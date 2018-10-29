Crude Oil; Can Saudi Arabia Keep Its Promise?

Spare production capacity level and oil inventory movement in Saudi Arabia should be scrutinized to assess whether Saudi Arabia is positioned to tackle the supply loss resulting from U.S. sanctions.

Crude oil production in Iran and exports have been falling ever since the U.S. left the JCPOA.

Sanctions on Iran

The U.S. ditched the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action in May, which is commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal that was signed in 2015 between Iran and China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, U.S., and Germany. Along with this move, president Trump announced the implementation of sanctions on Iran on a full-scale.

The first leg of sanctions came into effect on August 7, which included restrictions on;

Iran’s purchase of U.S. dollars Iran’s trading activities on commodities and precious metals such as gold (excluding crude oil) The sale of Iranian auto parts, commercial passenger aircraftand other related services

Sanctions related to the sale of crude oil will come into effect on November 5. The United States wants all countries to comply with the sanctions by reducing oil imports from Iran to zero by that date. The U.S. is ready to impose secondary sanctions on any country that does not comply with sanctions on Iran.

The U.S. has been approaching Saudi Arabia; their Middle Eastern ally, to increase crude oil supply to keep oil prices stable once sanctions on Iran are in place. In addition to this, the U.S. has been exerting pressure on OPEC to vote unanimously to increase crude oil supply across all member states. On the other hand, Iran is urging OPEC members to support Iran, not Washington, by keeping crude oil production at a reduced level.

To gauge a measure of the future crude oil price, sanctions on Iran and its impact on the global demand and supply equilibrium should be analyzed. In the latest development, Saudi Arabia pledged that they will take every measure to stabilize crude oil supply on a global scale by increasing their supply levels to set off any supply loss that would incur from sanctions on Iran.

Iran sanctions; supply loss

Iran is the third-largest oil producer representing OPEC and the production level in Iran slipped to a low below 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time this year in September.

On average, Iran has been producing oil at a rate higher than 3.8 million bpd throughout 2018.

Iran crude oil production

(Source – TradingEconomics)

Oil exports from Iran on the other hand slipped by more than 600,000 barrels in the first half of August to 1.68 million bpd but recovered in September, fueled by flows to China and Europe. This, however can be seen as an eleventh hour surge as EU members and China were probably securing Iranian crude oil contracts just before sanctions hit Iran.

According to Dr. Sara Vakshouri, president of SVB Energy International based in Washington DC, exports of crude oil from Iran will decline at least by another 1.4 million barrels per day once sanctions kick in.

Top importers of crude oil from Iran

(Source – Oil Price)

Being the largest importer of Iranian crude oil, China maintained their stance of continuing to import crude oil from Iran despite several warnings from U.S. of possible secondary sanctions. The ongoing trade spat between the two countries did certainly fuel such claims by Chinese officials. However, China is now extending their support to the U.S. by reducing their imports from Iran. This becomes apparent as the two largest oil refiners in China; China National Petroleum Corporation and China Petrochemical Corporation have not booked a single Iranian cargo for November.

This abrupt shift in China’s stance will clearly dampen the outlook for Iran and the global oil market as a whole. Iranian crude oil exports will substantially decline if China continues to cut down crude oil from Iran.

India is the second largest importer of Iranian oil and has been continuously pressing the U.S. to provide them with a waiver to import oil from Iran despite looming sanctions. Understanding the dynamics surrounding oil purchases from Iran by Indian companies is important to form a big picture on crude oil price but representatives of the two countries have made contradicting statements so far.

“Our Indian friends have always been categorical in terms of their intention to continue economic cooperation and (THE) import of oil from Iran. And I heard the same statement from my Indian counterpart” – Foreign minister of Iran in September.

Company officials from Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Nayara Energy however confirmed in September that they intend to curb oil imports from Iran altogether.

Considering the requests made by Indian officials, the U.S. government might provide India with a waiver to buy Iranian crude oil for a limited time period until India finds a formidable supplier. However, I do not believe that such a waiver would be granted without specifying the exact time period in which India would be allowed to do so without welcoming secondary sanctions from the United States and the number of crude oil barrels they are allowed to import from Iran on a monthly/daily basis.

