Not surprisingly, the spike in bond yields resulted in a selling event for bond funds and other income-related securities on the NYSE. This is where most of the stock market’s selling pressure has originated, and it remains a short-term obstacle.

On the technical front, for the first time in over two years the SPX finished decisively below its widely-watched 200-day moving average on a weekly closing basis. While there is no special forecasting significance to this fact, it does suggest that the technical erosion the market has recently suffered isn’t something to be shrugged off. This is definitely a broad market “correction” and should be treated as such by participants until the tape shows signs of major repair.

Source: BigCharts

By the same token, the break below the 200-day MA in the major averages also carries the seeds of hope for a market rebound. I’ve made the argument in recent reports to the effect that investors having something tangible to focus their worries on is constructive for the strength of the long-term uptrend. Having a specific fear catalyst for the market’s recent weakness implies that the bull market’s “wall of worry” is still intact, hence the bull market is still alive. It would be far more disconcerting if the latest decline had no specific catalyst, for this is often how bear markets often begin.

The market’s latest slide, by contrast, is the result of a mixture of worries ranging from China’s slowing growth to higher interest rates, the corporate profit growth outlook, and the impacts of the trade war on U.S. manufacturing. The latest breakdown in the 200-day moving average is an added worry for technically-oriented participants, which ironically will serve to eventually repair the wall of worry. Until this necessary repair is made, however, traders should prepare for additional volatility in the immediate term.

Not all the news is bad, however. My working thesis has been that a decline in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) should serve to lift much of the internal selling pressure that has plagued the stock market since last month. The last few trading sessions have witnessed a move in this direction as TNX has fallen decisively below its 15-day moving average, dropping sharply lower by almost 2% on Friday (see chart below). Once the initial wave of panic from the stock market sell-off subsides, the pullback in bond yields should eventually exert a positive influence and allow stocks to establish a tradable low.

Source: BigCharts

From the standpoint of investor psychology things are looking more constructive for a market bottom, though a little more improvement is needed. Last week’s release of the latest AAII investor sentiment poll revealed a 6% drop in bullish respondents, with only 28% of AAII members claiming to be bullish. The bears meanwhile increased by 6% to 41% — the highest bearish percentage since June 28 (which also witnessed 41% bears). While anything above 40% bearish is considered to be acceptable for a stock market bottom, given the extremity of the latest decline in the major indices I think we should see an even higher bearish percentage next week before the final low is in. I offer no guesses on what that level could be, but I’d like to see something in the neighborhood of 50% or greater. This estimate is further based on the observation that the previous correction in February of this year saw the AAII bears rise to 46%.

Source: AAII

While the stock market is clearly setting up for a major bottom in the near term - perhaps by the time the November elections roll around - there’s no denying that stocks are still vulnerable to additional selling. The poor performance of the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator last week alone is a reminder that the demand for equities is still dropping in the immediate term and that internal weakness is still characterizes this market. In the latest trading session, for instance, 528 stocks made new 52-week lows on the NYSE compared with only 9 new highs. The internal weakness caused by this can be seen clearly in the following graph, which chronicles the trend of the cumulative new 52-week highs and lows on a daily basis since April. It goes without saying that until this declining trend is reversed, the near-term trajectory for equity prices will remain down. I continue to emphasize that until we see several days of below 40 new 52-week lows on the Big Board for several days, stocks will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure.

Source: WSJ

Continuing our discussion from last week, the stock market’s technical condition as measured by the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index has become exceptionally "oversold". Shown below is the 20-day price oscillator for the SPX. This compares today's SPX value with its closing price from 20 days ago to measure how "overbought" or "oversold" the market is based on the rate of change. The 20-day oscillator reading for Friday, Oct. 26, fell to -255 which is the most oversold reading since the depths of the 2008 credit crash when the oscillator fell to around -350 in September of that year. This suggests the latest decline is close to its terminus. It further implies that the next extended relief rally should be quite strong based on the extremity of the selling over the last few trading sessions.

Source: WSJ

While we’re waiting for the stock market to bottom out, investors should be watching for signs of relative strength among the major sectors and industry groups. Whenever a sector or market segment is strongly outperforming the S&P 500 during a broad market correction, the odds are that informed investors are buying stocks in the industry in question under cover of weakness. This in turn increases the odds that the group showing relative strength will outperform the S&P once the market’s next rally phase begins.

To that end, I recommend that investors pay close attention to the consumer staple stocks. Of the 11 S&P sectors, consumer staples are the strongest performers on a relative price basis. Shown here is the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) measured against the SPX. As you can see, the consumer staples ETF is reflecting powerful strength compared to the benchmark index. Later this week, I’ll review some of the leading stocks in this sector as we begin to construct a list of potential buy candidates for when the market finally bottoms out.

Source: StockCharts

Once we have the necessary sign that strength is returning to the market - which will occur once the new 52-week lows on both exchanges shrink to below 40 - we’ll have confirmation that the latest correction has finally ended. Until then investors should remain defensive and refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs since downside pressures remain in the immediate term.

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.