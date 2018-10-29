Newfield Exploration Hit A 52-Week Low Ahead Of Earnings This Week

The fundamentals are strong, and the stock could be a value at the current price level.

The stock hit a multi-year low this past week and is down over 36% this year.

Oil and gas production stocks have gotten hit hard over the last few weeks. Since the beginning of October, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is down just over 17%, while the S&P 500 is down 8.76%. Few, if any, stocks have been spared during this industry-wide selloff. One of the companies that has been hit the hardest is Newfield Exploration (NFX), and it is down over 30% since the beginning of the month.

Newfield is set to announce earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 31 and will host a conference call to discuss the earnings report the following morning. At this point, the company needs a big beat to get the stock turned around. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.86 per share for the third quarter on revenue of $639.5 million.

In each of the last four quarters, Newfield has beaten EPS estimates, and it has beaten by an average of 16.68%. Despite beating each time, the stock has failed to rally after any of the earnings reports.

The fundamental indicators for Newfield aren't as bad as the drop in the stock price would lead you to believe. Over the last three years, the company has averaged earnings growth of 46% per year. The second quarter results were 119% above the second quarter of 2017, and analysts expect total earnings growth of 61% for 2018.

Sales haven't been growing nearly as fast as earnings over the past three years. The annual sales growth rate has been 6%, but the second quarter results showed sales growth of 69% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect sales growth in 2018 to be up 41% over 2017.

The company's return on equity is a solid 38%. The profit margin is 26.5%, and the operating margin is also solid at 19.9%.

The P/E ratio is a paltry 6.7, so the valuation is absurdly low. So, why is the stock down over 36% on the year? What will it take to turn things around for the stock?

Newfield is Approaching a Critical Support Level

Newfield has dropped nearly 75% from its all-time high of $77.93 which was hit in March 2011. The stock has dropped over 50% in just over a year and a half. Just this past week, the stock lost 14.5%. Clearly, the momentum is to the downside at this point, and it is hard to say that the selling is over.

The weekly chart shows how the stock is at its lowest level in the past three and a half years, and the oscillators are reaching oversold levels. Unfortunately, that hasn't meant that a bounce was imminent in the past.

There could be some good news for Newfield though, and that is more apparent on the monthly chart.

The low in April 2013 was $19.57, and the stock jumped over 100% in the next 14 months. This former low could act as support once again, and last week's low was in the neighborhood at $19.83.

The 10-month RSI is close to oversold territory, and the stock has managed to bounce a little when the reading has reached 30 in the last few years. Of course, during the slide back in 2011-2013, the RSI stayed right around 30, and the stock continued falling.

The Sentiment Toward Newfield is More Optimistic than Expected

I was a little surprised when I checked the sentiment indicators on Newfield. With the way the stock has dropped in the past few years, I would have expected a lot more pessimism.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.83 which is a neutral reading. The number of shares sold short did increase by almost a million shares from the mid-September reading to the mid-October reading. This is a sign of increasing pessimism at least.

Analysts are also a little more optimistic than I would have guessed. There are 31 analysts following the stock, and 22 have it rated as a "buy". There are eight "hold" ratings and one "sell" rating. Seeing over 70% of the ratings being buy ratings is surprising.

Looking at the options activity, the current put/call ratio is at 0.754, which is a neutral reading. The ratio was at 1.02 back on July 31 when Newfield reported second quarter results.

All in all, the three sentiment indicators represent neutrality toward Newfield. The short interest is climbing, and the put/call ratio is falling. What this ultimately means is that there won't be a big shift in sentiment that causes a big rally on the stock.

Newfield Could be a Value at the Current Price

Given that the past earnings reports haven't provided any upward movement for the stock, I don't look for the report this week to do it either. The sentiment isn't pessimistic enough to create a wave of buying pressure either.

That being said, the fundamentals for Newfield are really strong, and the possibility of the former low acting as support is a plus as well. Personally, I am more focused on growth stocks than value stocks, but Newfield is intriguing.

If you have the patience, buying a company like Newfield at a P/E under 7.0 could be a great opportunity. The company doesn't pay a dividend, and that could keep some value investors from buying.

Of course, oil prices usually have a major effect on the price of oil exploration and production companies. The correlation between oil prices and Newfield's stock price was pretty strong from 2000 through 2011, but then, there was a disconnect between the two from 2011 through 2013. Newfield dropped over 70% as the price of oil was grinding sideways. The two seemed to be reconnected in 2015 and 2016, but they disconnected again at the beginning of 2017 with oil prices up over 25%, while Newfield has fallen 50%.

Unlike most stocks, oil prices have been climbing pretty steadily in 2018. The price of West Texas Crude is still above its 52-week moving average, and it looks like the momentum is still to the upside. If Newfield's stock could reconnect with oil prices, that could help boost the stock price.

The bottom line is that Newfield could be a great value here. It isn't an investment for the faint of heart, and you might have to exercise patience, but the fundamentals are too strong for this stock to stay at these price levels forever.

