Amazon: Growth Days Are Gone

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (AMZN) results show that its revenue growth prospects are slowing down. However, its valuation still remains very expensive. I argue that shareholders should objectively look at Amazon and take profits now.

Recent Results - Q3 2018

Before we get stuck into the Q3 2018 earnings results, I wish to highlight how different the tone of the earnings call this quarter was. Analysts did not seem all that happy. I suppose after years of (easily) selling Amazon sell-side research while the stock was rallying up, now they were caught off guard.

Moving on, in my previous Amazon article titled Selling The Dream, I wrote:

[...] a large part of this [quarter's] growth comes from the lapping of easy comps from last year's Q3 2017 - given that the acquisition of Whole Foods Market took place towards the back end of August. Thereby, this acquisition offers Amazon a one-off, non-recurring boost to its top line in Q3 2018, as close to two full months of the Q3 quarter last year did not include Whole Foods.

And then, lo and behold, this is what CFO Olsavsky said on the call about future growth:

So our guidance for the fourth quarter implies 10% to 20% growth [...] Once you adjust for the fact that Whole Foods, it was purchased in August of last year and that has impacted every quarter since then, Q4 will be the first solid non-Whole Foods comp since before we bought them since Q2 of last year.

So we can see once the inorganic growth from Whole Foods is taken into account, Amazon's growth is slowing down. This present theme of mine builds on a previous Amazon article written back in September titled Stay Clear, where I discuss that unbeknownst to many Amazon has been supporting its growth through inorganic growth.

Source: Author's previous article

Now, in Q3 2018, Amazon reported remarkable growth in cash flows from operations of 57% to $26.6 billion over its TTM. However, once we take into consideration Amazon's acquisitions over the past 12 months, such as Ring and PillPack, its actual free cash flow dwindles down to $5.4 billion - which is in no way supportive of Amazon's recently contracted but still huge $800 billion market cap valuation, leaving it trading for more than 140 times free cash flow.

AWS - No Longer A Strong Driver

Amazon's AWS opportunity had been hailed by many shareholders as the reason why the company's consistently punchy market cap was warranted. Amazon's AWS grew 46% in Q3 to $6.7 billion. Now, why is this a problem?

Because many companies have also recognized the opportunity in the cloud sector and are aggressively targeting the same space. For instance, Microsoft (MSFT) released its earnings results last week too. And Microsoft's results point towards its own cloud platform, Azure, still growing at 76% YoY.

Further compounding issues for Amazon is that AWS has struggled with pricing. Amazon claims that part of its strategy is based on reducing the pricing of its AWS offering and that this is its competitive advantage. Again, comparing with Microsoft whose biggest customers are enterprises, one can be sure that Microsoft has not had to reduce the price of Azure 67 times since it launched Azure in the same way as AWS has reduced its platform's price.

Valuation

When a rapidly growing stock starts to slow down, particularly one which carried a red-hot valuation, its share price tends to fall at a rapid clip.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Most readers will no doubt be aware that Amazon carried a large valuation - this is not news to anyone. What is insightful though is that while Amazon's P/Cash Flows (from operations; GAAP) do not appear to be egregious, at just 31 times to its market cap, this figure does not account for Amazon's huge acquisitions and payments on its capital leases. As I have touched on above, if we account for these cash outgoings, Amazon is actually priced at more than 100 times free cash flow.

When we compare Amazon to some of its peers, such as Microsoft or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), not only is Amazon meaningfully more capital intensive than its peers, but it is also strangely more expensive too.

Finally, whereas previously Amazon was able to boast of having a heavy price tag, many shareholders were able to shrug this off under the argument that the company was growing into its valuation, and the company's $1 trillion market cap was a bargain price. However, according to Amazon's own guidance, not only is the company now likely to be growing at 20% or less going forward, but it also remains priced like a stock which has a 30% CAGR, which we now know no longer to be accurate.

Takeaway

Amazon remains a phenomenal company led by outstanding management. However, my argument here is that its valuation is shockingly mispriced relative to its growth prospects. Amazon is likely to finish its most meaningful quarter with less than 20% YoY growth while its present valuation demands more. While I do not recommend that anyone short Amazon, I do argue that shareholders should now look to take profits.

