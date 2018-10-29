Invest In The Famous German Mittelstand With This Stock

However it is not easy to invest in those companies as they tend to be closely held and often conservatively financed preferring bank loans over issuing bonds.

Germany is globally envied for its famed Mittelstand, small and medium businesses with leading positions in their respective niches. Predominantly family controlled and closely held and with a rather conservative approach to indebtedness many of those companies have grown into hidden champions in various industries from automotive parts to health care technology, often building somewhat of a moat around themselves. One famous example of an investor who likes the German Mittelstand is Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A; BRK.B) Warren Buffet. In recent years Berkshire and its subsidiaries have acquired two medium sized German businesses (bike equipment retailer Detlev Louis Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH and pipe-specialist Wilhelm Schulz GmbH; the later through Precision Castparts).

But How To Invest?

If you as an investor are hooked now there is but one problem: as the majority of companies is not listed and prefers bank credits over issuing bonds it is somewhat of a task to find a way to invest - especially when it comes to equity. Another obstacle is the necessary insight into highly specialized, small and -to be frank- sometimes secretive businesses that are often located in comparably remote places in the German province.

Enter Indus Holding AG (OTC:INDHF). Bergisch Gladbach (in case you never heard this name - which I assume you did not- a midsized Western German town near Cologne) based Indus Holding acquires companies from owners lacking a suitable successor.

Company Profile

Indus Holding was founded in 1989. Initially it served as a holding company for its founder Dr. Winfried Kill's investments, at that time four companies (Dr. Kill is no longer a shareholder of Indus Holding AG). Subsequently, more companies were added to the portfolio and Indus Holding went public in 1995. Since 2010 Versicherungskammer Bayern ("Bavarian Insurance Chamber"), Germany's largest public insurance is a key shareholder of Indus Holding with a stake of just below 20 percent. The stock is included in Deutsche Boerse's (DBOEF; DBOEY) SDAX index.

The former owners or founders of Indus Holding's portfolio company often remain with their respective companies in management capacities as part of takeovers. Due to its approach at its portfolio companies Indus Holding has been dubbed "the anti locust" by German magazine Capital in a 2016 piece about the company ("locust" is an often used derogatory description for financial investors, especially private equity companies, in German public debate, that was first used by then Social Democrat party leader Franz Müntefering). You can find an online version of the article here (in German language). That approach is also helping the company close deals with owners often determined to preserve their company and its values rather then to maximize their exit-price.

Long Term Strategy

Indus Holding exclusively acquires successful and financially healthy companies. Distressed assets are not among the company's target list. Its strategy is to support the portfolio companies on a path of steady and sustainable growth. In a similar fashion as at Berkshire Hathaway, the respective companies' management (often the former owners or founders themselves who stayed on board as part of the deal) enjoys a high grade of operational autonomy. Taking into account the highly specialized nature of the businesses and the know-how thus required this makes a great deal of sense to me.

At the same time the financial power of the holding benefits portfolio companies' ability to invest and finance themselves at favorable conditions. The holding structure also facilitates cooperation between the respective portfolio companies where this makes sense. For example several portfolio companies as well as Indus Holding AG itself and several other companies cooperate on the eBus Cluster to develop solutions for electrically powered busses.

Portfolio

Indus Holding's portfolio currently (as of October 2018) consists of 45 businesses. The company organizes its portfolio into five segments: Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive Technology, Engineering, Medical Engineering and Life Sciences and Metals Technology. Indus Holding is constantly looking out for further investment opportunities in those sectors as well as in sectors which it has identified as potential future targets such as for instance automatization, measuring and control technology, logistics and environmental technology.

Indus Holding invests in companies from the DACH-region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland; there is currently no Austrian portfolio company).

As the above graphic shows, the overwhelming majority of Indus Holdings portfolio consists of German companies.

The combined revenue of the portfolio companies is more or less equally divided between domestic and foreign markets.

While both domestic and abroad revenue have grown constantly, the importance of abroad revenues has increased in recent years.

All in all, the portfolio is broadly diversified both in terms of sectors and geographically. However investors should be aware that there is a clear overall overweight of generally cyclical sectors.

Financials

Indus Holding has been constantly increasing its revenue as well as EBIT/EBITDA in recent years.

Please note that growth was not exclusively organic in some of the years. The portfolio consisted of 40 companies in 2013. Two new holdings were acquired in 2014, another two in 2015 and finally a 45th company in 2017.

Earnings per share have been increasing every year since 2014 reaching €3.37 (+3.06 percent) for 2017.

However, since 2013 net debt has been constantly growing as well. Especially in the first half of 2018 net debt has increased significantly. This is due to both increased debt as well as decreased liquidity.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio for the year 2017 was at 1.9 and therefore the repayment term is below the target corridor of between 2.0 and 2.5. The sharp rise in net debt will all but certain further increased this discrepancy considerably for the year 2018.

As shown by the above graphic net debt has increased considerably faster than both revenue and EBITDA most recently. Nonetheless, Indus Holding has shown its general ability to grow EBITDA at a faster pace than net debt.

Notably, Indus Holding throughout its history has always been profitable - even during the financial crisis of 2007/2008. Also the dividend -while it has indeed been cut- has never been cancelled.

Risk

Of course -as the esteemed readers will surely know- past performance is not an indication of future results. Apart from this I would urge investors to consider a number of additional risk factors as well.

First of all, due to Indus Holdings clear focus on German midsize companies, naturally it has a high exposure to any risk connected to Germany as a location. For instance a continued general shortage in skilled workers might negatively impact the portfolio companies' -and thus consequently the holding's- growth perspective in the medium to long term.

Also, as becomes evident by Warren Buffet's and other's recent acquisitions there might arise increasing competition among prospective buyers for companies fitting into Indus Holding's investment profile. Higher prices for future acquisitions might negatively impact the companies ability to generate returns.

Furthermore investors should be aware of the clear overweight of cyclical sectors in Indus Holding's portfolio. The company therefore is vulnerable to general economic downturns. Even more so as many of the portfolio companies are in fact suppliers of the German automotive manufacturers which in turn are highly dependent of the international economy due to their export focused business model.

Conclusion

I consider Indus Holding AG a good opportunity to invest in the otherwise rather inaccessible German Mittelstand. The diversification over different sectors and specializations reduces risk. Furthermore the strict focus on financially sound businesses with experienced leadership (often the former owners themselves) ensures a high quality portfolio.

I expect the company to be able to close further deals in the future despite potentially fierce competition due to its approach to managing portfolio companies. German entrepreneurs owning Mittelstand companies often are highly determined to preserve and the vision they have for their company and its values. Thus they are likely to prefer an offer of a player like Indus Holding, that is in line with their values, even if there might be other, higher offers on the table.

While the company certainly has a considerable amount of debt, I expect it to be manageable nonetheless. Still investors should have an eye on the debt level.

As the company is trading near a 52-week low at the moment I believe that now could be a good time to make an investment in a diversified Mittelstand portfolio. I do, however, advise caution with regard to the current volatility in stock markets in general. I would recommend considering the stock only to investors with a long term horizon.

Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.