Either way, global supply would be disrupted sooner rather than later even if India manages to strike a deal in the interim.

The U.S. is stressing the importance of reducing crude oil imports from Iran to zero and if this is achieved, global oil markets will lose more than 2 million bpd. However, the consensus estimate is that the market will lose around 1.5 million bpd, which is in line with the reported crude oil export figures of Iran from January to April this year.

Saudi Arabia; can they cover up for the supply loss as promised?

Saudi Arabia pledged to stabilize the oil market by hiking their oil production and exports to fully offset any upward pressure on oil price arising from sanctions on Iran.

In order to validate this, certain production figures of Saudi Arabia should be scrutinized.

Spare capacity; will it be sufficient?

Saudi Arabia has in fact increased their oil production from 10.28 million bpd in July to 10.502 million bpd in September. However, this increase of 214,000 barrels per day would not be sufficient to keep oil prices stable assuming the demand for crude oil remains the same. This has prompted president Trump to criticize Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies for keeping oil prices unnecessarily high.

Crude oil production – Saudi Arabia

(Source – TradingEconomics)

As per Saudi officials, Saudi Arabia has a total production capacity of approximately 12.5 million bpd, in which case Saudi Arabia would be equipped with necessary resources to offset the supply loss coming from sanctions on Iran by producing oil at their maximum capacity, which assumes Saudi Arabia to have a spare capacity of around 2 million bpd.

Contrary to the statements issued by Saudi officials, top industry executives doubt Saudi Arabia’s reported spare capacity figures and highlight the fact that Saudi Arabia would not be able to sustainably continue pumping more than 11 million bpd, which leaves them with a spare capacity of only 0.5 million bpd at the current production level. This makes Saudi Arabia incapable of delivering on their promise of offsetting the supply loss expected to incur once sanctions on Iran are in place.

Saudi oil production is approaching all-time highs and experts are skeptical of Saudi Arabia’s ability to meaningfully surpass such all-time high figures and produce oil at a rate that it has never been able to achieve.

Oil production of Saudi Arabia (1995-2018)

In the meantime, The Energy Information Authority (EIA) is expecting OPEC spare production capacity to decline steadfastly in the coming years. Historically, oil prices have hiked along with reducing spare production capacity in OPEC members.

Relationship between OPEC spare production capacity and WTI crude oil price

Falling Saudi crude oil inventories is a concern

Crude oil inventories in Saudi Arabia has been falling for the best part of last three years and as per the latest data from S&P Global, Saudi Arabia has drawn 178,000 bpd on average from its oil inventories in July, which is significant considering that Saudi Arabia drew only 15,000 bpd in June and 30,000 bpd in May on average.

As oil inventories continue to dip, Saudi Arabia will face a difficult time in meeting demand expectations to overcome the negatives of sanctions on Iran.

Conclusion

Despite Saudi Arabia’s claims, empirical evidence suggests that offsetting the crude oil supply shortage that is expected to occur when U.S. sanctions hit Iran will be a tall order. Unconfirmed spare capacity estimations and falling crude oil inventories in Saudi Arabia will make it difficult for the country to increase its crude oil output by a meaningful amount.

This report discusses Saudi Arabia’s ability to keep its promise of stabilizing oil price by increasing crude oil supply. However, there are other variables at play which would further disrupt the global oil supply. For an example, Venezuela is in the midst of a turmoil as the U.S. government implemented a legislation prohibiting certain oil related transactions with Venezuela.

In a hypothetical situation in which Saudi Arabia maximize their production capacity and negates the impact of sanctions on Iran, even a minor disruption in oil markets could send oil prices sky-high as the OPEC would not be able to increase crude oil output further to address such issues. Therefore, Saudi Arabia’s plan of producing oil at the full-capacity sends a warning sign to oil market participants. An oil supply disruption could occur anytime due to a several geopolitical issues in the Middle East and Latin America. In addition, if the global economy continues to grow at stellar rates, demand for crude oil will increase gradually as well.

