Snap: Risk-Reward Dynamic Is Shifting

The worst may be behind Snap, and the risk reward dynamic seems to be skewed to the upside now.

Also, Snap's profitability is improving, the company is burning through less cash, revenues and EPS both surpassed estimates, and the company could return to DAU growth next quarter.

The relentless selling has brought the stock down by about 80% since Snap's post-IPO high, and the company is trading at just 5 time sales now.

Snap: Risk-Reward Dynamic Now Shifting

Snap’s (SNAP) shares continued to get pummeled last week following the company's “mixed” earnings report. Snap beat both top and bottom line estimates, while daily active users DAUs declined QoQ as expected. Revenue per user RPU also came in higher than expected and the company guided as projected on revenues, but that did not prevent the stock from trading to new all-time lows.

Snap - Since IPO

Snap dropped to as low as $5.77 on heavy volume Friday. The stock cratered by nearly 20% intraday, before reversing sharply, but still closed 10% lower on the session. Snap is now down by roughly 80% since a post-IPO high of nearly $30.

The good news is that the worst may be behind Snap. The company is continuously improving its profitability, reporting better than expected earnings, burning through less cash, and may see a rebound in DAU growth next quarter. Therefore, the stock may finally find a bottom at or around this level.

Snap’s Earnings: Not Stellar but Better than Expected

Revenue came in at $298 million, 5% better than expected, 43% YoY increase.

EPS also beat consensus estimates coming in -12 cents vs estimates of -14 cents.

Revenue per user RPU came in substantially higher than expected, $1.60 vs. expected $1.52.

DAUs declined by roughly 1% as expected to 186 million vs. 188 million in the prior quarter.

Forward guidance was $355-380 million, in line with $370 consensus projections.

Free cash flow was -$159 million, a vast improvement over -$234 million last quarter.

For the most part, Snap’s earnings were quite positive. The company’s revenues expanded much faster than anticipated, the company beat on EPS, is seeing higher RPU, and is burning much less cash. In other words, Snap’s profitability is improving substantially, and more rapidly than anticipated by the analyst community.

You certainly would not tell this by the price action, but Snap has now beat its last four quarters on EPS delivery by an average of about 18% per quarter. This indicates that the company is improving its profitability much faster than anticipated and is likely to continue to surprise higher going forward.

The one sore spot is the second sequential drop in DAUs. Since Q1 Snap has lost about 5 million or roughly about 2.6% of its daily users. This is not an encouraging development, yet the decline was as expected this quarter, and the phenomenon may be transient in nature. Just because Snap’s users have declined marginally over two quarters does not mean this is the beginning of a lasting trend or the demise of Snap.

Snap's Daily Active Users

Snap has faced redesign issues as well as problems due to new EU social media regulations and other factors. However, none of this implies that Snap’s user base will continue to decline long term. In fact, I believe the trend is temporary, and user growth may return as early as next quarter. In the meantime, Snap’s shares have been beaten down to incredibly low levels.

Valuation: Now at Just 5 Times Sales

Snap is a relatively new company, and it's still in the very early stages of its growth, development, and monetization cycle. Therefore, the company cannot be valued on an earnings basis. However, we can get a sense for the company’s value if we look at Snap’s valuation relative to its revenues and revenue growth rate.

Snap is currently trading at roughly 5 times 2019 projected revenues, and the company’s revenue growth rate is expected to be 34% next year. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), a much more mature social networking company is trading at over seven times next year’s sales, and has an expected revenue growth rate of just 13% next year. Even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), essentially the “value stock” of social networking names, is currently trading at over six times forward earnings.

Another factor to consider is that Snap is still in the very early stages of its monetization process. The company is growing RPU rapidly, as this quarter’s $1.60 figure came in 37% higher than one year ago. Yet, this is still relatively low, and Snap should grow these figures substantially going forward. For instance Twitter’s RPU is about $7.80 this year, and Facebook’s is about $6 worldwide, almost $9 in Europe, and a staggering $26 in the U.S. and Canada.

Incidentally, the vast majority of Snap’s users are in the U.S., Canada, and in the EU, the most profitable regions for social networking advertisers. So, the company’s RPU has a lot of room to expand going forward, and the company could see substantial revenue and earnings increases despite a temporary slowdown in overall user growth.

Snap: Most Popular Among Teens

One of the primary reasons why Snap seems undervalued here is its incredible popularity amongst teens, and young people in general. In fact, Snap is the most popular social networking platform among young people in the U.S., beating out both Facebook and Instagram.

Statistics indicate that 46% of U.S. teenagers prefer Snap as their social networking platform of choice, vs just 6% for Twitter and Facebook, and 32% for Instagram.

Social Network Preference Amongst Teens in the U.S.

Snap’s young user base can be viewed as the early adopters of the platform and could become loyal lifetime users of Snap’s platform. As more young people come on line Snap’s user base is likely to grow substantially over the years rather than decline. This market dynamic alone is suggesting that Snap may be undervalued right now.

Snap’s Short Squeeze Cold Turn Epic

Snap currently has 20% of its float sold short, which is quite high. This indicates that despite the 80% decline many market participants still expect to make money on the short side. However, market participants may be overly bearish on Snap, and any relatively positive developments could cause shares to rise substantially from current levels. This move could be exacerbated by the need to cover a significant amount of short positions. Moreover, the short squeeze could turn epic if a takeover bid comes in.

The Takeover Possibility Exists

There are a lot of tech companies with an enormous amount of cash on their books. Moreover, many tech titans including Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and others could use a growth injection. If Snap can demonstrate that it can begin to produce DAU growth again, the company may become a coveted takeover target for anyone interested in entering the social networking space.

A mega cap company could easily offer a bid of around $15 billion to take Snap over, which would instantly provide the enterprise with a foothold in the lucrative social networking space. Despite the lackluster growth of recent quarters Snap has a huge number of active users, almost 200 million. Additionally, Snap has some of the most engaging users in the industry, a dynamic that potentially equates to an enormous amount of ad revenue. A $15 billion bid represents almost a 100% premium to Snap’s current market value.

The Bottom Line: Risk Reward Dynamic Has Shifted

I have never owned Snap because I mostly viewed the company as an unpredictable, wildly overvalued IPO. However, an 80% decline, substantial improvements in profitability, as well as other factors are starting to suggest that there's some value in Snap after all.

Profitability is improving faster than expected, revenue growth is very robust, cash flow is getting better, and Snap is now trading at just 5 times next year’s sales. Additionally, Snap has about 20% of its float sold short, which creates the potential for a substantial short squeeze going forward. Also, the company could become an attractive takeover target in the near future, especially if Snap can demonstrate that it can return to user growth.

Post-IPO when the company was trading at 30 times sales and was valued at almost $35 billion, risk reward was clearly skewed to the downside. However, now that the company is worth $8 billion, and is trading at 5 times sales, the risk reward dynamic has shifted. Snap could surprise market participants going forward, and the stock is likely to be trading much higher one year from now.

