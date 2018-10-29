Health Insurance For Your Omega Healthcare Investors Position

In light of its run-up and a recent warning about it, I present two ways OHI longs can limit their risk. I also present my site's current take on OHI.

The site of OHI operator Maplewood Senior Living's new Manhattan retirement home (via City Realty).

OHI: Looking Healthy Again

I've written in the past (here) about how Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) had failed one or the other of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments. On October 9 of last year, I noted that OHI had failed both preliminary screens and, consequently, was not healthy enough for my system. Here's how OHI performed over the next six months, taking into account its dividends.

In May, I wrote that OHI passed both of my site's two screens ("OHI: Healthier Now"). Since then, the REIT has generated a double-digit total return.

Earlier this month, though, Seeking Alpha contributor The Investment Strategist argued that, after its run up, dark clouds loomed for OHI, due in part to lingering issues related to the bankruptcy of Orianna Health Systems. In light of The Investment Strategist's warning, I've posted two ways OHI bulls can stay long while limiting their risk. Following that, I have updated Portfolio Armor's current take on OHI.

Adding Downside Protection To OHI

Let's assume, for the sake of these examples, that you own 1,000 shares of OHI and can tolerate a 20% drawdown over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways you could protect yourself (the screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of OHI against a >20% drop by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $600, or 1.82% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection as above over the same time frame.

The put leg in this collar uses the same strike as in the first hedge, so the cost is the same: $600, or 1.82% of position value. But the income generated by selling the call leg was greater than that: $650, or 1.98% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a $50 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads. Now let's look at Portfolio Armor's current take on OHI.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On OHI

As you can see in this screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below, everything is still coming up Milhouse for OHI.



Here's a close-up of the more relevant parts:

Portfolio Armor's first preliminary screen is for the mean of the most recent six-month return (labeled "Short Term Return" above) and the average six-month return over the last 10 years ("Long Term Return") to be positive. In OHI's case: it's 21.67%, where it appears under the "6m Exp Return" and "Exp Return" columns.

The second screen is a gauge of options market sentiment. The site attempts to hedge OHI against a greater than 9% decline over the next several months using an optimal collar capped at the mean of its short- and long-term returns, 21.67%. It wasn't possible to find an optimal collar using those parameters, so Portfolio Armor lowered the cap until it could find an optimal collar. It found one using a cap of 18%, so 18% appears in the "w/Cap Drop" column.

Ordinarily, that 18% figure also would have been Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for OHI over the next six months. But OHI also passed a third test, in that it was also possible to hedge it against the same >9% decline over the same time frame using optimal puts.

Historically, only about 20% of the securities that pass Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens pass this "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") test, and the ones that do outperform the ones that don't by 37% over the next six months. Because of that, the site boosts OHI's potential return by 37%, as you can see in the "w/AHP" column below.

The Big Picture

Portfolio Armor's universe consists of practically every security (stock and exchange traded product) with options traded on it in the U.S. That's about 4,500 names, out of which 1,687 passed the two preliminary screens on Monday (the number that passes both screens varies based on market conditions - only about 700 passed both screens during the correction in early 2016, for example). Of the 1,369 names that passed both preliminary screens, OHI was ranked No. 51 by potential return, net of hedging cost, as you can see in the screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below.

So it's unlikely to appear in one of the top 10 names or one of the hedged portfolios I present to subscribers this week. But OHI longs should be encouraged that it passed the two initial screens and the additional AHP test nonetheless, as it suggests, it's more likely to have a positive return over the next six months as well. Of course, in the event it doesn't, one of the hedges shown above will limit your downside risk.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week, even when the results don't look good, as was the case with the latest one: Performance Update - Week 48.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.