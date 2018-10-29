Examining The Reasons For The Sharp M-O-M Decline In Norwegian Funds

The top three holdings account for 40% of the ETF, and all three of them were down over the past month.

The Norwegian krone has declined against the U.S. dollar, meaning that the fund's U.S. dollar-denominated price would have declined even if all the assets had been flat.

There are three main reasons for this, oil prices being the first one.

ENOR has declined much more sharply over the past month than oil, whereas usually the commodity is the more volatile asset.

A few days ago, I saw a StockTalk on this site asking about why the iShares MSCI Norway Capped Investable Market Index ETF (ENOR) is declining so sharply in the current market. I cannot recall who started the initial thread (and my apologies to the author), but my first thought is that general decline in oil prices that we have recently seen was one of the biggest reasons for it. I feel that there is more to this story though, so as a favor to the individual that asked the initial question as well as to myself as I am personally long the ETF, I decided to investigate the recent price weakness in the fund.

Norway And Oil Prices

Norway is generally considered to be the wealthiest country in Europe, if not the world. The country controls the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, the Government Pension Fund of Norway, which had a net asset value of NOK 8,071 billion ($965.6 billion) as of June 30, 2018. This is a diversified fund but had the original principal come primarily from the oil fields in the North Sea and the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Thus, we might expect the country's currency and even its stock market index to be at least somewhat correlated with oil prices.

As I discussed in an earlier article, this is indeed the case. The two Norwegian ETFs, ENOR and NORW, are somewhat less volatile than oil prices, but they are certainly correlated. As we can see here, the United States Oil Fund (USO), which is designed to track the daily price movements of WTI crude oil has overall declined over the past month right along with ENOR:

Interestingly, ENOR is down 10.88% over the month, which is greater than the 5.16% that USO declined. This is somewhat unusual as normally the Norwegian market is more stable than oil prices. Thus, while this is likely a contributing factor, there must be more factors involved.

U.S. Dollar And Norwegian Krone

ENOR is quoted in U.S. dollars, but every stock that it holds is natively traded on the Oslo Børs and is traded in Norwegian kroner. Thus, if the U.S. dollar appreciates against the Norwegian krone, then we can expect the fund's price to decline even if the stocks that it holds stay flat.

Here is a chart of the NOK/USD exchange rate over the past month:

As we can see here, the U.S. dollar has indeed strengthened against the Norwegian kroner over the past month. Thus, this would be yet another factor exerting a negative influence over the price of the fund.

Performance Of The Underlying Stocks

As I discussed in a few previous articles, such as this one, the two major Norwegian ETFs (ENOR and NORW) are dominated by only a handful of stocks. As can be seen, the top ten positions account for fully 66.13% of the fund:

Source: iShares

We can also see that the top three companies here each occupy an outsized position in the fund. All three of these have recently announced their third-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Equinor (EQNR) delivered a fantastic performance in the quarter driven by high oil prices and rising production

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) delivered very slight growth over the past year

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) delivered solid performance driven largely by emerging markets.

One thing that we have been seeing recently in the market though is that it has been delivering losses even to companies that announce very solid earnings. This was certainly the case with Equinor, which has lost 9.17% over the course of the month:

Source: Seeking Alpha

DNB has also generally declined over the past month on the Oslo Exchange:

Source: MarketWatch

Telenor has also declined just like the other major holdings of the ETF:

Source: Bloomberg

These three companies alone account for 39.75% of the fund's holdings. This alone is a large enough weighting to effectively dictate the performance of the ETF as a whole. It is certainly debatable what caused all of these firms to lose value, even when measured in terms of Norwegian kroner, but it is something that we have seen over the past few weeks when companies have reported excellent results.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there appear to be a few factors responsible for the very disappointing performance that ENOR handed us over the past month. These factors include declining oil prices, a strengthening U.S. dollar, and weak performance of the underlying assets in the fund. At least in the short-term, it does seem likely that this weak performance will continue as none of these factors appear likely to change. Long-term though, I do remain bullish on Norway as a whole due in part to the nation's lack of external debt, trade surplus, and huge sovereign wealth fund.

