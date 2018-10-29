Ultragenyx Fails Trial, But Its Long-Term Track Can't Be Dismissed

UX007 is also being explored to treat patients with another rare disease known as LC-FAOD, which Ultragenyx is seeking approval for in both the U.S. and in Europe.

Recently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) announced that it had failed to meet the primary endpoint of a phase 3 study. This phase 3 study used a drug known as UX007 treating a rare genetic disorder known as Glucose Transporter Type 1 Deficiency Syndrome or Glut1DS. While the results are disappointing, UX007 is being explored in another indication known as long-chain fatty oxidation disorder. On top of that, Ultragenyx has two approved products and an initial pipeline for gene therapy. I believe that this selloff may offer a good entry point. For that reason, I believe that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a buy.

Phase 3 Failure

The phase 3 study recruited a total of 44 patients that experienced disabling paroxysmal movement disorders that are associated with the Glut1DS disease. The primary endpoint was looking to see if treatment with UX007 can achieve difference in frequency of the paroxysmal movement disorders compared to placebo. Unfortunately, the primary endpoint of the study was not met with statistical significance. Nor did UX007 demonstrate a meaningful difference between both arms of this study. On top of that, none of the secondary endpoints were met either. It is always bad when a study fails; however, I believe this failure in the Glut1DS disease patient population is more prominent. The reason why I state that is because no clinical results were released. It would have been prudent for Ultragenyx to release some data, but it appears as though that may or may not occur in the near future. That tells me that the study came nowhere near achieving statistical significance for this patient population. With the primary endpoint failing, the biotech chose to discontinue development of UX007 only in this patient population.

Another Chance

Even though UX007 is being discontinued for the Glut1DS disease, there is another shot on goal. This involves the use of using UX007 to treat patients with another disease known as long-chain fatty oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). This program definitely has a better shot because the FDA has already ruled to allow Ultragenyx to file an NDA for approval based on the most recent results for this indication. In addition, it is set to establish a pre-NDA meeting for UX007 in the LC-FAOD indication before the end of 2018. On top of that, UX007 is also being explored for potential approval with European regulators for LC-FAOD. Ultragenyx will post an update on the European approval front before the end of 2018. As you can see, there is still a path forward for UX007, but just in another indication.

Gene Therapy

On top of the potential approval for UX007 in LC-FAOD, the early pipeline is hosting some promising gene therapy programs. They involve DTX-301 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and DTX-401 for Glycogen Storage Disease. Both of these gene therapies have one major item in common and that is they both use Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) gene therapies. One quick item to point out right away is that AAV is found in all humans and is harmless. It is not the type of virus that causes a disease in a patient, but scientists use it as a delivery vehicle vector for gene therapy products. Ultragenyx is using AAV to deliver its gene therapy products to the intended targets. This makes sense considering that using an AAV is one of the safest methods for delivering gene therapy products. These are both early stage programs, but they offer additional shots on goal.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Ultragenyx has cash, cash equivalents, and investment of $547.1 million as of June 30, 2018. The cash position is in good shape for now. I believe that Ultragenyx has enough cash on hand that it should be able to get through any potential regulatory filings for both the U.S. and Europe for UX007 in LC-FAOD. Eventually, the biotech will have to raise additional cash to help it launch any newly approved products and to fund its other products in the pipeline.

Conclusion

The failure of UX007 in Glut1s Disease for Ultragenyx is not good news at all; however, this clinical product still has a bright future ahead in another indication. That's because the FDA has stated it will allow for the biotech to file for NDA approval of UX007 in another indication known as LC-FAOD. It is even advancing this clinical product for approval in Europe as well. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the drug will be approved for either of these territories. The gene therapy programs are also promising in that they both go after rare diseases. The risk with these gene therapy products is that they are still in the early stages of development. More results are needed to determine if they will be able to eventually obtain FDA approval. I feel as though Ultragenyx is still in a good spot, despite this recent failure. For these reasons, I believe that it is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.