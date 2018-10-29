Douglas Holtz-Eakin: 'Restore The American Dream'

Douglas Holtz-Eakin is president of American Action Forum, a Washington DC-based policy group seeking to engage Americans on complex policy choices they face. Many will likely recall his name from his roles on George H.W. Bush's Council of Economic Advisors, director of the Congressional Budget Office and chief economic advisor to John McCain's presidential campaign.
In all these areas, his job was to help policymakers understand our options on tough issues such as tax cuts, Medicare and Social Security reform, something he is also doing this week as a speaker at the annual Schwab Impact conference for financial advisors and in the following discussion (13:40) for Seeking Alpha readers, covering such topics as:
- The impact of recent economic policy changes such as last year's major tax legislation;
- the ideal type of regulatory reform;
- the current international trade war;
- immigration's economic impact; and
- mounting debt and entitlement reform. Did you find Douglas Holtz-Eakin's talk of interest? As always, please share your thoughts in the comments section below.