The Power Of Bitcoin Doubling Rates

Introduction
When you think in log scale and zoom out, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) makes a lot of sense. Today, we're going to examine the history of 2x increases in the Bitcoin network, focusing on three areas: hash power, total transactions, and the price. I will show that the growth of the Bitcoin network is not mysterious, but rather somewhat predictable; and explain how you can personally benefit from taking part in this revolution.
Hash Rate
I took a data sample every 48 hours of the Bitcoin hash rate in terms of TH/s. This data set goes back to August of 2010 and runs into October 2018. This data is publicly available to anyone on Blockchain.com. This data set is one representation of the growth of the Bitcoin network, looking at the hash power of the miners, which compete to create new Bitcoin blocks. In this process, the miners collect fees and are rewarded with new Bitcoins.
Becoming a Bitcoin miner used to be relatively simple. Anyone could just connect their computers to the network and be mining with their CPU right away. However, over time, this has evolved into a massively competitive global arms race. Today, an investment of $100M would be necessary to control even 1% of this market.
Investments of this scale require industrial infrastructure, a team of electrical engineers, land, power, security, brain power, and the list goes on. Bitcoin mining now requires serious planning and CAPEX. So, when you think about this data you're about to see, remember that billions of dollars have been invested into Bitcoin mining infrastructure, and that all this represents a massive vote of confidence in Bitcoin's future prospects.
Raw Data
|Date
|Hash Power
|Doubling Days
|8/18/2010
|0.003383573
|N/A
|9/17/2010
|0.007654543
|30
|10/17/2010
|0.019317607
|30
|11/8/2010
|0.04011337
|22
|11/30/2010
|0.084329546
|22
|1/27/2011
|0.175078626
|58
|2/18/2011
|0.391485055
|22
|4/13/2011
|0.822778259
|54
|5/15/2011
|1.784148286
|32
|5/27/2011
|4.280335327
|12
|6/16/2011
|8.762322509
|20
|7/30/2012
|18.73004176
|410
|3/11/2013
|40.38586263
|224
|5/6/2013
|81.64592348
|56
|6/21/2013
|166.3152356
|46
|8/6/2013
|351.314048
|46
|9/1/2013
|725.5966144
|26
|9/25/2013
|1583.138305
|24
|10/25/2013
|3194.158224
|30
|12/6/2013
|7419.911319
|42
|1/13/2014
|18058.64887
|38
|3/22/2014
|37185.18827
|68
|5/13/2014
|74817.97102
|52
|7/30/2014
|162993.8733
|78
|12/25/2014
|331485.3001
|148
|12/10/2015
|770711.3338
|350
|5/22/2016
|1776788.547
|164
|2/24/2017
|3637273.773
|278
|8/5/2017
|7568850.421
|162
|12/29/2017
|15363575.41
|146
|4/30/2018
|31290241.77
|122
Data Summary
|Average Doubling Days
|93.7
|Longest Doubling Gap
|410
|Longest Doubling Gap Date
|7/30/2012
|Number of Doublings
|30
Chart
As you can see, the hash power of the Bitcoin network has doubled 30 times since August of 2010, and even though the pace of doubling has been slower recently, this is to be expected. After all, it takes a lot of time and energy to build out an industrial-scale mining operation.
Total Transactions
Every time someone sends a transaction over the Bitcoin network, it gets recorded in the blockchain. Therefore, as long as Bitcoin is being used, the total number of transactions grows. However, if growth in the number of users, or growth in an average user's activity levels were to drop off, then we would see total Bitcoin transactions flat-line.
I took a similar data set from Blockchain.com and did the same thing as with the hash power. Starting with the same point in time, August 18th, 2010, I counted the number of times the total transactions doubled. Each time this happened, I made a note of the date, and put all those events into a spreadsheet.
These transactions, by the way, do not count trades done on exchanges. These are only transactions that occur on the blockchain.
Raw Data
|Date
|Total Transactions
|Doubling Days
|8/18/2010
|105185
|N/A
|12/20/2010
|211461
|124
|4/19/2011
|423104
|120
|6/24/2011
|846767
|66
|10/16/2011
|1698515
|114
|5/23/2012
|3399639
|220
|9/6/2012
|6828172
|106
|3/3/2013
|13753645
|178
|11/22/2013
|27611908
|264
|12/29/2014
|55293882
|402
|2/18/2016
|110926655
|416
|5/13/2017
|222207723
|450
Data Summary
|Average Doubling Days
|223.6
|Longest Doubling Gap
|450
|Longest Doubling Date
|5/13/2017
|Number of Doublings
|11
Note that the longest doubling period will be the next one, but that hasn't completed yet, so the longest on record ended on May 13th, 2017.
Chart
What we're seeing here is that the number of Bitcoin transactions graphs out in something that looks like log (red line drawn by me for emphasis). Even though we have less doublings than with the hash rate, it's clear that a pattern is emerging.
Bitcoin Price
Now that the table is set, let's begin the feast.
I repeated the exact same process with the Bitcoin price that I described above for total transactions and hash rate. This was the result.
Raw Data
|Date
|Price
|Doubling Days
|8/18/2010
|$ 0.07
|N/A
|9/15/2010
|$ 0.18
|28
|11/8/2010
|$ 0.37
|54
|2/2/2011
|$ 0.84
|86
|4/25/2011
|$ 1.70
|82
|5/1/2011
|$ 4.09
|6
|5/13/2011
|$ 8.45
|12
|6/4/2011
|$ 17.41
|22
|6/10/2011
|$ 35.00
|6
|3/21/2013
|$ 73.80
|650
|4/8/2013
|$ 184.00
|18
|11/14/2013
|$ 416.50
|220
|11/24/2013
|$ 833.16
|10
|5/9/2017
|$ 1,721.28
|1262
|8/11/2017
|$ 3,632.51
|94
|11/15/2017
|$ 7,301.43
|96
|12/7/2017
|$ 16,501.97
|22
Data Summary
|Average Doubling Days
|166.8
|Longest Doubling Gap
|1262
|Longest Doubling Date
|5/9/2017
|Number of Doublings
|16
Chart
It's clear that the price doublings come in bursts, much more so than those from the hash rate or total transaction. But, again we see a familiar pattern. The trend is up, over a long period of time.
Conclusion
I have said it before and I'll say it again, there's a strong relationship between hash rate, total transactions and the price. In case you came here to post in the comment section something trite like "correlation isn't causation," let me set your mind at ease. The only thing I'm saying is that some kind of relationship exists, but it's a strong one. The best I can do to explain this phenomenon is that the amount of hash power and the total transactions are related to actual users, and it's those users that drive the price action.
How many people work in the Bitcoin mining industry? We don't know. How many Bitcoin users are there? We don't know. What we do know is that people leave tracks, and those we can count. True, one animal may leave many tracks, but there's an undeniable relationship between animals and the tracks that get left behind in exactly the same way that Bitcoin users leave behind transactions and miners leave records of their hash power contributions.
If my theory holds true, then it makes perfect sense that increased competition for Bitcoin, which has a limited supply, has to push the price up. Unless the entire project fails (which I will admit is possible), the only possible outcome is that the price goes up. This explains why high levels of correlation exist between the hash rate, total transactions and the price of Bitcoin; which is the basis for the Bitcoin Value Indicator.
Bitcoin's hash rate has doubled in the past, 30 times, and it is likely to double again. Bitcoin's total transactions have doubled in the past, 11 times, and they are likely to double again. Bitcoin's price has doubled in the past, 16 times, and it is likely to double again.
