Dr Pepper Waking Up To A Cup Of Keurig

KDP's strong Altman Z-Score and high free cash flow to debt ratio show that the company is likely to be able to fulfill its future obligations.

Since January 2018, when the merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain was announced, this bond's yield has been increasing.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marisa Perales as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marisa Perales as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

This Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) bond is trading at an attractive yield, and investors should be paying attention to the opportunity it presents.

Source: Bloomberg

There is a lot of talk about a recession coming. Since this KDP bond is from a consumer staples company, it could help those that think a recession is in the works to transition into less cyclical or defensive industries.

Since January 2018, when the merger between Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) and Keurig Green Mountain (KGM) was announced, the bond's yield has been increasing (see figure below) and consequently its price has been falling. Investors may perceive KDP's bonds as risky due to the merger, which was finalized on July 9, 2018, and also the amount of debt owed in 2023. This perceived riskiness and also increasing interest rates translate into the bond's relatively higher yield. However, KDP's fundamentals are strong and the company plans on lowering debt and maintaining investment-grade status.



Source: Bloomberg

Company Overview



Source: Dr Pepper Snapple 10-K

DPS manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Canada. The company also sells to distributors in Europe and Asia. At the end of 2017, the company had 18 manufacturing facilities and 98 principal distribution centers and warehouse facilities in the U.S. Mexico had 4 manufacturing facilities and 21 principal distribution centers and warehouse facilities. In the U.S., DPS was the third-largest company in the carbonated beverage market in 2017, behind Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP).

Source: Dr Pepper Snapple Investor Relations

On July 9, 2018, DPS and KGM finalized a merger, creating Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. As a result of the merger, the company will gain new distribution channels for all of its products. The company is expecting to experience operational and general and administrative cost synergies resulting from the warehouse and transportation integration. DPS continues to improve its product mix and will also experience a lower tax rate for 2018, both of which could cover the increased costs from the merger.

Merging with Keurig, the first in single serve coffee in offices, is sure to boost revenues. Coffee segments are forecasted to grow at 10% or more. The Keurig Brewer unit saw 11% growth in 2017 compared to 2016. KDP measures a penetration opportunity of 67 million households for Keurig. The company plans on doing this by increasing at-home retail sales at places like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Target (NYSE:TGT), away from home retail sales at places like Staples and Office Depot (NYSE:ODP), and e-commerce sales through websites like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Boxed. In addition, the company is taking a step in the green direction by making all coffee pods recyclable by 2020 which should reach a new group of consumers.

Industry Analysis

The liquid refreshment beverage industry is highly competitive and consumer tastes are shifting from carbonated soft drinks to low calorie drinks made with natural ingredients and low sugar. Because of this, sales have slowed for traditional carbonated drinks. This has been causing large, mature companies to change their portfolios. Companies are jumping on the chance to broaden their portfolios and keep up with trends by adding healthier alternatives and coffee.

DPS is just one example of a company changing its portfolio. Coca-Cola is planning to acquire Whitbread's Costa Coffee unit for $5.1 billion. Also, PepsiCo came out with a LaCroix competitor called bubly. PepsiCo has also agreed to acquire SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) in order to capitalize on shifting consumer demands. According to Euromonitor Passport data, hot drink sales are expected to rise 3% annually through 2022 while soft drinks are expected to grow at 2.5%. According to IRI, a market research company, sparkling-water sales in 52 weeks before August 27, 2018, rose 15.6% while carbonated beverages were up only 0.6%.

Financials & Comparable Analysis

Source: Bloomberg

*This table includes only DPS fundamentals. Q3 will be the first time KDP will report financials as the new merged company. Also, KGM was private before the merger.

KDP is part of the consumer staples industry and, more specifically, the food and beverage industry. Other competitors consist of consumer staples companies, such as General Mills (GIS), Constellation Brands (STZ), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and Mondelez International (MDLZ). In comparison with these peers, KDP's financials are strong.

KDP has strong current and quick ratios which show the company is able to pay back debt easier than peers.



Source: Bloomberg

It has a high Altman Z-Score, which indicates the probability of a company filing for bankruptcy within the next two years. The higher the score, the better. With a 7.01 Altman Z-Score, the company shows no signs of financial stress. The dip in December 2017 was due to the Bai Brands acquisition for $1.7 billion. However, the company's score quickly rebounded, indicating that it was able to strengthen its fundamentals quickly after the acquisition.

In addition, the net debt to EBITDA is 2.72. This ratio is set to increase to 5.34 for Q3 as a result of KDP taking on debt from both companies and costs from the merger. However, forecasts show that this ratio will begin decrease to 5.17 in the following quarter after synergies. KDP forecasts synergies of $600M in total: $200M per year from 2019 to 2021.

The company's gross margin, which shows how efficient it is with retaining revenue, is in the lead among peers at 58.06%. Free cash flow to total debt is the highest among competitors at 0.18, indicating KDP has the cash flow to fulfill its debt obligations.

Source: Bloomberg

Comparable bonds from the same companies used in the fundamental analysis are shown in the table above. Other bonds have lower yields with similar duration. Given the strong fundamentals, the bond is offering an attractive yield. Currently, investors perceive the company as risky in comparison to peers. This is due to the fact that investors are unsure about synergies from the merger materializing. However this should not be the case. The company has the fundamentals to weather the merger well. Its strong Altman Z-Score and high free cash flow to debt ratio show that the company is likely to be able to fulfill its future obligations. KDP's more attractive yield is shown below.

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

DPS has a large amount of debt outstanding for 2023. However, DPS has strong financials and should be able to refinance its debt if need be and the company is already planning on lowering its net debt to EBITDA ratio as mentioned above. In addition, the merger with KGM and its growing coffee segment should increase free cash flows in coming years to help cover debt expenses.

Source: Bloomberg

DPS' and KGM's businesses may not combine in a way that realizes anticipated synergies. Revenues may be lower than expected because the companies may not be integrated successfully or because the integration will be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected. Also, KDP's credit rating may be downgraded to below investment grade due to the increase in debt. There will be new risks inherent in the coffee and appliances business and in geographies where KGM operates. Lastly, KDP may not effectively respond to changes in consumer preferences, trends, health concerns, and other factors.

Conclusion

This KDP 3.13 12/15/23 Bond is currently trading at a relatively high yield. Investors are perceiving this bond as more risky than it actually is. According to the strong fundamentals and coffee segment growth, KDP should continue to experience stable growth.

If investors predict that a recession is in the makes, they should consider adding this consumer staples bond to their portfolios in order to better position themselves for a downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.