Dynavax's Melanoma Results May Be The Next Step To Its Evolution

The combination of SD-101 and Keytruda is also being explored for patients with breast cancer and a few other indications.

Recently, Dynavax Technology Corporation (DVAX) announced positive results from its Phase 1b/2 study treating patients with advanced melanoma. The results were encouraging because they stayed the same despite the addition of more patients into the study. On top of that, patients being treated in the study have not yet reached median progression-free survival. This gives Dynavax another opportunity for its stock to recover, because it has been trading lower ever since it received FDA approval for HEPLISAV-B. I believe that the new data is solid, and that's why Dynavax is a buy.

Phase 1/2 Data

The Phase 1b/2 study is known as SYNERGY-001, and it used a combination of Dynavax's SD-101 in combination with Merck's (MRK) anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda. This combo is being used to treat patients with advanced melanoma naïve to anti-PD-1/L1 therapy. The results from this study were presented at the recent ESMO 2018 Congress, which took place in Germany. A total of 87 patients were evaluated for the intent to treat population, which consisted of two different doses of SD-101.

At least 47 patients received ≤2mg of SD-101 in 1-4 lesions and about 40 patients received 8 mg in a single lesion. The primary endpoint was established for initial safety and preliminary efficacy of this combination arm. It was shown that 47 patients treated with the ≤ 2 mg dose of SD-101 obtained an overall response rate (ORR) of 70%. The patients that received the 8 mg dose of SD-101 obtained an ORR of 48%. First item you will notice is that no placebo was incorporated into this study.

However, you have to keep in mind this was just a Phase 1/2 dose expansion cohort study. That means Dynavax is still looking for the most appropriate dose to carry on to the next set of clinical studies. Why is this key finding important? That's because Adverse events from both the ≤ 2mg and the 8 mg dosing levels have been mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. Depending upon how well this study ends, there always is that option to carry the next study to a higher dose if necessary.

Although, with the results obtained to date that may not even be necessary. The median progression-free survival ((PFS)) has not yet been reached with the ≤ 2 mg dose of SD-101, but there is evidence that it could have a minimum ongoing PFS rate of 15.2 months. The most crucial piece of evidence that the combination of SD-101 and Keytruda being strong is that the response rates obtained were similar regardless of the patients' PD-L-1 status.

Financials

In terms of cash position, Dynavax Technologies is in good shape. That's because according to the 10-Q SEC filing, the biotech has $216 million in cash as of June 30, 2018. As I already stated above, sales for HEPLISAV-B came in at $1.3 million for Q2 versus only 0.2 million for Q1 of 2018. This was a pretty good increase. The most important takeaway from the latest financial report is that Dynavax states that it remains on track to see an increase in sales in Q4 2018 for HEPLISAV-B.

Conclusion

Dynavax's SD-101 seems to have good synergistic effects with Merck's Keytruda. I believe that this combination should continue to perform well in patients with advanced melanoma who are PD-1 naive. The most positive development is that this combination is also being explored in breast cancer as well as a few other indications. The risk is that the combination may not end up working out for these other indications being explored.

In addition, SD-101 and Keytruda still have to be tested in a late-stage study for advanced melanoma. That means there is no guarantee that this study will end up being successful. Still, I believe Dynavax has made significant progress in treating advanced melanoma patients who are PD-1 naive and that's why I believe it remains a buy.

