TuanChe Seeks Up To $150 Million In Best Efforts IPO

TC has grown rapidly but faces a negative automobile sales environment in China for at least the near-term.

The firm operates an online wholesale and offline sales event business for consumer automobile purchasing in China.

TuanChe has filed to raise $150 million in a 'best efforts' U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

TuanChe (TC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $150 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an online and offline car dealership intermediary in China.

TC has grown topline revenue rapidly in recent periods, but the Chinese auto industry is currently in contraction likely due to the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based TuanChe was founded in 2010 to connect and match automotive manufacturers, dealers and secondary dealers with consumers through collective purchase activities at sales events, and an online wholesale market.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Wei Wen, who previously founded Bright Sunshine Technology.

TuanChe has developed a new car group purchase service that covers more than 30 cities across China. They utilize big data analytics to understand automotive demand by location to improve the efficacy of their event planning.

Additionally, the company also leverages the services and products of providers in China’s automotive industry, such as aftermarket service providers, financial institutions, and insurance companies.

Customer Acquisition

The company uses its online platform to promote offline events, driving group customer acquisition of automobiles.

Given management’s belief that most automobile sales occur in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, TC has focused its customer event and industry customer (auto manufacturers, dealers, secondary dealers, etc.) marketing efforts in these lower-tier cities.

Management also believes that the combination of online and offline marketing (omnichannel) differentiates its approach to generating buyer customer concentrations at offline events, an improved shopping experience, and greater efficiencies for suppliers.

According to an iResearch report cited by the firm, ‘the transaction volume of omnichannel automotive marketplaces was 1.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 10.3 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 49.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing substantially, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 62.3% 2017 79.5% 2016 116.5%

The average revenue per automobile sold has increased sharply over the past several reporting periods, per the figures below:

Average Revenue Per Car Sold Period ARPCS Variance 1H 2018 $270.00 32.1% 2017 $204.40 28.4% 2016 $159.20

Thus, TuanChe is increasing its average revenue for each auto sale as it has also scaled its operations, and at an accelerating rate.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Report Linked, the Chinese new cars industry market has registered revenues of $421.3 billion in 2017, representing a CAGR of 6.5% during the period between 2013 and 2017.

However, of concern is the scale-back of tax incentives for small engine cars starting in 2017.

Major competitors that provide or are developing online automotive wholesale platforms include:

Autohome (ATHM)

Bitauto (BITA)

Carsing

Chezhinao

Guazi

RenRenChe

Che101

Financial Performance

TC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased top-line revenue, growing at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit

Fluctuating but high gross margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/2 years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $40.7 million, 2.9x prior period

2017: $42.4 million, 2.4x prior period

2016: $17.8 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $29.5 million

2017: $29.5 million

2016: $15.1 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 72.5%

2017: 69.6%

2016: 84.8%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: ($7.4 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($9.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($8.2 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $23.1 million in cash and $19.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($7.5 million).

IPO Details

TC intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from a ‘min-max,’ ‘best efforts’ IPO of its ADSs, not including customary underwriter options. Each ADS will be represented by four underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Wie Wen, will be entitled to fifteen votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $15.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for the development and expansion of our business, including to expand our geographic coverage, grow our consumer base, improve our consumer experience, broaden our service offerings and enhance our service capabilities; for strengthening our information technologies and data analytics capabilities; and for general corporate purposes, including funding potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group and AMTD Tiger.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

