IBM: Massive Overpay For Red Hat?

On Sunday, surprising news broke of a major technology transaction, as IBM (IBM) looks to be buying Red Hat (RHT) for a total enterprise value of $34 billion. This move will certainly help IBM accelerate its plans for the future in the cloud, but the move comes shortly after a major earnings flop sent shares to new multi-year lows. One must wonder if this is a reactionary move to the company's struggles, resulting in a massive overpay.

The press release above does a great job of providing an overview of these two names, as IBM will become the world's number one hybrid cloud provider. Red Hat isn't exactly a technology giant, as you can see in the graphic below, with revenues in the prior fiscal year of less than $3 billion. The company is projected for decent growth moving forward, with the street looking for almost $3.9 billion in revenues for the fiscal year ending in February 2020.

(Source: Red Hat 10-Q filing, seen here)

It will be interesting to see what the synergies in this deal end up being down the road, because financially its a tough sell. IBM finished its latest quarter with $14.7 billion in cash and non-financing debt of $16.5 billion. Even if the company uses say $10 billion in cash, that still means more than $20 billion in debt will be needed. At an average interest rate of 4%, that would mean $800 million in pre-tax interest expenses per year, well above the roughly $300 million of net income Red Hat should generate in its current fiscal year. Thanks to the fall in IBM shares recently, the transaction value represents just under 30% of IBM's market cap at Friday's close.

IBM will be paying $190 per share for this deal, a massive 62.8% premium over the $116.68 close on Friday for Red Hat, and a bit above Red Hat's 52-week high of $177.70 as well. I'm guessing that executives at Red Hat were very convinced about their company's future and hesitant to sell, so IBM needed to blow them away to get this deal done. The premium in this deal was basically double the amount seen in a late 2017 study done on technology acquisitions. IBM will be paying roughly 50 times forward adjusted EPS, which would be like 20% more than investors are currently paying for Twitter (TWTR), for example.

According to the press release, the transaction will be gross margin and free cash flow accretive within 12 months, and the deal is expected to close in the latter half of 2019, meaning it will take some time. While IBM is committed to a strong and growing dividend, it will be suspending its buyback plan for 2020 and 2021. Considering that IBM finished Q3 2018 with just $1.4 billion on its current repurchase plan, it is possible that the rest of this plan will be weaned off in the coming quarters and that will be it for now. Suspending the buyback would limit the amount of debt needed for the deal, but also means the outstanding share count would start rising again, which could limit dividend growth in the short term.

With shares of IBM falling more than $20 since earnings after another revenue miss, as seen in the chart below, the company has made a major move to boost its presence in the cloud. Buying Red Hat certainly improves IBM's future growth prospects and revenues, but it comes at a massive cost. The company will have to take on tens of billions in new debt during a rising interest rate scenario, and the buyback will be suspended for at least two years. With the acquisition coming more than $30 above the average Red Hat street price target of $159, you really have to wonder if this was a large overpay for a desperate Big Blue.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

