Are Regulators Playing High-Finance 'Catch And Release' With Big Banks?

What does this kind of prolonged fallout from the crisis mean for investment in the financial sector? Will the government need to intervene, either through regulation or legislation?

Bank of America has paid billions in fines - yet it refuses to pay bond guarantor Ambac for Countrywide's faulty practices on RMBSs.

The financial crisis is 10 years old, but what have we learned?

Near misses can be terrifying, Malcolm Gladwell writes in “David and Goliath.” Whether from a bomb blast or an attack dog, Gladwell writes that a physical threat that almost gets someone causes a trauma that can radically alter the way they view the world and behave.

But the opposite happens with a remote miss – like when the bomb goes off in your city but far away from your house. A remote miss can give someone a “feeling of excitement with a flavor of invulnerability.” (This is probably why some people really enjoy horror movies and roller coasters.)

An applied near miss can productively alter someone’s behavior: a “scared straight” program can keep at-risk youths from going down the wrong path. But when a bad actor misbehaves, gets caught, and then goes free, they experience a remote miss. The unpunished feel invulnerable.

With the financial crisis 10 years in our rear-view mirror, we all hope our institutions of high finance – and those of us who invest our money in them – are full of the former rather than the latter.

Alas.

Bank of America - a near miss?

The highly profitable Bank of America (BAC) is demonstrating that the 2008 financial crisis left them in the “feeling invulnerable” crowd rather than the “scared straight” one. Given BofA's long reach, this is something that should concern every investor.

A major player in the practice of selling deceptive mortgage-backed securities was Countrywide Financial – now owned by BofA – which provided those infamous, “Big Short” faulty mortgages to Americans who could not afford them. One of Countrywide’s trickiest strategies was to defraud bond insurers who supplied the financial safety net for when things went south.

One example of Countrywide putting these practices into play was getting bond guarantor Ambac to insure faulty residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), knowing that when the music stopped, Ambac would be the one without a chair. Countrywide gambled and Ambac lost, stuck with claims of more than $600 million on $1.68 billion of securities backed in part by risky mortgages.

Once the dust settled after the crisis, Ambac sued Bank of America in 2010 for Countrywide’s misdeeds. BofA has chosen not to settle, leaving Ambac tied up in court. In June, the Court of Appeals ruled that Ambac had to prove that Countrywide’s fraud resulted in damages, which have been well-documented. Bank of America under CEO Brian T. Moynihan continues to stonewall 10 years after the crisis – even as other groups like Nomura Holding America Inc. are finally paying up for their overindulgences.

For example, BofA has the right to foreclose on the victims of Countrywide’s predatory lending whenever its analysts determine – using an undisclosed formula – so that it can recoup more money through foreclosure than by modifying the loan. As Alan White, an associate professor of law at Valparaiso University, said, “You are not actually asking [Bank of America] to give up money. You are asking them to do something that will make them more money or mitigate their losses. It is a weird way to have somebody pay for past misconduct.”

So its settlements are functioning more as loss mitigation than a way to make good to those they’ve harmed.

Deregulation: a tool that must be used the right way

Although Bank of America has paid their debt to society – literally, with both $16 billion to the Department of Justice and $8.5 billion to Bank of New York Mellon – it hasn’t to Ambac. The government needs to address this, either through regulation or legislation, to make sure certain financial institutions aren’t emboldened to create their own rules while others play by the established ones (again).

Appropriate deregulation puts the free back in free market, where outdated or otherwise prohibitive government burdens are removed and commerce is allowed to flourish. Since President Trump took office, we’ve seen an explosion of growth, with our economy setting records for the number of records it’s set - the bad news from this week notwithstanding, this has been an unforeseeable boon to investors.

But just because the deregulation has been mostly good for most people doesn’t mean that a few bad actors won’t slip through the cracks. Financial regulators need to make sure that any bad actors feeling invulnerable get scared straight. Moynihan and Bank of America are a great place to start.

The road ahead

Investors should be monitoring the situation and the relevant litigation because if this makes it to trial, it could spell bad news for the BofA's bottom line. Furthermore, investors should demand a better job be done to handle the fallout from the already costly purchase of Countrywide and push to move past all of this once and for all. The financial crisis is 10 years behind us - let's make sure it stays in the rear-view mirror.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.