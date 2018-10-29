The Power Of Bitcoin Doubling Rates

Introduction

When you think in log scale and zoom out, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) makes a lot of sense. Today, we're going to examine the history of 2x increases in the Bitcoin network, focusing on three areas: hash power, total transactions, and the price. I will show that the growth of the Bitcoin network is not mysterious, but rather somewhat predictable; and explain how you can personally benefit from taking part in this revolution.

Hash Rate

I took a data sample every 48 hours of the Bitcoin hash rate in terms of TH/s. This data set goes back to August of 2010 and runs into October 2018. This data is publicly available to anyone on Blockchain.com. This data set is one representation of the growth of the Bitcoin network, looking at the hash power of the miners, which compete to create new Bitcoin blocks. In this process, the miners collect fees and are rewarded with new Bitcoins.

Becoming a Bitcoin miner used to be relatively simple. Anyone could just connect their computers to the network and be mining with their CPU right away. However, over time, this has evolved into a massively competitive global arms race. Today, an investment of $100M would be necessary to control even 1% of this market.

Investments of this scale require industrial infrastructure, a team of electrical engineers, land, power, security, brain power, and the list goes on. Bitcoin mining now requires serious planning and CAPEX. So, when you think about this data you're about to see, remember that billions of dollars have been invested into Bitcoin mining infrastructure, and that all this represents a massive vote of confidence in Bitcoin's future prospects.

Raw Data

Date Hash Power Doubling Days 8/18/2010 0.003383573 N/A 9/17/2010 0.007654543 30 10/17/2010 0.019317607 30 11/8/2010 0.04011337 22 11/30/2010 0.084329546 22 1/27/2011 0.175078626 58 2/18/2011 0.391485055 22 4/13/2011 0.822778259 54 5/15/2011 1.784148286 32 5/27/2011 4.280335327 12 6/16/2011 8.762322509 20 7/30/2012 18.73004176 410 3/11/2013 40.38586263 224 5/6/2013 81.64592348 56 6/21/2013 166.3152356 46 8/6/2013 351.314048 46 9/1/2013 725.5966144 26 9/25/2013 1583.138305 24 10/25/2013 3194.158224 30 12/6/2013 7419.911319 42 1/13/2014 18058.64887 38 3/22/2014 37185.18827 68 5/13/2014 74817.97102 52 7/30/2014 162993.8733 78 12/25/2014 331485.3001 148 12/10/2015 770711.3338 350 5/22/2016 1776788.547 164 2/24/2017 3637273.773 278 8/5/2017 7568850.421 162 12/29/2017 15363575.41 146 4/30/2018 31290241.77 122

Data Summary

Average Doubling Days 93.7 Longest Doubling Gap 410 Longest Doubling Gap Date 7/30/2012 Number of Doublings 30

Chart

As you can see, the hash power of the Bitcoin network has doubled 30 times since August of 2010, and even though the pace of doubling has been slower recently, this is to be expected. After all, it takes a lot of time and energy to build out an industrial-scale mining operation.

Total Transactions

Every time someone sends a transaction over the Bitcoin network, it gets recorded in the blockchain. Therefore, as long as Bitcoin is being used, the total number of transactions grows. However, if growth in the number of users, or growth in an average user's activity levels were to drop off, then we would see total Bitcoin transactions flat-line.

I took a similar data set from Blockchain.com and did the same thing as with the hash power. Starting with the same point in time, August 18th, 2010, I counted the number of times the total transactions doubled. Each time this happened, I made a note of the date, and put all those events into a spreadsheet.

These transactions, by the way, do not count trades done on exchanges. These are only transactions that occur on the blockchain.

Raw Data

Date Total Transactions Doubling Days 8/18/2010 105185 N/A 12/20/2010 211461 124 4/19/2011 423104 120 6/24/2011 846767 66 10/16/2011 1698515 114 5/23/2012 3399639 220 9/6/2012 6828172 106 3/3/2013 13753645 178 11/22/2013 27611908 264 12/29/2014 55293882 402 2/18/2016 110926655 416 5/13/2017 222207723 450

Data Summary

Average Doubling Days 223.6 Longest Doubling Gap 450 Longest Doubling Date 5/13/2017 Number of Doublings 11

Note that the longest doubling period will be the next one, but that hasn't completed yet, so the longest on record ended on May 13th, 2017.

Chart

What we're seeing here is that the number of Bitcoin transactions graphs out in something that looks like log (red line drawn by me for emphasis). Even though we have less doublings than with the hash rate, it's clear that a pattern is emerging.

Bitcoin Price

Now that the table is set, let's begin the feast.

I repeated the exact same process with the Bitcoin price that I described above for total transactions and hash rate. This was the result.

Raw Data

Date Price Doubling Days 8/18/2010 $ 0.07 N/A 9/15/2010 $ 0.18 28 11/8/2010 $ 0.37 54 2/2/2011 $ 0.84 86 4/25/2011 $ 1.70 82 5/1/2011 $ 4.09 6 5/13/2011 $ 8.45 12 6/4/2011 $ 17.41 22 6/10/2011 $ 35.00 6 3/21/2013 $ 73.80 650 4/8/2013 $ 184.00 18 11/14/2013 $ 416.50 220 11/24/2013 $ 833.16 10 5/9/2017 $ 1,721.28 1262 8/11/2017 $ 3,632.51 94 11/15/2017 $ 7,301.43 96 12/7/2017 $ 16,501.97 22

Data Summary

Average Doubling Days 166.8 Longest Doubling Gap 1262 Longest Doubling Date 5/9/2017 Number of Doublings 16

Chart

It's clear that the price doublings come in bursts, much more so than those from the hash rate or total transaction. But, again we see a familiar pattern. The trend is up, over a long period of time.

Conclusion

I have said it before and I'll say it again, there's a strong relationship between hash rate, total transactions and the price. In case you came here to post in the comment section something trite like "correlation isn't causation," let me set your mind at ease. The only thing I'm saying is that some kind of relationship exists, but it's a strong one. The best I can do to explain this phenomenon is that the amount of hash power and the total transactions are related to actual users, and it's those users that drive the price action.

How many people work in the Bitcoin mining industry? We don't know. How many Bitcoin users are there? We don't know. What we do know is that people leave tracks, and those we can count. True, one animal may leave many tracks, but there's an undeniable relationship between animals and the tracks that get left behind in exactly the same way that Bitcoin users leave behind transactions and miners leave records of their hash power contributions.

If my theory holds true, then it makes perfect sense that increased competition for Bitcoin, which has a limited supply, has to push the price up. Unless the entire project fails (which I will admit is possible), the only possible outcome is that the price goes up. This explains why high levels of correlation exist between the hash rate, total transactions and the price of Bitcoin; which is the basis for the Bitcoin Value Indicator.

Bitcoin's hash rate has doubled in the past, 30 times, and it is likely to double again. Bitcoin's total transactions have doubled in the past, 11 times, and they are likely to double again. Bitcoin's price has doubled in the past, 16 times, and it is likely to double again.

This article was first published for members of my marketplace, Crypto Blue Chips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.