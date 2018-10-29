Why A Deal Between Altria And Aphria Makes Sense

We are optimistic that a deal could be reached given the logical strategic merits for both firms assuming final terms could be agreed upon.

Altria (MO), one of the world's largest tobacco company, was reported by Globe and Mail that it is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), one of the leading Canadian cannabis firm and one of our recent top picks. It is no surprise that Altria is looking to get into cannabis, as we will decipher for you below, and why Aphria makes the most sense for a minority investment. We think the possibility of the deal is high and there remains upside in Aphria's share price should this transaction proceed as reported.

Situation Overview

On June 28, we published our article "Aphria: A Molson Coors Investment Could Be The Catalyst It Needs" in which we made the following conclusion:

Aphria is just a much cleaner story operationally and we think they have a higher chance of being selected by Molson which could prove to be a major catalyst for this ailing stock.

We all know what happened afterward. Molson (TAP) chose HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF), another top pick from us, and Aphria share price took a beating as investors were clearly disappointed. However, not all hope is lost. Globe and Mail reported on last Wednesday that Altria is talking with Aphria about potentially acquiring a minority stake in Aphria. As the chart below shows, Aphria share price shot up more than 15% on the news. We think if the deal were to happen, it would be even better than the Molson JV. Let us explain.

Meanwhile, Aphria's shares continued to underperform its peers by a wide margin. Compared to Canopy (CGC) and CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), Aphria was miles behind them in terms of shareholder value creation. Even compared to Aurora (ACB) and Cronos (CRON), Aphria still stood out as the only large-cap name that had a negative return in 2018 so far.

When the Molson/HEXO joint venture was announced, there was speculation that Aphria passed on the opportunity because they view the JV terms as less favorable compared to direct equity investments. If the Altria investment were to proceed as media reported, we think Aphria's patience would have paid off because an equity investment will be more beneficial to the company and its shareholders compared to a JV deal. One only needs to look at what happened to Canopy (CGC) share price after the Constellation (STZ) investment to see the potential upside from such a deal. HEXO share price also benefited from the JV announcement but arguably to a lesser extent.

Why Is Altria Interested?

To the contrary of what many people might believe, Altria is much more than just a tobacco company. In fact, Altria has been diversifying away from traditional cigarettes by developing smokeless products and selling wines. Also interestingly, Altria holds a 10% stake in AB InBev (BUD). Altria has clearly been testing other product categories outside tobacco and the company defined its mission as "to become the U.S. leader in authorized, non-combustible, reduced-risk products." Although cannabis is not yet legal on a federal level, the company is likely betting that legalization is inevitable and it is time to get started before it becomes too late.

We recently discussed a major tobacco supplier, Pyxus (PYX), and its pivot towards cannabis in "Will This Tobacco Stock's Pivot Into Cannabis Succeed?". The slide below from Pyxus showed that tobacco volume worldwide has been downward trending for the last 5-6 years and the negative trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. Cleary, Altria needs knows that its core tobacco business is slowly dying and it desperately needs a new growth driver to get its shareholders excited about. Cannabis is such an industry that could help Altria management define a whole new addressable market and potentially help the company pivot away from tobacco.

Constellation Brands has been the first major corporation to embrace cannabis and make a bet on the industry early on. The company has been very vocal about the potential it sees in cannabis and in the most recent earnings call it continued its bullish call on the industry. Both Constellation and Altria are leaders in their respective industry, and both companies are likely attracted to the cannabis industry during a time when their core market is facing stagnant growth or declining demand which resulted in a limited room for expansion. Instead of playing defensive when it comes to cannabis, both firms seem to have chosen the more proactive approach.

Why Is Aphria The Best Fit?

The next question naturally becomes why is Aphria the best fit for Altria? We think there are three main reasons why Altria is interested in Aphria more than others based on both financial and operational aspects.

First of all, Aphria has the scale and market access to become a core competitor in Canada and around the world. Aphria will become the third largest producer in Canada after its planned expansions are completed, which makes it a top choice for companies looking to obtain ownership in a market leader in the cannabis space. Canopy is essentially controlled by Constellation at this point, which leaves only Aurora to have a bigger scale than Aphria. We think Aurora is less attractive from a valuation point of view which we will discuss in more details below.

Secondly, Aphria is attractively valued compared to Aurora. After a horrible 2018, Aphria shares have become much more attractively valued compared to its only major competitor, Aurora, which has a market capitalization of C$13 billion. On the other hand, Aphria currently has a market value of C$4.7 billion which means that Altria is looking at a much smaller equity check if it is considering a minority investment. Investing in Aurora would cost nearly 3.0x the price which makes Aphria an appealing choice.

Lastly, Aphria has several industry-leading features including supply contracts with all major provinces in Canada, a newly announced extraction center to be opened in early 2019, management with superior track records, and is one of the first Canadian cannabis firms to achieve positive EBITDA. Even Canopy and Aurora has not achieved positive EBITDA in their operating history which demonstrated Aphria's relentless focus on profitable growth and cost control. Altria could benefit from having a mature and responsible partner in a sector is fast-changing and highly sensitive from a regulatory perspective.

Risks and Other Considerations

There are still risks that a deal might not be reached between the parties. Aphria has long been our favorite candidate for a third-party capital injection and partnerships, and we fully expect that it will find the right partner in the near future. We have also shown that Altria has already made investments outside its core tobacco business including its wine business and a 10% interest in AB InBev. However, Altria could be talking with several parties including CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) which is another party with an attractive company profile and relative valuation. Aphria also suffers from the lingering negativity resulted from its Nuuvera scandal, which might cause some concern for potential investors. Aphria has also only recently divested its U.S. assets and ownership in Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) while retaining a buyback option, which could potentially complicate the investment by Altria who might be paranoid about any U.S. exposure. On the other hand, Aphria also desperately needs a deal like this to help reset its corporate image after the stock struggled in 2018. Altria needs the potential growth from cannabis and Aphria needs this investment to regain investor confidence. Even the names of these two companies seem to suggest that they belong together!

In summary, we think Altria is fully capable and has a history of making minority investments in other industries to help it diversify away from its declining tobacco business. Aphria appears to be the right choice from a financial and operational point of view, leaving us optimistic a deal could be reached assuming everything else works out between two parties.

