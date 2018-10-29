Tesla: Q3 2018 Update - SG&A And Profitability

Tesla's (TSLA) 2018 Q3 numbers were far more positive than expected by most. At September 29, the end of the quarter, Musk wrote to employees:

We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow (Sunday)," [..] "If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations."

Given the considerable profit of about $255 million, I would expect Musk already knew profitability was achieved, but then again, "very close" makes for a much better motivational message. In any case, quite a positive result.

One of the main things contributing to the quarterly profit was the development of selling, general, & administrative (SG&A) expenses. In the past, this tends to remain constant at about 20% of revenue. Or in other words: when revenue went up, SG&A went up, thereby ensuring eternal losses. This pattern now seems to have been reversed in 2018 Q3: revenue has increased considerably, from $4.0 billion in Q2 to $6.4 billion in Q3. And, more importantly, for my analysis: deliveries more than doubled: from 40,740 to 83,500. In spite of these increases, SG&A was kept in tight control: not only is SG&A down to only 11% of revenue, but Tesla also managed to get the absolute amount down from $751 million in Q2 to $730 million in Q3. Graphically:

One word of caution: in 2016 Q3, we also saw a big increase in revenue combined with a drop in SG&A. At that time, the improvement in SG&A turned out to be temporary: The next quarter SG&A jumped back up again. We will see in 2018 Q4 whether the current drop is sustainable or not. In any case, the current level is the lowest since 2013 Q1.

Comparing SG&A-per-revenue (red line) to gross margin (blue line), we see that the difference (green line) is now quite positive:

This means there is now room for research and development (R&D) and interest expense and still show a profit, which is indeed what we saw this quarter.

I continue with SG&A per delivered car. Here, we can also see an impressive improvement:

First of all, we see the huge jump in number of cars that have been delivered (blue line). Then, as before, there is a somewhat similar drop in 2016 Q3, followed by a jump back up (green line). The 2018 Q3 does follow a trend that was already going down, so this time, it might be sustainable. We will see in the next quarter.

Note that the above three graphs were based on the company as a whole. Non-automotive revenue is about 11% of total revenue, so this may influence results.

To estimate "automotive SG&A", i.e., SG&A that has only to do with the automotive part, as opposed to, e.g., solar cells, I have (as before) used the following steps:

Start with total SG&A. Subtract the SolarCity part. For 2016 Q4 and 2017 Q1, this was explicitly mentioned in the financial reports. For the rest of the 2017 and 2018 quarters, I have made estimates per quarter, using the revenue of SolarCity and assigning a similar percentage to SG&A as in Q1. Note that the further out from 2017 Q1, the more uncertain this becomes. For all other non-automobile revenue, I have assigned a percentage to SG&A and subtracted that from the total SG&A. I don't know what the right percentage is, so I have used varying assumptions, ranging from 20% to 70% for SG&A per non-automotive revenue.

This has led to the following estimate for Tesla's automotive SG&A per car, assuming non-automotive SG&A to be 20% (similar to overall SG&A vs. revenue) of non-automotive revenue:

This again shows the strong improvement in SG&A (green line), however, perhaps less impressively so since it seems to be part of a longer-term downtrend.

Profitability based on 2018 Q3 SG&A numbers

I now do a profitability estimate using the range of 20% to 70% as per point 3 above, by extrapolating to a total of 350,000 cars annually based on regression, using the numbers from 2016 Q3 (first time over 20K cars) to 2018 Q3. I will use a gross margin of 25% on the Model 3, the stated aim of Musk. Note that it is far from certain that this margin will actually be achieved. I see it as a best-case scenario.

My assumptions are:

Model S and X: 100,000 delivered per year (capped by Musk at that level) at an average price of $100,000, with a gross margin of 25%. Result: 100,000 x $100,000 x 0.25 = gross profit of $2.5 billion per year.

R&D: Has gone down slightly over Q3. If this trend continues, then we have a total of $1.4 billion.

Interest: The net amount was about $175 million in 2018 Q3. Times 4 equals $700 million for a whole year.

Other income and restructuring expense will be ignored.

Other lines of business will be ignored.

Add this all up, we get $2.5 billion - ($1.4 billion + $700 million) = $400 million.

Model 3: I assume a production rate of 5,000 per week, totaling about 250,000 per year. I will vary the average selling price from $35,000 to $60,000. A gross margin of 25% gives a range of gross profit for the Model 3 of about $2.2 billion to $3.8 billion per year.

SG&A: I use the range of 20% to 70% as per point 3 further above. This gives a range of ca. $1.1 billion to $2.0 billion per year, where the lower number corresponds to assuming a higher (70% of revenue) SG&A for non-automotive segments, and the higher number corresponds to 20%. Note that the range is for all models combined, e.g., S, X, and 3 together.

Taken all together gives me a rough estimate of the profitability of Tesla's automotive business in a year in which the above-mentioned assumptions would be reality:

Conclusion

Under the much improved SG&A, all scenarios lead to profitability. Assuming an average selling price (ASP) of $60,000 would lead to a profit of about $3.1 billion. In the previous quarter, this ASP may have been reached, but if so, then this is probably due to the backlog of orders that Tesla was working from. Going forward, a lower ASP seems more likely. The more affordable $35,000 Model 3 seems more likely to be sold in higher quantities. However, under the assumptions that would only be a profit of between $0.5-1.5 billion. Much better than the previous forecasts that predicted a loss but not enough to justify a valuation of more than $50 billion for the company as a whole.

Also, note that the above-mentioned scenarios depend on the assumptions that the improvement in SG&A is sustainable and that Model 3 gross margin will reach 25%. Both assumptions are far from certain at this moment, we will see in the coming quarters whether they will be proven to be correct.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated, out-of-the-money puts.